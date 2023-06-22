Projecting the Saints’ starting lineup on offense in 2023

Things are going to look very different for the New Orleans Saints offense in 2023, but we don’t have a ton of questions surrounding the top of the depth chart. We know who the starters will be at quarterback and along the offensive line — plus at wide receiver, assuming everyone is healthy, and running back, depending on how Alvin Kamara’s legal proceedings conclude. If there’s much ambiguity, it’s at tight end.

And how does Taysom Hill fit into the picture?

You can find the entire 90-man roster by jersey number here, as well as our latest predictions for the 53-man depth chart and practice squad to open the regular season. To whittle it down further, here are our picks for the Saints’ starting lineup on offense after minicamp:

No question about it: this is Carr’s offense, through and through.

Dennis Allen spoke highly of Prentice’s versatility and pass-catching ability after minicamp, and he should be an asset for the offense in the fall.

Running back: Alvin Kamara

When he’s available, Kamara will be the offense’s focal point. When he’s not, look for a heavy dose of Jamaal Williams — and Kendre Miller.

Tight end: Juwan Johnson

Johnson proved himself as a receiver and blocker last year, though Foster Moreau should earn plenty of snaps as his tag-team partner.

Flex: Taysom Hill

He throws, he runs the ball, he blocks and catches passes — Hill can’t be pinned down to just one spot, even if the Saints technically list him at tight end.

Left tackle: Trevor Penning

This has to be the expectation for Penning. James Hurst is solid but he needs to be starting Week 1.

Left guard: Andrus Peat

Peat is going to start in what might be his final year with the Saints. A long-term fix (preferably an upgrade) at left guard is needed.

McCoy is a cornerstone for this team in the middle of their defensive line.

Right guard: Cesar Ruiz

Ruiz could earn a nice contract extension with the Saints after another strong year at right guard.

Right tackle: Ryan Ramczyk

New Orleans’ best player up front is returning for another year in black and gold.

Wide receiver: Michael Thomas

There aren’t many competitors like Thomas. Hopefully his body can hold up so he can put the league on notice.

Wide receiver: Chris Olave

Olave is looking to build off of an already-impressive rookie year with the Saints and draw even more targets in 2023.

