Prominent National College Football Writer Links Brian Kelly to Michigan

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read
1

There are few college football writers and reporters that are as respected as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.  That’s why when he says something it tends to carry weight.

Some of his latest work certainly comes off as interesting to Notre Dame fans.

We heard a few weeks back that if Jim Harbaugh were to leave Michigan that Brian Kelly would be interested in the job.  That report came from a media member that covers LSU.  We laughed it off a bit then but it has popped up again.

Feldman put in his piece discussing who would replace Harbaugh if he does indeed go to the NFL that Kelly was someone to keep an eye on.

“Kelly, 62, is a really good coach, but the bar in Baton Rouge is incredibly high. The last three coaches there all won national titles. Making it to a 12-team College Football Playoff but not winning a title won’t cut it … I’ve heard lots of chatter that if he could get in on Michigan, he’d probably go for it,” Feldman in The Athletic

I think the very, very key part of this report is the wording Feldman uses: “if he could get in on Michigan”.

That’s like saying if I could spend a few days in the Maldives with Jennifer Lawrence that I’d be interested.

It’s also something I never have to worry about.

As you can probably guess, social media was again all over the idea of Kelly jumping ship from LSU to Ann Arbor.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire