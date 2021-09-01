Projecting the Vikings’ initial practice squad

Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, NFL teams like the Vikings can start signing players to their practice squad.

On Tuesday, Minnesota and every other NFL team whittled down its roster to 53 players. With the way the Vikings compiled their roster, the team is definitely not done making moves in the next couple of days, so it’s kind of hard to predict how the practice squad will shake out.

That said, Minnesota waived some candidates who may be available to the team after clearing waivers. If that’s the case, the Vikings should sign the following players to their practice squad:

Note: In this scenario, I think the Vikings lose Hercules Mata’afa to another team.

RB A.J. Rose Jr.

Minnesota Vikings running back A.J. Rose Jr., left, is congratulated by tight end Zach Davidson (40) after rushing for a 32-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Vikings need to hope they can get Rose after he had a stellar preseason this year. He may be claimed by a team, but if not, Minnesota should sign him to the practice squad.

QB Jake Browning

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Pretty obvious pick here: Browning had a chance at the backup quarterback spot this offseason, but he played his way out of it in the preseason. He's still a decent player to have on the practice squad, with an understanding of the Vikings' scheme.

CB Parry Nickerson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Parry Nickerson celebrates after running an interception back for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nickerson had a pick-6 against the Chiefs in the Vikings' preseason finale. Like most of the players on this list, the Vikings have interest in him for the practice squad, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

TE Zach Davidson

Minnesota Vikings tight end Zach Davidson (40) tries to break a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive back Andre Chachere (36) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Davidson is a fifth-round pick who was a raw prospect coming into the NFL draft. He looked inconsistent in the preseason, but I think the team should try and keep him around to see how he develops.

WR Whop Philyor

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Whop Philyor (16) catches a pass over defensive back Parry Nickerson (39) in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have interest putting Philyor on the practice squad, per the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson. Also, he was an enticing receiver out of college, so maybe he develops down the road.

G Dakota Dozier

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) in action in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Give credit where credit is due: Dozier had a good preseason after the opener. He was also taking first-team reps at guard this offseason. I think the Vikings probably bring him back.

DE Kenny Willekes

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Kenny Willekes (79) on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Similar to Rose, Willekes might be a player who another team claims off waivers. The defensive end played pretty well this preseason. He's worth keeping on the practice squad, if Minnesota is able to do so. I think they might be able to hang onto him despite a good preseason, considering he was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and didn't play that year due to injury.

LB Tuf Borland

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Tye Smith (5) talks to teammate linebacker Tuf Borland (47) during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Indianapolis won 12-10. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Borland was the only Vikings linebacker cut on Tuesday. Minnesota probably needs a linebacker for its practice squad.

FB Jake Bargas

Aug 18, 2020; Eagan, Minnesota, United States; Minnesota Vikings running back Jake Bargas (40) catches a pass at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Bargas served as the team's lone practice squad fullback a season ago. I think the Vikings bring him back again to act as practice squad depth in case the starting fullback, C.J. Ham, goes down.

TE Shane Zylstra

Jun 15, 2021; in Eagen, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Shane Zylstra (82) attempts to make a catch during drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

With Davidson being a project, the Vikings may need a practice squad tight end who could possibly fill in as a reserve on the active roster this year. So I think Minnesota may keep both Davidson and Zylstra for the practice squad.

K Michael Badgley

Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley (4) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the most interesting players on this list. Badgley had a down year with the Chargers in 2020, but he was decent as the team's kicker in the two previous seasons. The Vikings kept a kicker on their practice squad for much of 2020. They should do that again with no stellar option heading into 2021.

S Myles Dorn

Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) and safety Myles Dorn take part in a defensive drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings could use a safety on their practice squad. Also, Minnesota cut Luther Kirk with an injury designation, so Dorn is the best in-house option.

G Kyle Hinton

This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Hinton is raw, so he may not be ready for a reserve role in the NFL, but he could develop into that kind of player one day. He's worth keeping around.

WR Myron Mitchell

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Myron Mitchell carries the ball during NFL football minicamp practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota only kept one wideout on its initial practice squad in 2020. However, the Vikings have had injury problems at that position group already, and Minnesota has interest in bringing Philyor and Mitchell back, per multiple reports.

OL Zack Bailey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Zack Bailey (61) during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Bailey can provide more offensive line depth on the practice squad. The Vikings also have an interest in bringing him back, per Tomasson.

QB Jeff Driskel

Aug 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) throws a pass before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Let's get fun on the last one, cause why not? Minnesota could use more depth at quarterback with just Kirk Cousins and Kellen Mond currently on the active roster. Yes, the Vikings could sign a backup for Cousins. But what if Driskel has no luck landing on an NFL team's 53-man roster when the dust settles? He might be a solid choice for the Vikings' practice squad then. He has starting quarterback experience with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos. He even had an OK game against the Steelers last year when he played for Denver Is this the likeliest of scenarios? No, but Minnesota carried two quarterbacks on its practice squad last year. Driskel would be an interesting option if the team wants to do that again.

