New projections from ESPN FPI have Rutgers making a bowl game

Rutgers football now has a better shot than not of being bowl eligible according to projections from ESPN FPI.

Rutgers moved to middle of the pack in the ESPN FPI rankings, sitting at No. 63. But more importantly is the bowl outlook. The oulook for a bowl game is a lot more optimistic than it was two weeks ago for the Scarlet Knights.

Now according to ESPN FPI, Rutgers is at 54.3 percent to get to six wins. It is a win total that would get the Scarlet Knights to a bowl game.

In terms of their ranking, only Akron (+19), Purdue (+17), Washington (+15), Kansas State (+14) and Marshall (+14) all made bigger jumps in the top 70 of the ESPN FPI. Rutgers moved up from No. 76 a week ago.

The Scarlet Knights close out their out-of-conference schedule on Saturday at Temple.

A week ago, Rutgers was at 39 percent to get their sixth win this season according to the FPI projections. That was an upgrade from the preseason, where ESPN FPI had Rutgers at 11 percent to go 6-6.

The Scarlet Knights have not cracked six wins since the 2014 season, their first in the Big Ten.

