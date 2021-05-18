Projecting win totals for second-year QBs 'NFL Total Access'
'NFL Total Access' crew discusses projecting win totals for second-year quarterback. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
'NFL Total Access' crew discusses projecting win totals for second-year quarterback. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Los Angeles Chargers add another player to a deep wide receiver group.
The Broncos waived receiver DaeSean Hamilton with a non-football injury designation, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The team will place him on the reserve/non-football injury list once he clears waivers. The Broncos had a deal in place to trade Hamilton before Hamilton tore an anterior cruciate ligament while working out away from the team facility. [more]
There are a whopping five Ohio State players in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft appearing in the first round. Here's who they are.
Former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II signed his rookie deal with the Denver Broncos. It's a four-year deal.
Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.
In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
One goal, two goal, three goal, four. What them all put up a score.
Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Washington Wizards, 05/16/2021
Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.
Malachi Flynn (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/16/2021
Trae Young and the Hawks have plenty of firepower, but can they exert their will against Julius Randle and the hard-nosed Knicks?
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed a legendary 2020 class, with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett among the nine inductees.
The White Sox manager is who we thought he was.
LeBron James touted Steph Curry as the MVP. But will Curry win the award? Or will Nikola Jokic become the lowest drafted pick to ever win MVP?
Rory McIlroy took a friendly shot at Justin Thomas, who is still stuck on one major win. And Thomas gave it right back. Slightly.
Rory McIlroy will join Americans Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in a pairing of past winners in Thursday's first round of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.
There are more than a million cars in Houston, and this guy picked the one owned by a UFC contender.
The goal (atop this post) is Cavani's 10th this Premier League season, and the 34-year-old has 16 goals and six assists in 1,973 minutes across all comps.
Houston Texans coach David Culley had nothing to offer when asked about QB Deshaun Watson's participation in offseason workouts.