Projections land in favor of Oklahoma for four-star CB Jasaiah Wagoner

Oklahoma’s seven commitments in July have been one of college football’s biggest offseason stories this month as we near closer and closer to the official return of college football.

Naturally, the Sooners won’t stay this hot on the recruiting trail if for nothing else than they’ll eventually run out of space in their class. However, for the time being, they still have more than enough space in this class for more and at one position in particular.

Cornerback is the biggest need right now for the Oklahoma Sooners on recruiting trail. They have no corners currently committed and their three main targets for that position are very much uncommitted and still available. One of those three targets is Jasiah Wagoner, a four-star cornerback from Washington. Wagoner holds offers from schools like Texas, USC, Washington, Oregon, and Notre Dame. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has recruited Wagoner well and has Oklahoma in a prime position to land the cornerback.

New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2023 CB Jasiah Wagoner

5'11” / 170

🏫 Spanaway Lake HS (Spanaway, WA)

🎚7 (High)

✍️ By Brandon Drumm

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Insider 🔗: @JasiahWagoner https://t.co/TwlGGcUkeM#CHO23N 🔒 pic.twitter.com/iNqJBcz5Rw — 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻 & 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@OUCrystalBall) July 15, 2022

Valai’s work has not gone unnoticed, and those tracking this recruitment were confident in the relationship between Valai and Wagoner to log two crystal ball predictions in favor of Oklahoma.

Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports, logged a prediction. As did Brandon Drumm, a recruiting analyst with OUInsider.

There is no timetable for an announcement but the crystal ball predictions coupled with Oklahoma’s recent recruiting success should put everyone on high alert that a commitment could very well be coming soon. A commitment from Wagoner would really be a solid start to a potentially really good coup for Jay Valai in his first full recruiting cycle as Oklahoma’s cornerbacks’ coach.

