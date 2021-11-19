Projecting the Steelers starting defense vs the Chargers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, they are looking to fill multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball. Here is our prediction about who will start for the Steelers on defense this week.

Defensive line-Cam Heyward

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cam Heyward remains the one constant on the Steelers defense.

Defensive line-Isaiah Buggs

Buggs has done a nice job filling in this season with all the Steelers injuries on the dline.

Defensive line-Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Worley’s excellent play has been a nice surprise this season.

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The pressure is on Highsmith to have his best game of the season.

Outside linebacker-Taco Charlton

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The T.J. Watt injury is a huge blow to the defense. This is proof.

Cornerback-Cameron Sutton

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Sutton goes into the game as the No. 1 cornerback with Joe Haden out.

Cornerback-James Pierre

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

James Pierre will see a heavier workload with Haden out.

Cornerback-Arthur Maulet

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Arthur Maulet moves up on the depth chart and could be a problem in coverage.

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Edmunds will be called on this week for added run support.

Safety-Tre Norwood

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The talented rookie Tre Norwood has earned a start in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If there was ever a time for Devin Bush to have his best game, it is this week.

Inside linebacker-Joe Schobert

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Joe Schobert has been steady but not spectacular this season.

1

1