Projecting the Steelers defensive depth chart for 2023
Now that OTAs are wrapping up and minicamp and training camp are coming soon, we decided it was time for our first depth part projection for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. You can check out our projection for the offense here as well as our fill 53-man projection.
Defensive end
1st team – Cameron Heyward
2nd team – DeMarvin Leal
Defensive tackle
1st team – Larry Ogunjobi
2nd team – Breiden Fehoko
Nose tackle
1st team – Keeanu Benton
2nd team – Montravius Adams
Left outside linebacker
1st team – T.J. Watt
2nd team – Markus Golden
Right outside linebacker
1st team – Alex Highsmith
2nd team – Nick Herbig
Left inside linebacker
1st team – Cole Holcomb
2nd team – Mark Robinson
Right inside linebacker
1st team – Elandon Roberts
2nd team – Tanner Muse
Left cornerback
1st team – Patrick Peterson
2nd team – James Pierre
Right cornerback
1st team – Joey Porter Jr.
2nd team – Levi Wallace
Free safety
1st team – Minkah Fitzpatrick
2nd team – Keanu Neal
Strong safety
1st team – Damontae Kazee
2nd team – Tre Norwood