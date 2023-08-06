Projecting Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster after 2 weeks of football training camp

After seven training camp practices, the Tennessee Titans still have probably 20 roster spots up for grabs.

As the Titans progress, a pecking order is becoming clear at just about every position. The starting units feel more or less set in stone, with only three base positions still in question. But the margins of the roster are more complicated to figure out now than they were before the start of camp.

On offense, a new scheme and new philosophy make it difficult to know how many players will stick at each position. On defense, there's virtually no depth beyond the obvious starters, making it tough to anticipate which backups will stick around before seeing them in preseason action.

But before the preseason games get started (Chicago Bears, noon, Aug. 12), here are The Tennessean's projections for which players will make the Titans' 53-man roster when the squad gets cut to 90 players on Aug. 29.

(For fun, players who believe they're locks to make the roster are labeled in bold. Names within position groups are listed in alphabetical order, not by spot on the depth chart.)

Quarterbacks (3)

There's no reason for the Titans to cut any of these three QBs and there's no way Levis or Willis would survive a day on the practice squad without being claimed by another team. All three probably make the roster, and deservedly so after the way Willis and Levis both have improved in camp, but if anyone gets the boot, it's Willis.

Running back (4)

Henry and Spears are going to be huge parts of the offense. Chestnut has the size to spell Henry, and Ward has the versatility to spell Spears. Second-year back Hassan Haskins has a shot at making the roster, too, but Ward and Chestnut have taken just as many first- and second-team reps this camp, and with Haskins' legal issues unresolved, it's hard to put him on the roster if the others are looking as good and have less risk.

Wide receivers (6)

The first five spots feel pretty solid, especially with the way Moore has taken on a veteran role in the room. The sixth spot is tricky. It could go to seventh-round pick Colton Dowell with his upside. It could go to second-year player Reggie Roberson because he has made a number of plays throughout camp. But for now, it sticks with McMath because of his experience on special teams and the value he creates in multiple phases.

Tight end (5)

This is the position with the biggest question mark. Are the Titans really going to keep five tight ends? If any team can find a way, it's the Titans. Rader and Wesco have more value as blockers, while Mack and Whyle have a little more upside in the passing game. But only Okonkwo feels like a lock to make the squad straight up. Any of the other four could end up being the odd man out, if there is one.

Offensive line (9)

Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dillon Radunz likely will begin the season on the reserve list, Petit-Frere because of his suspension and Radunz with an injury. So the line depth will be built around the likes of Johnson, Levin and Roos, guys who have stuck around with the Titans for a while. Hubbard, who the Titans signed on July 28, is in serious contention to start Week 1.

Defensive line (5)

Peevy has been one of the biggest winners of camp, competing his way into the starting rotation with Simmons and Tart on the interior. It's hard to envision him missing the roster now, even after playing just one game as a rookie last season.

Outside linebacker (3)

The Titans have some luxury to be a little thin here because Autry can play off the edge, too. But this is the position group that'll most need someone to show up in the preseason games and joint practices. Undrafted free agents Caleb Murphy, Thomas Rush and Zach McCloud and third-year guy Sam Okuayinonu all will have a chance to be the fourth guy in the room.

Inside linebacker (5)

Gibbens has come a long way from missing the cut last season to potentially starting at inside linebacker this year. He'll compete for that spot with Rice and Campbell, while new signees Gifford and Ben Niemann might be battling for the last spot.

Defensive back (10)

With Caleb Farley and Josh Thompson still on the physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists respectively, this team needs some depth at cornerback. Jackson and Avery aren't surprising members of the second team, but undrafted free agent Marsh might be. Also don't be surprised if Moore ends up in a competition with Mike Brown for the last safety spot.

Specialists (3)

Shudak and Trey Wolff are still in competition for the kicker job. Let's see how they look in preseason games before crowning one or the other the winner because they've been pretty even throughout camp. But by virtue of experience, give Shudak the slight nod for now.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans roster 2023 predictions: Which 53 players make it?