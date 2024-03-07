Projecting UGA football’s wide receiver room ahead of spring practice

The Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver room is faced with the task of replacing Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Including Brock Bowers, Georgia lost three of its four leading receivers from the 2023 college football season.

Georgia’s wide receiver group is still expected to be among the best in the country. The Bulldogs return a deep core of wide receivers and added a trio of talented transfers in Vanderbilt’s London Humphreys, USC’s Michael Jackson III, and Miami’s Colbie Young.

We foresee Georgia’s offense continuing to spread the ball around with star quarterback Carson Beck. Last season, 10 Georgia players recorded over 10 receptions and we’d expect a similar number of players to do so in 2024.

How do we project the Georgia wide receiver depth chart to rank ahead of spring practice? The Bulldogs begin spring practice on March 12.

Year: Senior

Lovett transferred to Georgia from Missouri in 2023. He did not put up monster numbers, but he is Georgia’s top returning receiver is poised to build off last season. Lovett is a strong route runner that should be one of the best separators in Georgia’s wide receiver room.

2023 stats: 54 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns

Year: Junior



Dillon Bell is the most versatile player in Georgia’s wide receiver room. Bell frequently lined up in the backfield in 2023 and could do the same in 2024. Bell recorded 25 carries for 157 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He’s Georgia’s best receiver after the catch.

2023 stats: 29 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns

Year: Senior



Rara Thomas is a big play threat. The Mississippi State transfer took some time to adjust to the Georgia offense last fall, but is expected to start for the Dawgs in 2024. He should know Georgia’s system better this season.

2023 stats: 23 receptions for 383 yards and one touchdown

London Humphreys

Year: Sophomore

Incoming Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys is ranked as the No. 15 transfer in the country and the No. 3 wide receiver. Humphrey is expected to make an immediate impact for Georgia football. He’s a deep threat with excellent speed and brings a lot of experience from his one season at Vandy.

2023 stats: 22 receptions for 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns

Colbie Young

Year: Senior



Incoming Miami transfer Colbie Young projects as Georgia’s top wide receiver in jump ball and contested catch situations. Young is ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the transfer portal and the No. 38 transfer in the country, per 247Sports.

2023 stats: 47 receptions for 563 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

Year: Senior

Georgia’s fastest wide receiver and player is Arian Smith. Smith’s experience in Georgia’s offensive system could give him an edge over UGA’s three incoming transfers. Smith is an excellent vertical threat and always seems to come up with big plays in clutch moments.

2023 stats: eight receptions for 153 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns

Michael Jackson III

Year: Senior

USC transfer Michael Jackson III is who we project to start at punt returner for Georgia. Jackson III is excellent after the catch and is a strong option in the screen game.

2023 stats: 17 receptions for 146 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown

Anthony Evans

Year: Sophomore

Anthony Evans has flashed explosiveness and could be in for a larger role in 2024. Evans is an option at punt returner for the Bulldogs.

2023 stats: four receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown

Year: Redshirt Freshamn



Tyler Williams will see more snaps in his second season at Georgia. Williams, a former four-star recruit, could have a breakout season in 2024.

2023 stats: one receptions for four yards



Best of the rest: Cole Speer, incoming freshmen

Junior wide receiver Cole Speer and incoming freshmen Nitro Tuggle (four-star) and Sacovie White (three-star) all figure to see a few snaps this fall. Speer is a key special teams player for the Bulldogs, but has not seen a lot of action at wide receiver.

