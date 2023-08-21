Projecting Washington State's offensive two-deep for the Cougs' season-opener

Aug. 20—PULLMAN — Cameron Ward spun touchdowns. Lincoln Victor hauled in a few scores. Chau Smith-Wade snared a couple interceptions, and Brennan Jackson made a bunch of sacks in this year's fall camp.

All those guys figure to feature prominently in Washington State's attack this fall, which is hardly breaking news. They've been staples in the Cougars' rotation for years. What about the other spots though? The players who have been fighting for playing time?

That's what we're here to predict. Now that WSU has wrapped up fall camp, it's time to use what we observed across 14 days of practice and project the team's two-deep depth chart ahead of the Cougars' season-opener on Sept. 2 at Colorado State. We'll start with offense today.

First, a few notes...

—Redshirt sophomore Christian Hilborn is a returning starter on the offensive line, but due to an injury that held him out for several practices last week, he finished fall camp taking reps with the No. 2 group. It's entirely possible he'll return to his role as a starter — in Saturday's scrimmage, he shuffled in at starter at right tackle as he regains full health — but for now, we're slotting him in as a No. 2.

—Expect redshirt sophomore Fa'alili Fa'amoe to return to action at right tackle sometime early in the season — but because of an injury that sidelined him for the final week-plus of fall camp, he hasn't taken reps since the first week of fall camp.

—Nakia Watson, WSU's returning starter at running back, didn't participate in either of the team's two scrimmages, and he didn't practice at all this week. WSU coach Jake Dickert said it's precautionary, a measure to keep a presumptive starter healthy, but keep that in mind as you read this projection.

Quarterback

Cameron Ward, jr.

John Mateer, redshirt fr.

Running back

Nakia Watson, redshirt sr.

Jaylen Jenkins, so.

Slot wide receiver

Lincoln Victor, sr.

Tsion Nunnally, redshirt so.

Outside wide receiver

Kyle Williams, jr.

Isaiah Hamilton, redshirt sr.

Outside wide receiver

DT Sheffield, jr.

Carlos Hernandez, fr.

Left tackle

Esa Pole, jr.

Zack Miller, redshirt fr.

Left guard

Ma'ake Fifita, redshirt jr.

Rod Tialavea, redshirt so.

Center

Konner Gomness, redshirt jr.

Devin Kylany, redshirt so.

Right guard

Brock Dieu, redshirt so.

Jonny Lester, redshirt fr.

Right tackle

Christy Nkanu,

redshirt sr.

Christian Hilborn,

redshirt so.

Tight end

Billy Riviere III, redshirt jr.

Cooper Mathers, jr.

OR

Slot wide receiver

Josh Kelly, redshirt jr.

Josh Meredith, redshirt so.