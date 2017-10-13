Projection Review: Hitters

Here’s the first of two pieces looking at back at my hitting projections and how things ended up. I’ll be doing the top 10 for each position and other notables, starting with the catchers, first basemen, second basemen and third basemen today.



Catchers



1. Gary Sanchez - Yankees

Projection: .278/.342/.521, 33 HR, 81 R, 86 RBI, 5 SB in 532 AB

2017 stats: .278/.345/.531, 33 HR, 79 R, 90 RBI, 2 SB in 471 AB



OK, that wraps up this year’s projection reviews columns. See y’all next year.



2. Buster Posey - Giants

Projection: .298/.364/.450, 16 HR, 73 R, 79 RBI, 2 SB in 516 AB

2017 stats: .320/.400/.462, 12 HR, 68 R, 65 RBI, 8 SB in 494 AB



3. Jonathan Lucroy - Rangers/Rockies

Projection: .276/.338/.433, 14 HR, 62 R, 65 RBI, 3 SB in 467 AB

2017 stats: .265/.345/.371, 6 HR, 45 R, 40 RBI, 1 SB in 423 AB



You kept reading, eh?



4. J.T. Realmuto - Marlins

Projection: .276/.327/.417, 12 HR, 55 R, 56 RBI, 9 SB in 463 AB

2017 stats: .278/.332/.451, 17 HR, 68 R, 65 RBI, 8 SB in 532 AB



5. Willson Contreras - Cubs

Projection: .267/.346/.441, 16 HR, 56 R, 59 RBI, 3 SB in 424 AB

2017 stats: .276/.356/.499, 21 HR, 50 R, 74 RBI, 5 SB in 377 AB



There’s a good chance Contreras would have finished up as the year’s No. 2 fantasy catcher if not for the hamstring injury in August. I’m not positive yet, but I might put him ahead of Posey for the second spot in next year’s rankings.



6. Evan Gattis - Astros

Projection: .253/.313/.494, 22 HR, 46 R, 56 RBI, 1 SB in 356 AB

2017 stats: .263/.311/.457, 12 HR, 41 R, 55 RBI, 0 SB in 300 AB



7. Salvador Perez - Royals

Projection: .261/.293/.428, 19 HR, 51 R, 65 RBI, 0 SB in 498 AB

2017 stats: .268/.297/.495, 27 HR, 57 R, 80 RBI, 1 SB in 471 AB



8. Yasmani Grandal - Dodgers

Projection: .241/.350/.450, 20 HR, 52 R, 56 RBI, 1 SB in 378 AB

2017 stats: .247/.308/.459, 22 HR, 50 R, 58 RBI, 0 SB in 438 AB



Grandal’s K rates in his three years in Los Angeles: 22%, 25%, 27 %

Grandal’s BB rates in his three years in Los Angeles: 15%, 14%, 8%



I wonder what happens next, given Austin Barnes’ emergence. Grandal has those great pitch-framing numbers to fall back on, but Barnes is already the better hitter and the gap figures to grow wider.



9. Russell Martin - Blue Jays

Projection: .225/.327/.390, 17 HR, 56 R, 58 RBI, 3 SB in 431 AB

2017 stats: .221/.343/.388, 13 HR, 49 R, 35 RBI, 1 SB in 307 AB



10. Devin Mesoraco - Reds

Projection: .243/.323/.437, 16 HR, 39 R, 46 RBI, 2 SB in 325 AB

2017 stats: .213/.321/.390, 6 HR, 17 R, 14 RBI, 1 SB in 141 AB



Mesoraco will be a $13 million bench player for the Reds next year unless they can swap him for another bad contract. I do hope a deal materializes; it doesn’t seem likely that Mesoraco will ever be a regular catcher again, but if he can still play back there a couple of times per week, I would think he could help an AL team as a catcher/DH.



Others



13. Mike Zunino - Mariners

Projection: .221/.306/.429, 21 HR, 48 R, 55 RBI, 1 SB in 394 AB

2017 stats: .251/.331/.509, 25 HR, 52 R, 64 RBI, 1 SB in 387 AB



14. Brian McCann - Astros

Projection: .233/.314/.406, 19 HR, 49 R, 54 RBI, 0 SB in 421 AB

2017 stats: .241/.323/.436, 18 HR, 47 R, 62 RBI, 1 SB in 349 AB



15. Travis d’Arnaud - Mets

Projection: .259/.333/.435, 12 HR, 37 R, 42 RBI, 0 SB in 313 AB

2017 stats: .244/.293/.443, 16 HR, 39 R, 57 RBI, 0 SB in 348 AB



D’Arnaud hit .297 with six homers and 19 RBI in September to finish with somewhat respectable numbers. The Mets probably won’t upgrade behind the plate this winter, leaving them with d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki battling for time next spring.



16. Yan Gomes - Indians

Projection: .249/.287/.416, 14 HR, 41 R, 49 RBI, 0 SB in 382 AB

2017 stats: .232/.309/.399, 14 HR, 43 R, 56 RBI, 0 SB in 341 AB



17. Matt Wieters - Nationals

Projection: .252/.317/.405, 13 HR, 43 R, 50 RBI, 0 SB in 393 AB

2017 stats: .225/.288/.344, 10 HR, 43 R, 52 RBI, 1 SB in 422 AB



19. Yadier Molina - Cardinals

Projection: .266/.317/.354, 6 HR, 45 R, 49 RBI, 2 SB in 463 AB

2017 stats: .273/.312/.439, 18 HR, 60 R, 82 RBI, 9 SB in 501 AB



21. Wilson Ramos - Rays

Projection: .257/.297/.410, 10 HR, 28 R, 34 RBI, 0 SB in 268 AB

2017 stats: .260/.290/.447, 11 HR, 19 R, 35 RBI, 0 SB in 208 AB



27. Austin Barnes - Dodgers

Projection: .256/.341/.394, 4 HR, 22 R, 19 RBI, 3 SB in 160 AB

2017 stats: .289/.408/.486, 8 HR, 35 R, 38 RBI, 4 SB in 218 AB



I doubt it’s happening, but if the Dodgers were to make Barnes their second baseman next year, I’d probably rank him as the No. 4 catcher. He can contribute in every category.



41. Bruce Maxwell - Athletics

Projection: .240/.306/.349, 4 HR, 24 R, 23 RBI, 0 SB in 229 AB

2017 stats: .237/.329/.333, 3 HR, 21 R, 22 RBI, 0 SB in 219 AB



48. Kurt Suzuki - Braves

Projection: .243/.306/.329, 3 HR, 20 R, 21 RBI, 0 SB in 210 AB

2017 stats: .283/.351/.536, 19 HR, 38 R, 50 RBI, 0 SB in 276 AB



Maybe the most bizarre season in a year of bizarre seasons. Suzuki hit more homers in 276 at-bats this year than in 1,230 at-bats the previous three years. His .536 slugging percentage was 115 points better than he had done in any of his previous 10 seasons.



First basemen/Designated hitters



1. Paul Goldschmidt - Diamondbacks

Projection: .291/.405/.518, 30 HR, 103 R, 98 RBI, 20 SB in 570 AB

2017 stats: .297/.404/.563, 36 HR, 117 R, 120 RBI, 18 SB in 558 AB



It’s worth noting that Goldschmidt didn’t do much running after the first two months; after 32 steals in 2016 and 12 in April and May of this year, he was just 6-for-9 the last four months. That’s a significant chunk of his value gone if it’s the start of a trend.



2. Freddie Freeman - Braves

Projection: .296/.388/.536, 31 HR, 98 R, 103 RBI, 3 SB in 577 AB

2017 stats: .307/.403/.586, 28 HR, 84 R, 71 RBI, 8 SB in 440 AB



3. Miguel Cabrera - Tigers

Projection: .306/.389/.534, 32 HR, 89 R, 102 RBI, 0 SB in 566 AB

2017 stats: .249/.329/.399, 16 HR, 50 R, 60 RBI, 0 SB in 469 AB



4. Anthony Rizzo - Cubs

Projection: .283/.383/.511, 30 HR, 98 R, 101 RBI, 9 SB in 579 AB

2017 stats: .273/.392/.507, 32 HR, 99 R, 109 RBI, 10 SB in 572 AB



Rizzo has finished with 31 or 32 homers and OPSs in the .899-.928 range each of the last four years. It seems like remarkable consistency and it is, but with offense on the way up, he’s losing ground; his OPS+ peaked at 152 in 2014 and has tumbled each subsequent year: 146 in 2015, 143 in 2016 and 132 in 2017. I don’t think the trend is irreversible -- he’s just going into his age-28 season -- but he usually seems to be overdrafted and that probably isn’t changing.



5. Edwin Encarnacion - Indians

Projection: .272/.368/.526, 34 HR, 87 R, 108 RBI, 1 SB in 529 AB

2017 stats: .258/.377/.504, 38 HR, 96 R, 107 RBI, 2 SB in 554 AB



6. Joey Votto - Reds

Projection: .296/.434/.498, 25 HR, 96 R, 84 RBI, 5 SB in 530 AB

2017 stats: .320/.454/.578, 36 HR, 106 R, 100 RBI, 5 SB in 559 AB



It didn’t seem so crazy to think some decline would set in at age 33. Instead, Votto had his best home run season since 2010 and his best RBI season since 2011.



7. Jose Abreu - White Sox

Projection: .287/.351/.498, 31 HR, 85 R, 98 RBI, 1 SB in 600 AB

2017 stats: .304/.354/.552, 33 HR, 95 R, 102 RBI, 3 SB in 621 AB



8. Hanley Ramirez - Red Sox

Projection: .279/.351/.495, 27 HR, 82 R, 92 RBI, 7 SB in 527 AB

2017 stats: .242/.320/.429, 23 HR, 58 R, 62 RBI, 1 SB in 496 AB



He looked really good in the ALDS, though.



9. Chris Davis - Orioles

Projection: .241/.345/.508, 40 HR, 89 R, 99 RBI, 1 SB in 547 AB

2017 stats: .215/.309/.423, 26 HR, 65 R, 61 RBI, 1 SB in 456 AB



Davis would have crushed the strikeout record if he hadn’t been limited to 128 games. He still nearly got to 200. His 195 put him on pace for 236 in 155 games. The record is 223, established by Mark Reynolds in 2009. Davis had 219 in 157 games last year.



10. Wil Myers - Padres

Projection: .267/.349/.458, 24 HR, 85 R, 77 RBI, 18 SB in 554 AB

2017 stats: .243/.328/.464, 30 HR, 80 R, 74 RBI, 20 SB in 567 AB



Others



11. Eric Hosmer - Royals

Projection: .286/.344/.453, 21 HR, 84 R, 93 RBI, 4 SB in 594 AB

2017 stats: .318/.385/.498, 25 HR, 98 R, 94 RBI, 6 SB in 603 AB



12. Eric Thames - Brewers

Projection: .254/.330/.471, 28 HR, 80 R, 85 RBI, 11 SB in 539 AB

2017 stats: .247/.359/.518, 31 HR, 83 R, 63 RBI, 4 SB in 469 AB



Such a weird season. After 11 homers in 20 games, Thames hit just .226/.337/.446 after April 26. Still, injuries seemed to play a role in May, and he did stabilize towards the end of the year, putting up a .900 OPS in the final seven weeks. His defense was bad and his terrible numbers with RISP meant he was worth less than his OPS suggests. 63 RBI with 31 homers is a rather incredible figure. I expect that he’ll have some value next season, but probably not a whole lot as a likely platoon guy.



13. Carlos Santana - Indians

Projection: .247/.364/.460, 29 HR, 92 R, 75 RBI, 4 SB in 554 AB

2017 stats: .259/.363/.455, 23 HR, 90 R, 79 RBI, 5 SB in 571 AB



14. Albert Pujols - Angels

Projection: .260/.323/.445, 27 HR, 71 R, 92 RBI, 2 SB in 557 AB

2017 stats: .241/.286/.386, 23 HR, 53 R, 101 RBI, 3 SB in 593 AB



Pujols jumped from 10th to seventh on the home run list and 20th to 10th on the RBI list this year. He fell about 30 spots on the OBP list to 124th and five or six spots on the OPS list to 22nd.



Career OPS entering 2017: Pujols .965, Votto .961

Career OPS exiting 2017: Votto .969, Pujols .947



1 DH. Kendrys Morales - Blue Jays

Projection: .256/.322/.473, 30 HR, 71 R, 92 RBI, 0 SB in 539 AB

2017 stats: .250/.308/.445, 28 HR, 67 R, 85 RBI, 0 SB in 557 AB



16. C.J. Cron - Angels

Projection: .270/.316/.473, 25 HR, 66 R, 80 RBI, 5 SB in 537 AB

2017 stats: .248/.305/.437, 16 HR, 39 R, 56 RBI, 3 SB in 339 AB



.267/.326/.512 with 14 HR in 217 AB in the second half after the Angels stopped jerking him around and just let him play.



24. Ryan Zimmerman - Nationals

Projection: .265/.331/.451, 17 HR, 52 R, 60 RBI, 2 SB in 408 AB

2017 stats: .303/.358/.573, 36 HR, 90 R, 108 RBI, 1 SB in 524 AB



25. Joe Mauer - Twins

Projection: .277/.366/.397, 10 HR, 70 R, 63 RBI, 1 SB in 519 AB

2017 stats: .305/.384/.417, 7 HR, 69 R, 71 RBI, 2 SB in 525 AB



Mauer hit .305 while batting in the middle of a quality order, but without the homers, it’s just really difficult to put up solid run and RBI numbers.



26. Logan Morrison - Rays

Projection: .254/.331/.440, 18 HR, 57 R, 58 RBI, 4 SB in 425 AB

2017 stats: .246/.353/.516, 38 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 2 SB in 512 AB



Just something to consider if you’re thinking about giving a certain first baseman a $150 million contract this winter:



Hosmer: 132 OPS+ in 2017, 111 OPS+ career, will play next season at age 28

Morrison: 135 OPS+ in 2017, 109 OPS+ career, will play next season at age 30



27. Josh Bell - Pirates

Projection: .270/.340/.417, 12 HR, 62 R, 51 RBI, 3 SB in 429 AB

2017 stats: .255/.334/.466, 26 HR, 75 R, 90 RBI, 2 SB in 549 AB



My thinking with Bell was “solid average, not enough power to be much of a factor in mixed leagues.” However, he was a totally different player from what I thought he’d be.



34. Justin Smoak - Blue Jays

Projection: .239/.316/.463, 15 HR, 33 R, 38 RBI, 0 SB in 259 AB

2017 stats: .270/.355/.529, 38 HR, 85 R, 90 RBI, 0 SB in 560 AB



35. Mark Reynolds - Rockies

Projection: .257/.332/.448, 10 HR, 32 R, 35 RBI, 1 SB in 230 AB

2017 stats: .267/.352/.487, 30 HR, 82 R, 97 RBI, 2 SB in 520 AB



37. Yonder Alonso - Athletics/Mariners

Projection: .257/.324/.373, 6 HR, 39 R, 37 RBI, 2 SB in 335 AB

2017 stats: .266/.365/.501, 28 HR, 72 R, 67 RBI, 2 SB in 451 AB



This was not a good section of the rankings. Obviously, the home run spike did not affect all players equally. Smoak has always had the raw power, and it wasn’t outside the realm of possibility that he was going to have a career year at some point. Reynolds used to have the power, but he had tried to go in the other direction in order to survive as a part-timer. Alonso was strictly a doubles guy who seemed to give up on trying for homers years ago. I’m not betting on any big encores here, though I imagine Smoak will be ranked well ahead of the other two in the draft guide.



43. Cody Bellinger - Dodgers

Projection: .237/.308/.443, 7 HR, 16 R, 20 RBI, 2 SB in 131 AB

2017 stats: .267/.352/.581, 39 HR, 87 R, 97 RBI, 10 SB in 480 AB



And well behind Bellinger, who should have little difficulty cracking the top five, even if he did fade some in the second half.



5 DH. Trey Mancini - Orioles

Projection: .250/.303/.439, 8 HR, 22 R, 24 RBI, 1 SB in 180 AB

2017 stats: .293/.338/.488, 24 HR, 65 R, 78 RBI, 1 SB in 543 AB





Second basemen



1. Jose Altuve - Astros

Projection: .318/.368/.475, 16 HR, 94 R, 89 RBI, 27 SB in 613 AB

2017 stats: .346/.410/.547, 24 HR, 112 R, 81 RBI, 32 SB in 590 AB



Some of Altuve’s power spike in 2016 could be explained by him shedding a bunch of grounders; he went from a groundball rate of 49% in his career and 47% in 2015 to 42% last year. This year, he was right back up to 47%, yet he still set another new high in slugging.



2. Rougned Odor - Rangers

Projection: .282/.327/.506, 29 HR, 81 R, 95 RBI, 15 SB in 575 AB

2017 stats: .204/.252/.397, 30 HR, 79 R, 75 RBI, 15 SB in 607 AB



3. Robinson Cano - Mariners

Projection: .290/.348/.485, 28 HR, 91 R, 98 RBI, 1 SB in 617 AB

2017 stats: .280/.338/.453, 23 HR, 79 R, 97 RBI, 1 SB in 592 AB



4. DJ LeMahieu - Rockies

Projection: .309/.367/.432, 10 HR, 97 R, 66 RBI, 16 SB in 579 AB

2017 stats: .310/.374/.409, 8 HR, 95 R, 64 RBI, 6 SB in 609 AB



5. Daniel Murphy - Nationals

Projection: .301/.340/.472, 17 HR, 80 R, 83 RBI, 6 SB in 555 AB

2017 stats: .322/.384/.543, 23 HR, 94 R, 93 RBI, 2 SB in 534 AB



6. Dee Gordon - Marlins

Projection: .274/.312/.344, 3 HR, 82 R, 37 RBI, 51 SB in 614 AB

2017 stats: .308/.341/.375, 2 HR, 114 R, 33 RBI, 60 SB in 654 AB



Gordon scoring 114 runs this year is pretty much the best argument one can make for batting a team’s best hitter second. In his superior 2015, when he led the league with a .333 average, Gordon scored 88 runs in 653 plate appearances.



7. Brian Dozier - Twins

Projection: .246/.318/.440, 26 HR, 90 R, 82 RBI, 16 SB in 609 AB

2017 stats: .269/.357/.496, 34 HR, 106 R, 93 RBI, 16 SB in 617 AB



This looked like a terrific projection for four months; Dozier hit .247/.329/.438 with 17 homers through the end of July.



8. Jason Kipnis - Indians

Projection: .277/.347/.445, 16 HR, 79 R, 64 RBI, 13 SB in 494 AB

2017 stats: .232/.291/.414, 12 HR, 43 R, 35 RBI, 6 SB in 336 AB



9. Devon Travis - Blue Jays

Projection: .289/.338/.441, 15 HR, 84 R, 61 RBI, 9 SB in 544 AB

2017 stats: .259/.291/.438, 5 HR, 22 R, 24 RBI, 4 SB in 185 AB



10. Matt Carpenter - Cardinals

Projection: .267/.366/.450, 19 HR, 87 R, 80 RBI, 3 SB in 531 AB

2017 stats: .241/.384/.451, 23 HR, 91 R, 69 RBI, 2 SB in 497 AB



Others



11. Dustin Pedroia - Red Sox

Projection: .286/.352/.413, 13 HR, 93 R, 60 RBI, 5 SB in 574 AB

2017 stats: .293/.326/.392, 7 HR, 46 R, 62 RBI, 4 SB in 406 AB



12, Ian Kinsler - Tigers

Projection: .267/.325/.403, 15 HR, 91 R, 62 RBI, 11 SB in 600 AB

2017 stats: .236/.313/.412, 22 HR, 90 R, 52 RBI, 14 SB in 551 AB



13. Starlin Castro - Yankees

Projection: .283/.317/.434, 18 HR, 68 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 565 AB

2017 stats: .300/.338/.454, 16 HR, 66 R, 63 RBI, 2 SB in 443 AB



15. Jonathan Schoop - Orioles

Projection: .258/.297/.445, 24 HR, 67 R, 77 RBI, 2 SB in 550 AB

2017 stats: .293/.338/.503, 32 HR, 92 R, 105 RBI, 1 SB in 622 AB



A little bit of patience went a long way for Schoop. In 2015, he had the highest swing percentage in the majors (60.8%). In 2016, he was second to teammate Adam Jones (60.2%). This year, he was down to 17th among 144 qualified hitters (52.4%).



17. Cesar Hernandez- Phillies

Projection: .267/.332/.357, 6 HR, 79 R, 44 RBI, 22 SB in 580 AB

2017 stats: .294/.373/.421, 9 HR, 85 R, 34 RBI, 15 SB in 511 AB



18. Ben Zobrist - Cubs

Projection: .260/.360/.412, 14 HR, 83 R, 60 RBI, 5 SB in 500 AB

2017 stats: .232/.318/.375, 12 HR, 58 R, 50 RBI, 2 SB in 435 AB



22. Joe Panik - Giants

Projection: .281/.348/.407, 10 HR, 67 R, 60 RBI, 5 SB in 501 AB

2017 stats: .288/.347/.421, 10 HR, 60 R, 53 RBI, 4 SB in 511 AB



29. Jed Lowrie - Athletics

Projection: .253/.325/.376, 8 HR, 50 R, 41 RBI, 1 SB in 391 AB

2017 stats: .277/.360/.448, 14 HR, 86 R, 69 RBI, 0 SB in 567 AB



32. Whit Merrifield - Royals

Projection: .262/.313/.392, 5 HR, 33 R, 28 RBI, 8 SB in 260 AB

2017 stats: .288/.324/.460, 19 HR, 80 R, 78 RBI, 34 SB in 587 AB



38. Scooter Gennett - Reds

Projection: .269/.311/.399, 4 HR, 22 R, 21 RBI, 2 SB in 193 AB

2017 stats: .295/.342/.531, 27 HR, 80 R, 97 RBI, 3 SB in 461 AB



Transitioning into a pull hitter did wonders for Gennett, but he’s still a bad defensive second baseman who isn’t worth playing against lefties. If I’m the Reds, I’d be very open to trading him this winter.



Third basemen



1. Nolan Arenado - Rockies

Projection: .304/.362/.574, 37 HR, 102 R, 115 RBI, 3 SB in 592 AB

2017 stats: .309/.373/.586, 37 HR, 100 R, 130 RBI, 3 SB in 606 AB



2. Kris Bryant - Cubs

Projection: .289/.380/.543, 38 HR, 112 R, 102 RBI, 9 SB in 599 AB

2017 stats: .295/.409/.537, 29 HR, 111 R, 73 RBI, 7 SB in 549 AB



Bryant beat my OPS projection, but those disappointing results in homers and RBI made him quite a bit less valuable than expected.



3. Josh Donaldson - Blue Jays

Projection: .280/.382/.528, 35 HR, 109 R, 97 RBI, 6 SB in 578 AB

2017 stats: .270/.385/.559, 33 HR, 65 R, 78 RBI, 2 SB in 415 AB



Donaldson played in 155-158 games in four straight seasons before being limited to 113 games this year. Prorating his numbers to 155 games this year gives him 45 homers and 107 RBI. He still would have been a disappointment in runs scored, though.



4. Kyle Seager - Mariners

Projection: .275/.353/.488, 28 HR, 87 R, 90 RBI, 5 SB in 578 AB

2017 stats: .249/.323/.450, 27 HR, 72 R, 88 RBI, 2 SB in 578 AB



5. Anthony Rendon - Nationals

Projection: .293/.370/.467, 18 HR, 85 R, 83 RBI, 8 SB in 523 AB

2017 stats: .301/.403/.533, 25 HR, 81 R, 100 RBI, 7 SB in 508 AB



6. Todd Frazier - White Sox/Yankees

Projection: .248/.317/.471, 33 HR, 82 R, 90 RBI, 12 SB in 577 AB

2017 stats: .213/.344/.428, 27 HR, 74 R, 76 RBI, 4 SB in 474 AB



Frazier swiped 20, 13 and 15 bases the previous three years before deciding to take a break there this year. Without knowing where he’ll end up in free agency, I think I’ll like him as a value pick next spring. He’ll probably get lost in the shuffle with so many other third basemen having stepped up this year.



7. Miguel Sano - Twins

Projection: .257/.350/.515, 32 HR, 72 R, 89 RBI, 4 SB in 487 AB

2017 stats: .264/.352/.507, 28 HR, 75 R, 77 RBI, 0 SB in 424 AB



8. Adrian Beltre - Rangers

Projection: .286/.341/.459, 21 HR, 77 R, 83 RBI, 2 SB in 532 AB

2017 stats: .312/.383/.532, 17 HR, 47 R, 71 RBI, 1 SB in 340 AB



9. Alex Bregman - Astros

Projection: .272/.335/.460, 21 HR, 84 R, 78 RBI, 11 SB in 582 AB

2017 stats: .284/.352/.475, 19 HR, 88 R, 71 RBI, 17 SB in 556 AB



Bregman went his first 124 at-bats without a homer. He hit 19 with an .870 OPS in the remaining 432.



10. Maikel Franco - Phillies

Projection: .272/.325/.482, 27 HR, 73 R, 88 RBI, 2 SB in 556 AB

2017 stats: .230/.281/.409, 24 HR, 66 R, 76 RBI, 0 SB in 575 AB



Franco hit four homers in his last five games to make those stats look a little better. He’ll be on a very short leash next year if he’s still in Philadelphia.



Others



11. Jose Ramirez - Indians

Projection: .278/.335/.413, 12 HR, 78 R, 68 RBI, 20 SB in 550 AB

2017 stats: .318/.374/.583, 29 HR, 107 R, 83 RBI, 17 SB in 585 AB



12. Ryon Healy - Athletics

Projection: .279/.327/.465, 23 HR, 75 R, 84 RBI, 2 SB in 574 AB

2017 stats: .271/.302/.451, 25 HR, 66 R, 78 RBI, 0 SB in 576 AB



It was the 23 walks in 605 plate appearances that rated as the biggest disappointment here. Healy was also a complete disaster in his limited time at third base. As a DH or first baseman, he’s going to need to get that OBP up to be of any use.



13. Evan Longoria - Rays

Projection: .262/.324/.461, 27 HR, 79 R, 85 RBI, 2 SB in 581 AB

2017 stats: .261/.313/.424, 20 HR, 71 R, 86 RBI, 6 SB in 613 AB



With his home run total falling from 36 to 20, Longoria had the worst offensive season of his career. What’s interesting was that he simultaneously put up his best defensive numbers in four years. When he really slipped as a hitter in 2014, his defense followed and never rebounded even as the bat came back some. The improvement there, suggesting his athleticism hasn’t gone anywhere, gives me some hope that he’ll fare better at the plate next year.



14. Justin Turner - Dodgers

Projection: .279/.349/.452, 18 HR, 78 R, 73 RBI, 5 SB in 526 AB

2017 stats: .322/.415/.530, 21 HR, 72 R, 71 RBI, 7 SB in 457 AB



15. Jake Lamb - Diamondbacks

Projection: .258/.332/.479, 24 HR, 74 R, 80 RBI, 4 SB in 512 AB

2017 stats: .248/.357/.487, 30 HR, 89 R, 105 RBI, 6 SB in 536 AB



Don’t underestimate how much fantasy value is tied up in a player’s teammates and lineup spot. Lamb was a slightly better hitter in 2016 than in 2017, yet he finished with eight more runs and 14 more RBI this year. He’ll be more valuable to the Diamondbacks, yet less valuable to fantasy leaguers, if he’s strictly platooned next year.



16. Nick Castellanos - Tigers

Projection: .274/.324/.470, 23 HR, 77 R, 76 RBI, 2 SB in 562 AB

2017 stats: .272/.320/.390, 26 HR, 73 R, 101 RBI, 4 SB in 614 AB



17. Mike Moustakas - Royals

Projection: .270/.331/.450, 22 HR, 75 R, 71 RBI, 1 SB in 545 AB

2017 stats: .272/.314/.521, 38 HR, 75 R, 85 RBI, 0 SB in 555 AB



Moustakas set a new Royals franchise record for homers this year, but you’d never know it by looking at his run and RBI totals. In 2015, he had practically identical totals there (73 runs, 82 RBI in 549 AB) while hitting .284 with just 22 homers.



18. Travis Shaw - Brewers

Projection: .257/.321/.445, 23 HR, 66 R, 77 RBI, 4 SB in 506 AB

2017 stats: .273/.349/.513, 31 HR, 84 R, 101 RBI, 10 SB in 538 AB



Obviously, the plan should be to draft Shaw next spring and then trade him for Dozier at the All-Star break. Shaw went from .299/.367/.570 in the first half to .242/.326/.442 in the second half this year. With the Red Sox in 2016, he hit .269/.332/.456 before the break and .194/.259/.360 afterwards.



19. Yuli Gurriel - Astros

Projection: .276/.329/.437, 17 HR, 65 R, 69 RBI, 6 SB in 519 AB

2017 stats: .299/.332/.486, 18 HR, 69 R, 75 RBI, 3 SB in 529 AB



21. Eugenio Suarez - Reds

Projection: .261/.329/.429, 19 HR, 69 R, 66 RBI, 8 SB in 522 AB

2017 stats: .260/.367/.461, 26 HR, 87 R, 82 RBI, 4 SB in 534 AB



24. Jose Reyes - Mets

Projection: .270/.323/.398, 8 HR, 51 R, 37 RBI, 13 SB in 359 AB

2017 stats: .246/.315/.413, 15 HR, 75 R, 58 RBI, 24 SB in 501 AB



27. Yoan Moncada - White Sox

Projection: .236/.328/.418, 12 HR, 43 R, 37 RBI, 13 SB in 297 AB

2017 stats: .231/.338/.412, 8 HR, 31 R, 22 RBI, 3 SB in 199 AB



Moncada didn’t do much running as a rookie, but prorating his other numbers to 297 at-bats would put him at 12 HR, 46 runs and 33 RBI. Hopefully, he’ll feel more confident stealing bases next year.



28. Brandon Drury - Diamondbacks

Projection: .274/.326/.455, 12 HR, 43 R, 47 RBI, 2 SB in 332 AB

2017 stats: .267/.317/.447, 14 HR, 41 R, 63 RBI, 1 SB in 445 AB



I didn’t get the Drury excitement; he didn’t project as a good enough hitter to make up for what figured to be bad defense at second base or mediocre defense anywhere else. The interesting thing, though, is that he actually turned out to be perfectly decent at second base. I’m still not a big believer in the bat, but he should be better than he showed this year. I’ll probably like him more of a sleeper for 2018 than I did as a potential breakthrough player for 2017.



34. David Freese - Pirates

Projection: .256/.329/.394, 10 HR, 44 R, 47 RBI, 1 SB in 348 AB

2017 stats: .263/.368/.371, 10 HR, 44 R, 52 RBI, 0 SB in 426 AB



39. Joey Gallo - Rangers

Projection: .211/.316/.471, 15 HR, 31 R, 38 RBI, 2 SB in 227 AB

2017 stats: .209/.333/.537, 41 HR, 85 R, 80 RBI, 7 SB in 449 AB



I had Gallo projected to strike out in 43 percent of his plate appearances. He ended up at 37 percent. That still would have given him the strikeout record had he started 150 games, rather than 135, but it made a big difference. His .870 OPS this year came with just a .250 BABIP. One would think he could do better there, even if a disproportionate number of his balls in play are routine flies.



43. Marwin Gonzalez - Astros

Projection: .255/.303/.396, 7 HR, 31 R, 29 RBI, 4 SB in 255 AB

2017 stats: .303/.377/.530, 23 HR, 67 R, 90 RBI, 8 SB in 455 AB



46. Matt Chapman - Athletics

Projection: .214/.297/.410, 11 HR, 27 R, 31 RBI, 2 SB in 229 AB

2017 stats: .234/.313/.472, 14 HR, 39 R, 40 RBI, 0 SB in 290 AB



I thought Chapman might prove overmatched in his first look at major league pitching, but he more than held his own. That’s a great sign for the A’s; even if he’s just a .230 hitter, his power and outstanding glove will make him a quality regular.