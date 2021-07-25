Prominent Michigan football player team notices Jim Harbaugh’s increased will to win in

DETROIT — This week at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis, there was something different.

Normally, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh steps on the dais, always wearing his trademark skinny ‘block M’ hat, sometimes in a suit, sometimes in a polo and khakis. But on Thursday, he was clad in a regular suit, no hat to be seen. Also, when he steps to the podium, he’s generally forgone any prelude, asking immediately for questions.

However, this year was different. While Harbaugh ended his soliloquy saying he had ‘no speech,’ a speech was what he had just given.

Additionally, he seemed more cordial, congenial and relaxed. A little less bristly. Not nearly the curmudgeon fans and the media have become accustomed to. A lot more forthcoming.

In a word, it was a different Jim Harbaugh. Fans and the media asked: why the change? And why now? On Saturday, starting quarterback Cade McNamara appeared to have provided the answer.

Related

Appearing at the TUFF organization’s event with Gus Johnson in Detroit on Saturday afternoon, McNamara said that it is a different Jim Harbaugh. At the moment, his desire to win is through the roof, and McNamara says it’s apparent to everyone inside Schembechler Hall.

“It’s obvious how much effort Coach Harbaugh is putting into this season,” McNamara said. “Out of all the other years, I can tell our team all notices how much coach wants this as well as us. I think the combination of Coach Weiss and Coach Harbaugh in the locker room — they really work off each other well.”

Of course, the complete overhaul of the coaching staff this offseason is also evidence of Harbaugh’s will to win. However, we’ll see if his recent gambit will pay dividends once the 2021 season starts in September.

List