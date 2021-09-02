Projecting the Steelers Week 1 starting offense vs the Bills

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed down to their final 53-man roster and shuffled some players to account for injuries. In just over a week the Steelers will kick off their regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a stab at predicting the Steelers Week One starting lineup.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Roethlisberger returns once again to lead the Steelers offense.

RB Najee Harris

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie Harris looks to resurrect the Steelers rushing offense.

FB Derek Watt

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers continue to use the fullback more than most teams.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Look for a productive year from JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot.

WR Diontae Johnson

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If Diontae Johnson can hold onto the football he's poised for a breakout season.

WR Chase Claypool

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Claypool is one of the most significant physical mismatches at wide receiver in the NFL.

TE Eric Ebron

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ebron will be listed as the starter but there will be plenty of Pat Freiermuth at the same time.

LT Dan Moore Jr.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The rookie gets the start thanks to Zach Banner on the IR.

LG Kevin Dotson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dotson was slow getting started but he's right where he belongs as he will start at left guard.

C J.C. Hassenauer

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Eventually, this will be Kendrick Green but for now, J.C. Hassenauer is a solid fill-in.

RG Trai Turner

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Trai Turner starts at right guard with the big shoes to fill with replacing David DeCastro.

RT Chuks Okorafor

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

With Banner out of the lineup, Chuks Okorafor moves back to right tackle where he started 15 games last year.

1

1