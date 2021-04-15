Projecting Titans’ offensive depth chart ahead of 2021 NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans’ offense, which has been elite since quarterback Ryan Tannehill took over during the 2019 season, will look a bit different when 2021 begins.

After cutting Adam Humphries and losing Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith to free agency, the Titans have holes to fill in their receivers and tight ends rooms, with the ones left by Davis and Smith being most prominent.

There will also be a new starter at right tackle this coming season following the unexpected release of 2020 starter and veteran, Dennis Kelly.

Other than that, the Titans are returning four of their starters along the offensive line, their quarterback, running back and No. 1 wide receiver with the hopes they can pick up where they left off in 2020.

Things will undoubtedly change on the Titans’ roster in the weeks and month ahead, especially with the 2021 NFL draft coming up on April 29th, but for now we’re taking a look at how things would shake out on the offensive depth chart with the players currently under contract.

Quarterback (2)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Ryan Tannehill Backup: Logan Woodside The Titans are likely to carry two quarterbacks once again in 2021, with Woodside being the main backup to Tannehill. DeShone Kizer is the only other backup competition for Woodside on the roster, but there's an outside chance Tennessee brings in another quarterback at some point, whether that be through free agency, late in the draft or as an undrafted free agent.

Running back (4)

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Starter: Derrick Henry Backups: Darrynton Evans, Jeremy McNichols, Khari Blasingame The Titans will almost certainly carry three traditional running backs when rosters are cut down to 53, with Blasingame serving as the team's fullback. The only thing that can stop Evans from dominating backup touches behind Henry is if he struggles in pass protection, an area where McNichols excels. Regardless, the Titans must find ways to get Evans involved in 2021.

Wide receiver (6)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Starters: A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds Backups: Cameron Batson, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson Beyond Brown and Reynolds, it's really a crapshoot as far as who makes the roster at the position right now and we fully expect the team to bring in more help via the 2021 NFL draft, and quite possibly free agency. Westbrook-Ikhine's value comes from his ability as a special teamer, and along with Batson they are the only backups listed here that are close to certainties. Rogers brings some experience and Johnson would add a burner. One player to watch is 2020 UDFA Mason Kinsey, who is an intriguing young player. However, all three of these players will be in trouble when the Titans inevitably add a young receiver through the draft.

Tight end (4)

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Starter: Geoff Swaim Backups: Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, Tommy Hudson There is still a lot of work to be done at this position considering the Titans don't really have a tight end on the roster who checks multiple boxes. For now, Swaim stands to be the starter, as he sports a reliable enough set of hands and better blocking skills than Firkser, who is a pass-catching specialist that could also be deployed out of the slot. Hesse and Hudson have a good chance to make the roster if nothing changes, as blocking is their best assets. Jared Pinkney will also be in the conversation and could emerge if he can show enough in the passing game. Look for the Titans to add to this group by re-signing blocking specialist MyCole Pruitt and/or adding a more well-rounded player through the draft, which would spell trouble for Hesse, Hudson, and Pinkney's chances.

Offensive line (10)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Starters: Taylor Lewan (LT), Rodger Saffold (LG), Ben Jones (C), Nate Davis (RG), Ty Sambrailo (RT) Backups: Kendall Lamm, Aaron Brewer, David Quessenberry, Daniel Munyer, Brandon Kemp While the Titans have four starters locked in, it's anyone's guess what will happen at right tackle after the team cut Dennis Kelly loose. Tennessee stands to have a competition on the right side in training camp between Sambrailo and Lamm, but the edge goes to Sambrailo because of his experience in the Titans' system. As far as backups go, a combination of whoever loses the right tackle battle (Lamm or Sambrailo), Brewer and Quessenberry are locks, but Munyer and Kemp are anything but, especially if a young lineman is added in the draft, which is likely. With the first three backups in particular, the Titans will have solid depth and versatility. Brewer was a standout in relief duty last season and can play guard or center, Quessenberry can play guard and both tackle spots, and Lamm and Sambrailo can play either tackle spot, while the latter is also capable of moving inside to guard if need be.

