Prolific scorers and dominant defenders: Our 2023 Field Hockey Player of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars

It was a year to remember for Dartmouth field hockey, which wrapped up the program's first-ever undefeated regular season, won the Southeast Conference championship and had a run to the Div. 2 Elite 8.

Dartmouth and Bishop Stang were the only two local field hockey teams to qualify for the playoffs and they faced each other in the Round of 32.

Let's take a look at The Standard-Times' top field hockey players for the 2023 season.

Dartmouth's Grace Haskell drives up the field.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Grace Haskell, Dartmouth, Senior

Grace Haskell was a dominant force in field hockey with her athleticism, skill and knowledge of the game, but it was her senior leadership that helped Dartmouth enjoy a historic season and earned her the 2023 Standard-Times Field Hockey Player of the Year award.

“As a captain I was someone who would push people to be better,” Haskell said. “I’m intense and I like to win. I tried to instill that on my teammates that someone is always working harder than me and them. This year I was better at delivering my message and everyone bought in as a team.”

Haskell set the tone on a veteran team with her unwavering work ethic and made those around her better.

“She was a strong presence,” said Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin. “You don’t find many kids like Grace that want to push and win and get better every time they step out on that field.”

WHY SHE WAS SELECTED

With Haskell leading the charge, Dartmouth went 17-0 during the regular season, won the Southeast Conference championship and reached the Div. 2 Elite 8.

“I think our belief in each other is what set us apart from other teams,” she said. “I had faith in everyone. I just believed in everyone and I think everyone believed in each other. We had the belief we could do this.”

Grace Haskell

KEY STATS

Haskell, the Southeast Conference MVP, finished the year with a team-high 26 goals. She also tied teammate Kaelyn Zuber with a team-high 11 assists.

“She worked very hard to be the best at whatever she does,” Arguin said. “She’s a workhorse. She had all the skills you needed; she didn’t panic, she had confidence and she was very competitive. She’s outspoken, but she could back it up.”

MVP MOMENT

Haskell scored three or more goals on four different occasions, but she said the MVP moment of the season for herself and the team was against Longmeadow in the Div. 2 Sweet 16 when Dartmouth captured a 2-0 win.

“That was the game where all of us came together as one and we said, ‘We’re doing this,’” she recalled. “It was those moments when we came together that I’ll always remember. We stood up and we wanted it.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Haskell will train the rest of the winter in preparation for lacrosse in the spring. Last year she was named the 2023 Standard-Times Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year after scoring 90 goals and dishing out 12 assists.

Haskell will play lacrosse at the next level for Div. I Merrimack College.

“I fell in love with lacrosse because of defense,” said the 18-year-old Haskell.

NOTES

Haskell grew up in a field hockey family with her mother, Elizabeth Haskell, winning a state championship at Dartmouth, and her grandfather, Barry Haskell, coaching Dartmouth from 1980 to 1987. Haskell’s younger sister, Leah Baptista, just started playing field hockey with DGAL, where Grace got her start at age five and continues to serve as a youth coach.

“I would not be here without my mom,” Grace Haskell said. “She’s my rock and she’s always there for me. She pushes me to be better. I don't think I'd have the success I've had without her.”

Allison Arruda

SUPER TEAM

Allison Arruda, Apponequet, Junior

With Arruda’s contributions as a junior goalie, the Lakers were competitive in nearly every game this season. “She kept us in so many games with her saves,” said Apponequet head coach Cindy Cuthbertson. The second-year varsity goalie had 210 saves for a save percentage of 84%, earning South Coast Conference All-Star honors. “She has no fear,” Cuthbertson said. “She is fearless because of being the lacrosse goalie too. She’s used to have balls pelted at her.”

Ava Brogioli

Ava Brogioli, Wareham, Junior

Brogioli was a standout on the field for Wareham as the junior forward led the team with five goals and three assists, earning Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star honors. “The offense ran through her for sure,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner. “She’s been playing since the seventh grade and she had a lot of background in it. She has the head for it; she anticipates things.”

Emily DaCosta

Emily DaCosta, New Bedford

DaCosta made major contributions on defense and played a key role in starting the team in transition “She was the strength of defense,” said New Bedford head coach Kathy Rezendes. “Speed coupled with skills gave the team total confidence (she could) clear the ball out of defensive end.” DaCosta was a Southeast Conference All-Star.

Carlie Francis

Carlie Francis, Fairhaven, Junior

The versatile Francis did a little bit of everything for Fairhaven with her main contributions coming from the center mid position. “I could put her in any position including goalie and she could be amazing,” said Fairhaven head coach Amber Roderick. “She’s like another coach on the field. She has such an athletic mindset. She has the technique at a whole other level. Strategy wise, she has the brain for it.” The three-year varsity player finished with one goal and three assists, earning South Coast Conference All-Star honors.

Teal Galligan

Teal Galligan, Bishop Stang, Senior

The four-year varsity player was a force on defense as a center back for Bishop Stang. “Teal was that strong teammate/player that we could always count on,” said Bishop Stang head coach Kara Caron. “She always gave 100% in everything she did and you'll be hard-pressed to find a player that has more dedication to the sport and who is better prepared.” Galligan, a Catholic Central League All-Star, will play field hockey next year at Regis College.

Lily Melo

Lily Melo, Dartmouth, Senior

Melo was a force on Dartmouth’s defense that allowed just four goals in 17 regular season games. She also made contributions in the midfield, earning Southeast Conference All-Star honors as a senior for the SEC champions, who went undefeated during the regular season and reached the Div. 2 Elite 8. “She could take the ball from people,” said Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin. “She could just stop the ball. I relied on her a lot on defense. She did play midfield as well and if I needed more of an offensive push, I’d put her in the middle. She was physically strong and she could push the ball really well.”

Cynthia Morales

Cynthia Morales, Apponequet, Junior

As a second-year player, Morales directed the Lakers from the center mid position and earned South Coast Conference All-Star honors with three goals and nine assists. “She was like our quarterback. She ran the show,” said Apponequet head coach Cindy Cuthbertson. “She has very good footwork. She’s got a good first step and she’s very aggressive and she loves it.” Morales also plays basketball and lacrosse at Apponequet.

Reilly Patraiko

Reilly Patraiko, Old Rochester, Freshman

As a first-year starting goalie, Patraiko was a force on defense for Old Rochester. The South Coast Conference All-Star kept the Bulldogs in many contests by averaging 15 saves per game. “Reilly shined in net. Despite being a first-year goalie, she confidently played the entirety of every varsity contest on our schedule,” said Old Rochester first-year head coach Aislynn Quinn. “Patraiko is a model player and teammate.”

Kallie Rose

Kallie Rose, Dartmouth, Senior

Rose did most of her damage in transition to help Dartmouth capture the Southeast Conference title, go undefeated during the regular season and reach the Div. 2 Elite 8. The senior forward notched seven goals and seven assists and was named an SEC All-Star. “She would carry the ball up the field,” said Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin. “She had speed so she could get that ball downfield without getting touched. She was fast and she had endurance.”

Samantha Souza

Samantha Souza, Dartmouth, Senior

Souza was a key part of Dartmouth’s high-powered offense that averaged five goals per game. The senior forward notched 23 goals and handed out eight assists to help Dartmouth go undefeated during the regular season, capture the Southeast Conference championship and reach the Div. 2 Elite 8. “She put it all on the field. When she was playing, she didn’t think twice about her safety. She did what she had to do,” said Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin. “She had a lot of great skills that don’t come around every year. She had a knack for putting that ball in the net and passing to people too. She could make things happen.” Souza was a two-time SEC All-Star.

Kaelyn Zuber

Kaelyn Zuber, Dartmouth, Sophomore

Zuber’s playmaking ability stood out as the sophomore midfielder had an impact on both sides of the field, helping Dartmouth go undefeated during the regular season, capture the Southeast Conference championship and reach the Div. 2 Elite 8. In addition to playing tough defense, Zuber, a two-time SEC All-Star, had 10 goals and 11 assists, which tied for first on the team. “She’s one that could get through people,” said Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin. “She was always in the right spot at the right time. She had a great defensive stick where she could break up passes for other teams. She’s a great, skilled player.”

ALL-STAR TEAM

Sydney Almeida, Dartmouth, Sophomore

Almeida proved to be another option on offense for Dartmouth as the sophomore forward notched 18 goals to help her team win the Southeast Conference title, go undefeated during the regular season and reach the Div. 2 Elite 8. “Sydney being able to put the ball in the net was important for us,” said Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin.

Kailey Araujo, Bishop Stang, Senior

In her fourth year on the team, Araujo had an impact on defense as a senior sweeper. “She has made countless saves in the defensive circle, making her a huge asset to our defense throughout her years at Stang,” said Bishop Stang head coach Kara Caron.

Aubrey Carberry, Dartmouth, Senior

Dartmouth head coach Beth Arguin called Carberry the team’s unsung hero. “She was a big part of our play, but she didn't get the accolades or recognition because she didn’t score goals,” Arguin said. “She was a fighter and she wouldn’t give up on the ball.” The senior midfielder was named a Southeast Conference All-Star for her contributions.

Julia Caron, Bishop Stang, Senior

In her second year in net, Caron was rock solid for Bishop Stang. She averaged 11 saves per game and finished with 211 total saves. “She has a fierce determination and passion in the goal which helped her be successful as a leader on defense,” said Bishop Stang head coach Kara Caron.

Madi Lewis, Fairhaven, Freshman

A multi-sport athlete, Lewis enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign for Fairhaven in field hockey as she led the Blue Devils in scoring with 15 goals. “She translates other sports that she plays into field hockey,” said Fairhaven head coach Amber Roderick. “She can air dribble up the field and whack it in the goal.”

Lauren Mitchell, New Bedford, Senior

Mitchell capped off her four-year varsity career in net with a strong senior season. “She worked hard to improve her goalie skills, giving us confidence in making saves and kept us in many games with her play,” said New Bedford head coach Kathy Rezendes. “She is a leader as a captain and led the defense as the voice of our defense.”

Jaydn Morrell, Wareham (Bourne), Senior

A senior from Bourne, Morrell had an impact on Wareham's defense and set the tone for the Vikings, earning Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star honors. “She led our defense,” said Wareham coach Chris Gardner. “She was aggressive. She had a very strong hit and she wasn’t afraid to step up to anybody.”

Sophia Perry, New Bedford, Senior

Perry made contributions up and down the field for New Bedford as a midfielder and set the tone on defense as well as offense. “She was the strongest hitter on the team,” said New Bedford head coach Kathy Rezendes. “She led through hard work as a captain.” Perry was a Southeast Conference All-Star.

Piper Reis, New Bedford, Sophomore

Reis did a solid job of getting her teammates involved as she ignited the offense with her playmaking ability. “She controlled our offense, bringing the ball up the wing and crossing the ball,” said New Bedford head coach Kathy Rezendes. “She is skilled and understands the game to best contribute to team play.”

Addison Taylor, Apponequet, Junior

A three-year varsity player, Taylor was an offensive threat every time she stepped on the field for the Lakers. The junior forward finished the year with 10 goals and four assists. “Being a basketball and lacrosse player, she’s very good at passing and very good with spacing,” said Apponequet head coach Cindy Cuthbertson.

Tessa Winslow, Old Rochester, Junior

Winslow’s versatility came in handy for first-year head coach Aislynn Quinn as the junior played defense, midfield and even goalie. “Not only does Tessa jump in net, but she also has the vision to transition the ball up the field to offense,” Quinn said. “Tessa has been fine-tuning her strong execution of penalty corner plays.” Winslow, a South Coast Conference All-Star, finished with seven defensive saves.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kristina Jorge, Apponequet, Senior; Brynn McLaughlin, Apponequet, Junior; Taylee Vasques, Apponequet, Senior; Caroline Eldredge, Bishop Stang, Senior; Molly Kearney, Bishop Stang, Senior; Ellie Peterson, Bishop Stang, Junior; Julia Caron, Dartmouth, Senior; Natalie Carrico, Fairhaven, Junior; Jacqui Bank, New Bedford, Sophomore; Hannah Blanchard, New Bedford, Junior; Lillian Brine, New Bedford, Senior; Ashlynne Risz, New Bedford, Junior; Hayden Belanger, Old Rochester, Junior; Amber Engel, Old Rochester, Senior; Zoey Cardinal, Wareham, Senior; Sophia Sheehy, Wareham (Bourne), Senior.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 2023 Field Hockey Player of the Year, Super Team and All-Stars