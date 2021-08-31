Projecting Top 5 win-share QBs of 2021 Game Theory
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects her top 5 win-share QBs of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects her top 5 win-share QBs of 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano recaps the cut-down day moves made by Giants and Jets. The G-Men continued to build depth on the offensive line, acquiring Ben Bredeson from Baltimore, while the Jets dealt tight end Chris Herndon to Minnesota. It leaves the them very thin at that position, with corresponding moves likely before the season opener.
The Jets are working out Dion Jordan, who played for Robert Saleh's 49ers defense in 2020.
Brian Lewerke was waived by the New York Giants but is expected to stay in New York as an emergency QB
Naquan Jones not on Tennessee Titans 53-man roster
Prominent Indianapolis Colts players will miss practice time heading into the season opener. It could happen often during the 2021 season.
Martin Mayhew was teammates with Ricky Ervins and Jamie Morris in Washington.
What will the final regular-season records be for each of the 32 NFL teams?
Here's all of the New York Jets roster cuts for 2021 NFL season as team trims down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
Cam Newton is looking for a new home.
Cam Newton has been cut and Mac Jones is the Patriots' new starting QB, according to Jim McBride. Here's the best reaction from Twitter to the news.
There weren't many major surprises from the Rams on Tuesday, but these players looked like they could've made the 53-man roster.
There were four quarterbacks on the Patriots' active roster yesterday. There is one after today.
The Patriots released QB Cam Newton Tuesday morning and named rookie Mac Jones their starter, our insider Phil Perry has confirmed.
The bubble has not burst for receiver Jalen Hurd. Yet. Via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 2019 third-round receiver has made the initial 53-man roster for 2021. Hurd, injured through his first two NFL seasons, has yet to play in a regular-season game. There had been significant speculation as to whether the [more]
An unnamed Patriots player cleared the air on why New England released Cam Newton and named rookie Mac Jones the starting quarterback.