Projecting Wisconsin’s 2023 quarterback depth chart: Who starts?

It’s been a busy few weeks for Wisconsin’s quarterback room as the Badgers landed a pair of former four-star prospects.

It culminated with this week’s major splash as SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai chose Wisconsin.

Mordecai had 7,152 passing yards with a staggering 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over a pair of seasons as SMU’s starting quarterback. He began his career as an Oklahoma Sooner, where the former four-star recruit spent three seasons as a backup before transferring to SMU.

Mordecai’s addition came shortly after Wisconsin landed transfer quarterback Nick Evers, who came by way of Oklahoma.

With Myles Burkett and Chase Wolf, who led the Badgers to a Guaranteed Rate Bowl win, Wisconsin has a plethora of options under center next season.

Here is our best early guess at how things will look in the QB room:

QB4: Myles Burkett

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin immediately upon receiving an offer in January.

Burkett has received nothing but rave reviews since stepping on campus last season. The former Franklin High School star is simply sitting behind more experienced players at this point in his career. Don’t be surprised if you hear from him sooner rather than later.

QB3: Chase Wolf

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf (2) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After five years as a Badger, Chase Wolf finally got his starting chance. While there were a few plays he would like back, it was an overall solid showing for the longtime Wisconsin quarterback. It all culminated in the most important stat of all: a win.

QB2: Nick Evers

After spending one season at Oklahoma, Evers is headed to Wisconsin. The former four-star recruit flashed big-play ability and dual-threat capabilities at Flower Mound High School in Texas. The talent is clearly there, but expect him to sit behind a far more experienced option next season. The future at Wisconsin likely belongs to Evers.

Story continues

QB1: Tanner Mordecai

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws downfield during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Even though we are sitting here projecting on New Years Eve 2022, this still feels like an absolutely sure thing. Mordecai comes with two years of excellent experience, a nine-touchdown (ten total!) game against Houston this past season, and all the arm talent in the world. Oh, he can move too. He hit a top speed of 20 miles per hour on a highlight run earlier this season. Wisconsin has their next starting quarterback.

The future...

I am grateful for the opportunities that I’ve been blessed with! With lots of prayer, I have decided to follow @CoachFick and @CoachPhilLongo to the Big 10 where I will look forward to playing in the Air Raid! Glory to God!Let’s go BADGER NATION !!🦡 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9OKBp0CLtu — Mabrey Mettauer (@MabreyMettauer) December 24, 2022

Looking ahead, Wisconsin landed a major 2024 splash in quarterback Mabrey Mettauer. Another Texas native, Mettauer is a four-star prospect per 247Sports. The 2022 Texas District 13-6A Co-Offensive MVP as a junior last season will look to put together an other-worldly senior season before stepping foot on campus.

In conclusion...

Nov 26, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

With one year of eligibility left and a boatload of starting experience, Mordecai will lead the Wisconsin offense in 2023. The future is bright behind young talent in Burkett and Evers, and Wisconsin fans should be excited for the arrival of Mabrey Mettauer.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire