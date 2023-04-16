Projecting the stats for LSU receivers in 2023

Despite losing Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, LSU returns a talented wide receiver room in 2023.

Malik Nabers enters his junior year after leading the SEC in catches last year. Behind Nabers, there’s Brian Thomas Jr. and Kyren Lacy, both of which earned praise from offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock this spring.

There’s also Mason Taylor, one of the sport’s most impressive freshmen in 2022.

When I did this last year, I got a bit too eager with the projections. This year, I’ve taken more of a conservative approach. With that out of the way, lets jump right in and take a look at what we might see from LSU’s receivers this fall.

Malik Nabers

2022 stats: 72 catches, 1,017 yards, two touchdowns

2023 projection: 79 catches, 1,100 yards, seven touchdowns

Nabers’ 72 catches in 2022 led the SEC. He broke out down the stretch with 489 receiving yards in his last four games.

He’s LSU’s clear-cut No. 1 target entering 2023 with a chance to be one of the best receivers in the country.

I don’t want to get crazy here. LSU isn’t running the air raid and there are other guys that will compete for targets, so I’m not going to predict a [autotag]Justin Jefferson[/autotag]-type stat line, but Nabers should match what he did last year.

I have Nabers approaching 80 catches and reaching 1,100 yards. He only caught two touchdowns last year but with a couple of receivers gone, I’d expect Nabers to get more targets in the red zone.

Brian Thomas Jr.

2022 stats: 31 catches, 361 yards, five touchdowns

2023 projections: 45 catches, 530 yards, six touchdowns

Mike Denbrock said he’s impressed with the work Thomas has done this spring. With Boutte and Jenkins moving on, an opportunity is open for Thomas.

He’s got great size and was a four-star recruit. He’s lined up on the outside most of the time but has slipped to the slot on some occasions.

He racked up 359 yards as a freshman before notching a similar 361 last year. LSU’s had two receivers cross the 500-yard mark in each of the last four seasons. I think Thomas hits it this year and emerges as LSU’s No. 2.

Kyren Lacy

2022 stats: 24 catches, 268 yards, zero touchdowns

2023 projections: 30 catches, 375 yards, three touchdowns

Lacy transferred to LSU last year after spending his first two years at Louisiana. He crossed the 300-yard threshold in both years at Louisiana and had 268 with LSU last year.

Like Thomas, Denbrock offered praise for Lacy this spring. He ran a lot of curl routes last year but with LSU wanting to open up the route tree, we could see more in 2023.

He had some drop issues at times, but that’s coachable. I think we also see an increase in his yards per catch this year and he gets back closer to the 13.4 yards per catch he averaged at Louisiana.

Mason Taylor

2022 stats: 38 catches, 414 yards, three touchdowns

2023 projection: 45 catches, 490 yards, four touchdowns

[autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] and Denbrock like their tight ends. Taylor, a freshman in 2022, had a promising start to his career.

He looks talented enough to become one of the conference’s best as soon as this year. He’s got good speed and can work in space, offering LSU plenty of ways to use him.

I don’t think he’s going to set the world on fire just yet. It’s rare to see a tight end put up prolific numbers, especially with a big chunk of LSU’s targets going to Nabers and how prone LSU is to running the ball.

What to expect from the rest of the group

When you get to this point in the depth chart, it can be pointless to try and conjure up and specific statline projections. The running back room is too unpredictable right now as is the rest of the receiver room.

There’s a lot of shuffling to be figured out there and the health of a few guys remains in question.

If [autotag]Chris Hilton[/autotag] comes back at full strength from an ACL tear, we could see his speed used down the field and LSU signed a few dynamic freshman receivers who could fight for some playing time.

Whether it’s Hilton or a freshman, we’ll see a couple more guys emerge as difference-makers, we just don’t know who.

