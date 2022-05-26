Projecting the Saints’ starting defense for the 2022 season

We have likely seen the last of any major shakeups to the New Orleans Saints roster for the 2022 season. As the Saints begin their quest for a Super Bowl championship this year, the defense will be the heart of the journey. With uncertainties on the offensive side of the ball, having the defensive coordinator move up to the head coach and then most of the defensive staff sticking around, the defense should be just fine switching over from year to year. That’s the hope at least.

Most of the defense is the same but there are some key changes from the last season. There are a couple of newbies and a couple of potential battles that need to take place. For now, here is the starting lineup for the 2022 Saints defense:

DE: Cameron Jordan (returning starter)

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Entering his twelfth season on the New Orleans Saints, Jordan has solidified himself as the team’s franchise defensive end. He will have to retire to lose the full time starting job at this point. Jordan started off slow last year as a pass rusher, but picked it up mightily by the end of the season. The Saints will be hoping he picks up where he left off there. No question, though, is his ability as a run defender.

Other players under contract: Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Taco Charlton, Carl Granderson

DT: David Onyemata (returning starter)

AP Foto/Brian Blanco, Archivo

Onyemata is the best player the Saints have on the interior, by far, and is the only real lock at the position to start immediately. The 30-year-old is entering his last season under contract for New Orleans. With a ton of pieces behind him in the rotation, look for him to show out and earn playing time and another contract this off-season. He is the longest tenured player on the interior, being drafted by the team in 2018.

Other players under contract: Shy Tuttle, Kentavious Street, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson (rookie), Albert Huggins, Jaleel Johnson, Josh Black

DT: Shy Tuttle (returning starter)

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Coming to the team as an undrafted free agent Tuttle has earned his way into the starting lineup. He has only not played in three games during his career, proving to be very reliable. This is a spot where you will see a lot more rotation, but Tuttle will very much be a recurring character in the starting lineup.

Other players under contract: David Onyemata, Kentavious Street, Malcolm Roach, Jordan Jackson (rookie), Albert Huggins, Jaleel Johnson, Josh Black

DE: Marcus Davenport (returning starter)

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Davenport is coming off of a career year, finally winning over fans of the team, now he enters a contract year. He will have to continue and improve upon that level of play if he wants to earn a big payday after this season. He still has yet to play a full season in the NFL. You will see him substituted out more, but look to see him paired with Payton Turner to test out a potential future pairing.

Other players under contract: Cameron Jordan, Payton Turner, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Taco Charlton, Carl Granderson

LB: Demario Davis (returning starter)

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Davis has not been consistently one of the best players on the team, but one of the best in the league, since joining the Saints as a free agent in 2018. Consistently underrated by the nation, the Saints and their fans no exactly how much Davis brings to the team. His spot is on lock down until he decides to leave, much like Cam Jordan. The Saints can move around their linebackers, with the skill sets that they bring, but wherever Davis ends up he is the soul of the defense.

Other players under contract: Pete Werner, Zack Baun, D’Marco Jackson (rookie), Kaden Elliss, Eric Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Isaiah Pryor (rookie), Nephi Sewell (rookie)

LB: Pete Werner

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Werner came as a surprise during his rookie season. It was expected that he would be a solid contributor as he was a second round selection, but probably not as good as he was. Pro Football Focus gave him a 91.0 grade for his run defense last season. He has some room to grow in pass coverage, but expect to see him a lot. He won’t be accounting for any of Kwon Alexander’s snaps, but he still has plenty to do on defense.

Other players under contract: Demario Davis, Zack Baun, D’Marco Jackson (rookie), Kaden Elliss, Eric Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Isaiah Pryor (rookie), Nephi Sewell (rookie)

CB: Marshon Lattimore (returning starter)

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Lattimore is coming to face off against the opponent’s top receiver yet again next season. He has always seemed to play up to his top competition, but sometimes down to their level if he isn’t playing a “name brand” receiver. He seemed to find some more consistency last season, reaching his third straight Pro Bowl. He also had a career best 19 passes defended in 2021.

Other players under contract: Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor (rookie), Bradley Roby, Jordan Miller, Dylan Mabin, DaMarcus Fields (rookie), Vincent Gray (rookie), Bryce Thompson

NB: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (returning starter)

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

A pest to opposing receivers (and a certain Hall of Fame quarterback) Gardner-Johnson has become a fan favorite. His play has something to do with that, as he has solidified himself as one of the league’s top nickel corners. People thought it was a possibility that he could move back to safety after the losses this off-season, but after major signings have been completed, the Saints can keep him where they know he can perform.

Other players under contract: Tyrann Mathieu, P.J. Williams, Alontae Taylor (rookie), Bryce Thompson

FS: Marcus Maye

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

One of only two newcomers to the starting lineup, Maye has come in to substitute the loss of the other Marcus, Williams. I would not say that Maye is going to be as rangy as Williams was, but he does bring a lot of versatility as a safety. He may not start week one, as he is expected to miss three games due to a DUI arrest in Feb. 2021, but he has not been suspended yet.

Other players under contract: Tyrann Mathieu, P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Smoke Monday (rookie), Daniel Sorenson, Justin Evans

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Mathieu has returned home to play for the Saints. The former LSU Tiger will be a team leader from the jump, and will find himself playing all over the defense. With the retirement of Malcolm Jenkins, this was a crucial signing where they actually improved after a departure, as opposed to some other key spots on the team. Mathieu’s spot on the starting lineup is guranteed.

Other players under contract: Marcus Maye, P.J. Williams, J.T. Gray, Smoke Monday (rookie), Daniel Sorenson, Justin Evans

CB: Paulson Adebo (returning starter)

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The least sure spot on this lineup to me, but Adebo should be the starter to start the season. He had a good rookie season for a third round selection, but the team brought in some competition in the offseason with second round selection Alontae Taylor. The team has made it clear that Taylor was drafted to play cornerback. For now, the job is Adebo’s, though.

Other players under contract: Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor (rookie), Bradley Roby, Jordan Miller, Dylan Mabin, DaMarcus Fields (rookie), Vincent Gray (rookie), Bryce Thompson

