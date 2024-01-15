Prominent National College Football Writer Links Brian Kelly to Michigan

There are few college football writers and reporters that are as respected as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. That’s why when he says something it tends to carry weight.

Some of his latest work certainly comes off as interesting to Notre Dame fans.

We heard a few weeks back that if Jim Harbaugh were to leave Michigan that Brian Kelly would be interested in the job. That report came from a media member that covers LSU. We laughed it off a bit then but it has popped up again.

Feldman put in his piece discussing who would replace Harbaugh if he does indeed go to the NFL that Kelly was someone to keep an eye on.

“Kelly, 62, is a really good coach, but the bar in Baton Rouge is incredibly high. The last three coaches there all won national titles. Making it to a 12-team College Football Playoff but not winning a title won’t cut it … I’ve heard lots of chatter that if he could get in on Michigan, he’d probably go for it,” Feldman in The Athletic

I think the very, very key part of this report is the wording Feldman uses: “if he could get in on Michigan”.

That’s like saying if I could spend a few days in the Maldives with Jennifer Lawrence that I’d be interested.

It’s also something I never have to worry about.

As you can probably guess, social media was again all over the idea of Kelly jumping ship from LSU to Ann Arbor.

Tiger_Vibes

I’m tired of hearing this nonsense about Brian Kelly going to Michigan when Harbaugh leaves. If Brian Kelly is going to Michigan to be the next head coach, then I am going to be the first man on Mars. pic.twitter.com/ptiYWAVBht — Sam (@Tiger__Vibes) January 15, 2024

KayMac (Michigan fan)

I dk who needs to hear this we do not want Brian Kelly — KayMac (@KLee04) January 15, 2024

Why Michigan doesn't make sense

I mean, there's history there between Kelly and Michigan. I really don't understand why you think Michigan would be interested. We're not gonna hire a bum. We're in fantastic shape going forward. Brian Kelly is who you hire when you're reeling and don't have an identity. — Ji〽️ Harbaugh Finishes First (@LionPis69) January 15, 2024

Already have next coach picked?

Michigan wants no part of Brian Kelly. The fans hate him. Moore is their next HC if Jim leaves. — sidney ⚜️🦞 (@saltynougat) January 15, 2024

Feldman for Michigan Job?

You have a better shot at the Michigan job than Brian Kelly does. Believe me. — Uman Noor (@uman_noor) January 15, 2024

Nobody Wants Him Back Up North

Nobody wants Brian Kelly back in Michigan. — Andy Losik (@mrlosik) January 15, 2024

One Man for Job

IF Harbaugh leaves, Sherrone Moore should be the ONLY candidate for the vacancy. All those other clowns, including Brian Kelly, would set the Michigan program back decades. We tried that experiment with Rich-Rod and Brady Hoke – neither one worked. Let's not do THAT again — Michael Blount (@MichaelBlount1) January 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire