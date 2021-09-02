Projecting the Steelers Week 1 starting offense vs the Bills
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed down to their final 53-man roster and shuffled some players to account for injuries. In just over a week the Steelers will kick off their regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Let’s take a stab at predicting the Steelers Week One starting lineup.
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Roethlisberger returns once again to lead the Steelers offense.
RB Najee Harris
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The rookie Harris looks to resurrect the Steelers rushing offense.
FB Derek Watt
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers continue to use the fullback more than most teams.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Look for a productive year from JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
If Diontae Johnson can hold onto the football he's poised for a breakout season.
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Claypool is one of the most significant physical mismatches at wide receiver in the NFL.
TE Eric Ebron
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Ebron will be listed as the starter but there will be plenty of Pat Freiermuth at the same time.
LT Dan Moore Jr.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The rookie gets the start thanks to Zach Banner on the IR.
LG Kevin Dotson
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Dotson was slow getting started but he's right where he belongs as he will start at left guard.
C J.C. Hassenauer
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Eventually, this will be Kendrick Green but for now, J.C. Hassenauer is a solid fill-in.
RG Trai Turner
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
Trai Turner starts at right guard with the big shoes to fill with replacing David DeCastro.
RT Chuks Okorafor
Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers
With Banner out of the lineup, Chuks Okorafor moves back to right tackle where he started 15 games last year.
