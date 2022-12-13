New projections have Sooners as favorites 2023 for 4-star EDGE Tausili Akana

We are eight days away from the opening of the early signing period for the 2023 football recruits across the country. Teams are making last minute pushes to secure commitments those early signatures next week. Along with the transfer portal makes December is a crazy one. Especially if you factor in bowl prep for the teams fortunate enough to play in one. Recruiting never stops and as Oklahoma looks to finish strong, they’re trending in a positive direction for another top-flight defensive prospect.

One of their remaining targets, four-star EDGE Tausili Akana is trending in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Akana plays his high school ball in Utah but is a native of Hawaii. He’s been on the Sooners’ radar for months and Brent Venables took the lead in his recruitment. It seems the head coach’s efforts have been rewarded as three predictions in favor of Oklahoma hit the internet Tuesday afternoon

Not only are there three predictions, but one of them came from national recruiting director for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong. Wiltfong’s ears are everywhere and if he’s confident enough to drop a crystal ball, that’s great news for the Sooners.

In addition to Wiltfong’s prediction, Brandon Drumm of OUInsider at 247Sports, Josh McCuistion of Sooner Scoop and Rivals, and Tyler Bannerman also if Rivals issued predictions in favor of the Sooners landing Akana.

Oklahoma just yesterday secured the services of four-star safety Daeh McCullough as it continues to round out its 2023 class strong. Their big two fish (Peyton Bowen and David Hicks) remain committed to other schools but Oklahoma will fight to the end.

A commitment by Akana would help push Oklahoma closer and closer to a top five finish in the team recruiting rankings.

