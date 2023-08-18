Projecting UGA football’s starting inside linebackers

The Georgia Bulldogs have a deep and talented inside linebackers room entering the 2023 college football season. Georgia returns its two leading tacklers, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon, from last season.

Georgia’s linebackers room is extremely strong because of the Bulldogs’ recruiting prowess. Georgia lost two key contributors from the 2022 season to the transfer portal, but should still have solid depth.

The question is who would start in the event that Mondon or Dumas-Johnson miss some time? We think Jalon Walker or Xavian Sorey Jr. would be the top candidates to step in.

Who do we project to be Georgia’s top inside linebackers for the 2023 season?

Starter: Smael Mondon

Class: junior

2022 stats: 76 total tackles, one sack, and one interception

Smael Mondon is a speedy, disruptive linebacker and should be even better in 2023. He and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson are one of the best linebacker duos in the nation.

No. 2 inside linebacker: Jalon Walker

Class: sophomore

2022 stats: nine tackles, 15 games played, and one sack

We consider Jalon Walker to be an inside linebacker. Walker will be used in some pass rushing situations, but he is primarily training as an inside linebacker. Ahead of fall camp, Kirby Smart clarified that Walker has been a part of the inside linebacker room.

He’ll start at inside. That’s his natural position. That’s what he wants to grow at, and he’ll be in that competition for guys that get an opportunity to play. This year and really the entire time he was out in the spring with a shoulder, he still was in the ILB room, and he’ll start in the ILB room, but he’ll be part of the 3rd down package that allows him to rush the passer.

Walker could get snaps over Smael Mondon or Jamon Dumas-Johnson in obvious passing situations. He is poised to have a larger role in 2023.

Starter: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Class: junior

2022 stats: 70 tackles and four sacks



Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a first-team All-SEC selection. He is another Georgia linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed. The 6-foot-1, 245-pound linebacker was a finalist for the Butkus Award as a sophomore and should be in for a big junior season.

No. 2 inside linebacker: Xavian Sorey Jr.

Class: redshirt sophomore

2022 stats: 12 games played, three tackles, and a fumble recovery



Xavian Sorey Jr. is patiently waiting his turn behind Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Sorey Jr., who has seen some action with the starting defense due to a Mondon injury, is a former four-star recruit with excellent speed.

Sorey Jr. provides quality depth and should play a lot of special teams snaps in 2023. He will have more playing time opportunities since Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis transferred.

Depth: Raylen Wilson

Class: freshman



Recruit ranking: five-star

Wilson was the No. 21 recruit and No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. Wilson has the talent to start right away at a lot of college football programs, but he will have to wait his turn at Georgia.

Wilson looked good in Georgia’s spring game. He recorded four tackles and had an interception.

Depth: C.J. Allen

Class: freshman

Recruit ranking: four-star

C.J. Allen was the No. 4 linebacker and No. 48 recruit in the class of 2023. Allen looked the part in the spring game with five total tackles and has drawn praise for his performances on scout team.

Depth: Troy Bowles

Class: freshman

Recruit ranking: four-star

Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, was one of three elite linebacker recruits that Georgia added as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Bowles, who has excellent speed, was the No. 6 linebacker in the nation and No. 67 recruit.

Depth: E.J. Lightsey

Class: redshirt freshman

2022 stats: four games played and three total tackles



E.J. Lightsey is a former three-star recruit. Amazingly, he recovered from being shot multiple times to play in four games during his first year with Georgia. Lightsey finished the spring game with four tackles and is more experienced than several of Georgia’s other depth options at linebacker.

Two who transferred away

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Rian Davis transferred to UCF this offseason after he played in 14 of 15 games last year. Davis started in two games and contributed 15 total tackles.

Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall transferred to Alabama this offseason. Last season, Marshall played some key snaps in the College Football Playoff against Ohio State. He recorded 19 total tackles and a sack in 2022.

