‘Prominent’ member of the Lakers calls Austin Reaves ‘a freaking monster’

With Team USA’s disappointing fourth-place finish in the FIBA World Cup in the rear-view mirror, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves can now fully focus on getting ready for the upcoming NBA season.

He was one of the squad’s leading scorers and a big reason why it had a shot at winning the gold medal in the first place.

Reaves came on strong last season in the NBA and kept gradually raising his game as time went on. It has left many wondering if he will take another big step forward during the 2023-24 campaign.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Lakers’ coaching staff saw Reaves toward the end of his time with Team USA, and one “prominent” teammate is excited about what the undrafted player will do this fall, winter and spring (h/t Lakers Daily).

Austin Reaves had Team USA duty BUT the Lakers guard did get a visit & workout from Lakers coaching staff towards the end of FIBA World Cup. Team’s excited to have him in the fold for training camp. A prominent Laker tells me: “I can’t wait. He’s a freaking monster!” pic.twitter.com/F17kHCPJ4I — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 13, 2023

Reaves will reportedly have increased offensive duties for L.A. this season. That, combined with his fine play at the World Cup, could be the impetus for him to be a candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

