Projecting the Steelers defensive depth chart for 2023

Now that OTAs are wrapping up and minicamp and training camp are coming soon, we decided it was time for our first depth part projection for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. You can check out our projection for the offense here as well as our fill 53-man projection.

Defensive end

1st team – Cameron Heyward

2nd team – DeMarvin Leal

Defensive tackle

1st team – Larry Ogunjobi

2nd team – Breiden Fehoko

Nose tackle

1st team – Keeanu Benton

2nd team – Montravius Adams

Left outside linebacker

1st team – T.J. Watt

2nd team – Markus Golden

Right outside linebacker

1st team – Alex Highsmith

2nd team – Nick Herbig

Left inside linebacker

1st team – Cole Holcomb

2nd team – Mark Robinson

Right inside linebacker

1st team – Elandon Roberts

2nd team – Tanner Muse

Left cornerback

1st team – Patrick Peterson

2nd team – James Pierre

Right cornerback

1st team – Joey Porter Jr.

2nd team – Levi Wallace

Free safety

1st team – Minkah Fitzpatrick

2nd team – Keanu Neal

Strong safety

1st team – Damontae Kazee

2nd team – Tre Norwood

