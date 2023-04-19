Prominent college football analyst gives USC inside track to Bear Alexander

The USC Trojans’ pursuit of elite prospects in the transfer portal continues. If the Trojans (and their fans) want to land one prospect more than any other, the choice is very clear and contains no real debate or ambiguity.

It’s Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

We noted how good Alexander is as a prospect.

Our partners at UGA Wire specifically wrote that “If Alexander transfers, it will be a tough loss for Georgia’s defensive line. The Bulldogs were counting on Alexander having a much larger role in 2023. Alexander instantly becomes one of the most talented players in the NCAA transfer portal.”

This is not a player Kirby Smart and Georgia essentially discarded. They wanted Alexander to be a core part of their 2023 defense.

If you’re a big part of Kirby Smart’s plans for a Georgia defense, that’s as good a player as USC could hope to get in the portal, also as good a fit for USC’s roster needs (and current deficiencies).

Now we have a little more context to offer in this portal drama.

Josh Pate, the smart and informative podcaster, YouTuber, and college football commentator, has weighed in on this portal plot point:

🔁TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE🔁 Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander entered the NCAA transfer portal this week, and @LateKickJosh says USC is ultimately where he would "push his chips" in the recruitment of the former top 50 prospect. 📝- https://t.co/7tBXp1ZRPW pic.twitter.com/7WZA60uL7w — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 18, 2023

It’s not a done deal, but USC fans have to be cautiously optimistic.

More 1967 national championship!

Former USC defensive coordinator Dick Coury dies at 91

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire