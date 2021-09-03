Projecting the Steelers Week 1 starting defense vs the Bills

In just over a week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field against the Buffalo Bills. Free agency and injuries hit the Steelers hard and they could start the season with multiple new starters on defense. Here is our Week One projection for the Steelers starting defense.

Defensive tackle-Cam Heyward

The undisputed leader of the defense returns and should continue to defy Father Time.

Nose tackle-Tyson Alualu

Pittsburgh is banking on another big season from Tyson Alualu in the middle of the defensive line.

Defensive end-Chris Wormley

With Stephon Tuitt starting the season on IR, Chris Wormely is the first guy up to replace him in the starting lineup.

Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt

We assume by the time the game gets here, T.J. Watt will be under contract, back to practice and ready to roll.

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

Alex Highsmith has a chance to be a start in the NFL very quickly based on how fast his game has progressed.

Inside linebacker-Joe Schobert

Pittsburgh pulled off a big trade to help bolster the middle of their defense.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

Bush is slowly making his way back from a torn ACL.

Cornerback-Joe Haden

Haden is the only returning starter among the cornerbacks.

Cornerback-Cameron Sutton

Sutton steps in for Steven Nelson as the starting outside cornerback opposite Haden.

Cornerback-James Pierre

Pierre came on strong last season and continues to improve as a player.

Free safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Patrick has established himself as one of the premier defensive backs in the NFL since being traded to the Steelers.

Strong safety-Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds enters the final year of his rookie contract as the team's starting strong safety.

