Projecting the top Candidates for the Biletnikoff Award in 2021

With announcements being made this week naming the nation’s top players going into the 2022 season, unsurprisingly, many Oklahoma players are making shortlists for awards.

Just like every other list, I expect multiple Sooners to be named on the Biletnikoff shortlist.

Jadon Haselwood

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in as the nation’s fourth-ranked player in the 2019 class, expectations were high for Haselwood to be the Sooners’ next great wideout. Unfortunately, after suffering what coaches described as a “freak injury” to his leg in April 2020, he could not play most of the 2020 season.

Haselwood featured in three games in 2020, making four receptions for 65 yards. That being said, he had a productive freshman season, snagging 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.

Now that he’s back to full strength, I expect him to be listed as a potential Biletnikoff watchlist player.

Marvin Mims

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After a terrific freshman season in which Mims caught 37 receptions for 610 yards and nine touchdowns, he was named to both the Rivals and 247Sports Freshman All-American list.

The Football Writers Association also had Mims as a Freshman All-American. I fully expect Mims to be one of the first names on the list on Thursday.

Chris Olave

Many expected Olave to go to the NFL after a terrific junior season, which eclipsed his sophomore season stats with fewer games played. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected him as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Olave was key to the Buckeyes’ success in 2020 with 50 receptions for 729 yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns.

Garrett Wilson

The Robin to Olave’s Batman, Garrett Wilson, had an equally good 2020 season for the Buckeyes.

While some have a sophomore slump, Wilson was having none of that. He improved from his freshman year when he caught 30 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns. As a sophomore, Wilson caught 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

Story continues

Justyn Ross

Ross is another out-of-conference player who I expect to make the Biletnikoff shortlist. The junior out of Clemson put together two terrific seasons before being sidelined in 2020 to fix a congenital fusion in his spine.

In two years for the Tigers, Ross had 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Clemson coaching staff has recently given updates on Ross’s condition, and a return in 2021 is looking hopeful.