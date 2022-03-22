The prominent NBA head coach who could replace Lakers’ Frank Vogel

For much of this season, there have been many rumors that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is on the hot seat, and that it is just a matter of time before he is fired.

It’s hard to tell how much blame he deserves for the failure of his team to meet its lofty expectations this year. Yes, Vogel has his flaws, namely halfcourt offense and possibly some of his lineups and substitution patterns, but there have been much bigger culprits.

Still, the likelihood of the Lakers giving him a pink slip once their season ends seems to grow with each passing day.

So who might replace him? ESPN insider Marc Stein believes that a current head coach who has had a reasonable amount of success could be the man.

Via marcstein.substack.com:

“I’ve likewise heard [Quin] Snyder’s name posed as a probable Los Angeles Lakers candidate should the Lakers and Frank Vogel part ways after what has been a nightmare season in Hollywood,” Stein wrote.

Synder would likely be a highly palatable choice for frustrated Lakers fans. In eight seasons at the helm of the Utah Jazz, he has gotten them to the playoffs in each of the last five campaigns.

Last season, the Jazz went from good to the cusp of great, finishing with the league’s best record while finishing top four in offensive and defensive rating while leading everyone in 3-point shooting percentage.

This season, they’ve dipped a bit in terms of winning percentage, but they are leading the NBA in offensive rating.

Snyder has been known as a hard-nosed coach who demands that his players remain accountable on the defensive end, something that has been a weakness of this year’s Lakers squad.

Will Quin Snyder become Lakers coach in 2022 offseason? - Powered By PickUp

If even L.A. somehow manages to make some noise in the playoffs, wholesale changes will likely come once its season ends.

List