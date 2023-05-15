Projecting win totals for each of college football’s top 25 teams

As preseason rankings keep rolling in, leading college football analysts continue to set the stage for what should be a fascinating 2023 season.

One of the most intriguing analytics-based projections comes from college football analyst Kelley Ford, who has the “KFord Power Rankings” based on a number of metrics.

Ford recently projected each of the top 25 team win totals for the 2023 season, and Wisconsin made the list alongside a number of Big Ten powerhouses.

Where do the Badgers land given their schedule and projected wins? Here is a look at the win totals from Ford for each of college football’s top 25 teams:

Oklahoma State: 7.5 wins

Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl opponent checks in at just over seven wins in Ford’s projections. There will be a bunch of changes for the Cowboys on both sides of the ball, beginning at quarterback.

Kansas State: 7.6 wins

Although it ended in a Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama, Kansas State had some great moments in the 2022 campaign highlighted by taking down TCU in overtime to win the Big 12 championship.

Miami: 7.6 wins

Miami feels like a mystery headed into 2023. Mario Cristobal failed to live up to the hype in year one, and will have to get things on the right track in year two.

Iowa: 7.9 wins

Iowa and Wisconsin will likely be at the top of the Big Ten West standings, and the Hawkeyes turn towards Michigan transfer Cade McNamara at quarterback to lead the way.

TCU: 8.2 wins

What a year it was for the TCU Horned Frogs. Can they repeat a national championship game appearance? Probably not, but eight wins feels right.

North Carolina: 8.3 wins

Phil Longo is gone (to Wisconsin) but Drake Maye is back at quarterback for the Tar Heels. They will go as far as he can take them.

UCLA: 8.4 wins

UCLA lost a lot of talent, most notably the guy in the picture above. The Dorian Thompson-Robinson era comes to an end and the Bruins will move into the future with new-look offensive contributors.

Oregon State: 8.6 wins

It was a resurgent 2022 campaign for Oregon State, and the now bring in Clemson quarterback transfer DJ Uiagelelei to lead them to new heights.

Utah: 8.6 wins

While we just mentioned two Pac-12 teams with new quarterbacks, it’s Cam Rising back for Utah in a year where they look to break through to the College Football Playoff.

Washington: 8.7 wins

Speaking of quarterbacks coming back to the Pac-12, Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to be the best player in the conference next season.

Tennessee: 8.8 wins

Tennessee fell apart at the end of last year after a hot start to the season. Which Volunteers team do we see in 2023?

Wisconsin: 8.8 wins

This feels like a fair number for a Badger team undergoing a ton of change. Luke Fickell’s first year will be defined by whether or not Wisconsin gets to the Big Ten championship game.

Florida State: 9.1 wins

Florida State feels like everybody’s College Football Playoff dark horse, and for good reason. This is their best chance in a long, long time.

Notre Dame: 9.1 wins

Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman is a massive upgrade at quarterback as the Fighting Irish look to keep up their second half of the year form in 2023.

LSU: 9.4 wins

Few teams were playing better football down the stretch the LSU last season. Can Brian Kelly make another leap with the Tigers?

Oregon: 9.4 wins

Bo Nix is back and the Ducks are the face of the Pac-12. This conference has depth, solid quarterback play, and could surprise a lot of people in 2023.

Texas: 9.5 wins

Texas loses a star in Bijan Robinson, and will turn towards Quinn Ewers at quarterback after his injury-riddled first season as a starter.

Oklahoma: 9.6 wins

Last year was a disaster by Oklahoma standards. They went 6-7 and nearly everything fell apart as the year went on. Can they bounce back? This feels like a very, very high win total.

Penn State: 9.6 wins

Goodbye Sean Clifford, hello Drew Allar. Penn State will rely on their highly-recruited first-year starter at quarterback to take them to new heights.

Clemson: 9.8 wins

Can Clemson get back to the playoff in 2023? There will be changes all over the roster, but there is a ton of talent for the Tigers.

USC: 9.9 wins

Caleb Williams is back after his Heisman Trophy season, and USC is looking to get to the College Football Playoff for the first time in its existence.

Michigan: 10.2 wins

A dream season for Michigan ended in heartbreak to TCU, and the Wolverines are built to get back to the playoff once again.

Alabama: 10.4 wins

A disaster year for Alabama just means not reaching the playoff. A Sugar Bowl win would be a successful year for most programs.

Ohio State: 10.9 wins

The Buckeyes had a chance late against Georgia, but came up just short. It’s all about beating Michigan this year though.

Georgia: 11.1 wins

The class of college football currently is none other than the Georgia Bulldogs. Will they three-peat?

