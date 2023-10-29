Projecting Texas’ place in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Barring a surprise, Texas will be ranked highly in the initial College Football Playoff ranking. It’s a first for the program since the playoff rankings began.

The resume is about as good as any other one-loss team in the country. The Longhorns are 7-1 with a decisive road win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There is a blemish on the resume. Texas fell to top rival Oklahoma in shootout fashion, 34-30. Albeit, the team defeated a Kansas program 40-14 just weeks before the Jayhawks stunned Oklahoma, 38-33.

So where does that put Texas in the playoff race?

Five unranked teams should be solidly ahead of Texas in Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, Georgia and Michigan.

Oregon likely leaps Texas after a blowout win over Utah. That leaves the Longhorns ranked No. 7 over the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri and other contenders.

No. 7 feels like the correct spot for Texas. We’ll find out what the playoff committee decides this week on October 31.

