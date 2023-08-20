Projecting Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster after preseason win against Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Two preseason games are in the rearview mirror and there's only one full week left for the Tennessee Titans to figure out their 53-man roster.

The Titans beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 in Week 2 of the preseason, evening their record at 1-1 in exhibitions. The win Saturday came on the heels of two days of crucial joint practices with the Vikings, where the Titans got to test their best players, and the players fighting for roster spots, against players and schemes they'd never faced before.

As Aug. 29 approaches, the deadline to trim the roster from 90 players to just 53 is becoming more real. There are still plenty of reps, and two joint practices with the New England Patriots — who will play the Titans at Nissan Stadium on Friday — that will go into deciding which players make the squad.

But coming off the Vikings game, here is the latest projection of which players will make the regular-season roster, and some thoughts on a few players who'll be right there competing for the last spots.

Quarterback: 3

Ryan Tannehill

Malik Willis

Will Levis

This feels like a foregone conclusion at this point. There's no reason for the Titans not to keep three quarterbacks this season based on the way Willis and Levis are playing.

Running back: 4

Jacques Patrick hasn't been with the team long enough to justify giving him a roster spot quite yet. So for now Ward takes the last running back opening even if he's still got an injury to overcome.

Wide receiver: 6

If Treylon Burks is healthy for Week 1, he'll obviously make the roster. But as he rehabs his knee injury, there's a chance he's not ready. If that's the case, Roberson's successes in practice make him the prime candidate to take the sixth receiver spot. But given Mason Kinsey's performances in games and Kearis Jackson's value on special teams, there are more options than just Roberson if Burks isn't ready.

Tight end: 4

Mack got a surprise start Saturday after missing the first preseason game with an injury. Keeping Mack over Kevin Rader would give the Titans fewer options by way of blocking tight ends, but more explosiveness and versatility in the pass game and at H-back and fullback. And there's always the possibility the tight-end-loving Titans keep all five.

Offensive line: 9

Murray, who has been with the Titans for less than a month, has done plenty to justify putting him above the line. That doesn't mean longer-tenured Titans such as Zack Johnson or Andrew Rupcich can't take the spot back. But Murray's versatility was on full display all week versus the Vikings, and that puts him where he wants to be.

Defensive line: 5

Jones has to get healthy before he can claim his roster spot. If not, Jaleel Johnson is around, as is recently signed option Kyle Peko. The battle for the depth pieces at this position could be more compelling than expected.

Inside linebacker: 5

This is still the hardest position to predict, especially after Rice and Luke Gifford didn't play Saturday. Rice has missed all of the past week, opening room for Niemann to play more and as well opportunities for undrafted rookie Otis Reese to take some reps. The severity of Rice and Gifford's injuries could play a huge role in determining the fates of Gifford, Niemann, Reese and even Campbell.

Outside linebacker: 4

Early in camp, it was hard to find more than three outside linebackers who belonged on the roster. Now it's getting easier to argue five could find their way in. Murphy has played his way into being close to a sure thing with three sacks in two preseason games and Sam Okuayinonu has flashed in the preseason as well.

Defensive back: 10

No position group has more quality options right now than defensive back. Marsh, Brown and Garror are making cases to stay on the team because of their successes in coverage, tackling in the box and on special teams. But Tyreque Jones, Steven Jones Jr. and Anthony Kendall are right behind them. Josh Thompson is off the non-football injury list and getting back in the swing of the speed of the game. With five DB sets becoming more common, it wouldn't be a shock if the Titans kept more in the secondary than usual to stock the special teams units with reliable downfield tacklers and blockers.

Specialists: 3

There still hasn't been much of a reason to give Trey Wolff the edge over Shudak at kicker. We'll see if the opportunity presents itself for Wolff to seize the job this week, or if Shudak can be secure in the spot.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Projecting Tennessee Titans roster after preseason win vs. Vikings