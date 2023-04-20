Projecting the Saints’ 2023 starting lineup as offseason program begins

The New Orleans Saints recently kicked off their offseason program under the second year with Dennis Allen at head coach, following an eventful free agency signing period that brought several new starters into town.

And they aren’t finished yet. After signing Derek Carr, Nathan Shepherd, and Khalen Saunders, the Saints are positioned to add more talent through the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. General manager Mickey Loomis and his front office are hard at work looking for upgrades in this rookie class. Taking a look at the projected starters on offense, defense, and special teams gives us an idea of which areas still need to be addressed.

Here’s our projection of what the current Saints starting lineup should look like given the players under contract for 2023:

QB Derek Carr

The Saints made a big investment in Carr as their new franchise quarterback, and he brings a solid resume with multiple 4,000-yard seasons — having done his best work in a West Coast-style offense similar to what New Orleans runs. But the four-time Pro Bowler still needs to prove he can win a playoff game.

RB Alvin Kamara

The Saints made a splashy free agent signing in Jamaal Williams, who has extensive passing-down experience despite his reputation as a thumper — meaning he can fill in well for Kamara if he misses time with a suspension. This is a pivotal season for Kamara whose efficiency has trailed off in recent years while his salary cap hits climb higher.

WR Chris Olave

Olave is coming off of a very strong rookie season and he stands to benefit from the upgrade under center. There are questions surrounding his ability to lead the offense as the top receiving option, but it’s a role he excelled at for Ohio State while surrounded by other future NFL stars.

WR Michael Thomas

Can the Saints lean on Thomas given his injury history? They signed Bryan Edwards as a low-cost backup plan in case he misses more time, but hopefully he can bounce back and reassert himself as one of the NFL’s top pass-catchers.

WR Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed was revelatory in the second half last season, having generated a ton of momentum going into 2023. The Saints could add another receiver to avoid putting so much pressure on him and Olave, but so far Shaheed has risen to the occasion every time his number has been called.

TE Juwan Johnson

Carr likes to throw to his tight ends, and Johnson should be a big beneficiary after breaking out last season and signing a two-year extension this spring. He’s steadily put on muscle mass and improved as a blocker to earn more opportunities as a receiver on critical downs and in scoring position.

TE Adam Trautman

Trautman hasn’t developed as the Saints hoped as a receiver through his first three years, and he seemed to regress a bit when asked to handle too many different blocking assignments last year. For now he’s the number-two tight end but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Saints look to upgrade this spot, either by drafting a rookie or by signing Foster Moreau afterwards and waiting out his lymphoma treatment.

FLEX Taysom Hill

The most unique player in the league does it all: he can run, block, throw, and catch passes himself, and if the Saints learned anything about him last year it’s that he needs to be more heavily involved with the game plan. Beyond his positive impact on the field, his rising contract value demands he see more touches.

LT James Hurst

Trevor Penning needs to win this job in training camp, full stop. But right now he’s still recovering from a season-ending foot injury, which means Hurst is penciled in as the starter until proven otherwise. He’s a steady presence at left tackle but the Saints can and should get more out of this spot once Penning is playing every snap.

LG Andrus Peat

Peat agreed to return on a pay cut (that also makes him a free agent next year), so his future is in question at left guard. But he’s the starter as things stand right now and even drafting a rookie wouldn’t necessarily mean he sees the bench. If he’s healthy and available, he’s going to be the guy at this spot in 2023. Beyond that, well — no one can say.

C Erik McCoy

McCoy has missed some time with injuries after signing a long-term contract extension, but he’s clearly the best option the Saints have at center and he should continue to be a big part of their plans up front.

RG Cesar Ruiz

Like Peat, Ruiz is also likely entering a contract year — the $14 million he would be guaranteed if the Saints pick up his fifth-year option for 2024 isn’t realistic given his up-and-down performance. If New Orleans drafts a guard this year, they should expect to compete for a starting job on either the left or right side this time next year. Hopefully Ruiz builds off his 2022 progress to earn a long-term extension.

P Blake Gillikin

Gillikin took a step back in 2022 after impressing the year before, so he’s got to get back in the swing of things and show he can be a reliable asset in the kicking game. The Saints should probably sign another undrafted free agent to push him in training camp.

K Wil Lutz

Lutz looked rusty last year after he missed the previous season with a core muscle injury, and he had to accept a pay cut to return in 2023. Hopefully he bounces back from that. The Saints owe it to themselves to bring in some competition to make sure they’re trusting their best option on long field goals.

LS Zach Wood

Wood is an ideal long snapper — he does his job so well that few fans know his name because he never gets fouled or botches a play. He’ll be due for another extension in the near future, and the Saints would be wise to pay him well.

LE Cameron Jordan

Jordan is a venerable force out on the edge, and he can still play at a high level though his best days are behind him. Hopefully one of his backups can step up and produce well so he isn’t carrying the unit again this year.

DT Nathan Shepherd

Shepherd was one of a couple free agents the Saints signed at defensive tackle, and right now he’s a projected starter. He played 400-plus snaps in each of the last two years and should expect a similar workload in 2023, though his exact role hinges on New Orleans adding an impactful rookie early in the draft.

NT Khalen Saunders

Injuries limited Saunders in 2020 and 2021, but he’s coming off a career year in 2022 with 511 snaps played, and the Saints are going to be asking a lot of him as their new nose tackle. They haven’t had a real heavyset player at this spot since they parted ways with Malcom Brown a few years back. Saunders is athletic enough to stay on the field for third downs to push the pocket, but like Shepherd he’s at his best playing in a rotation.

RE Carl Granderson

It’s a shame that Payton Turner isn’t ready to start in Marcus Davenport’s spot, but credit to Granderson for getting his weight up and making the most of his snaps when given an opportunity. Still, the lack of a game-changing presence here means the Saints could look to add another player to the rotation.

MLB Demario Davis

Davis is still a highly effective player, even if his age started to show at times last year. He’s an every-down defender and the captain of the defense. But it wouldn’t hurt to begin looking for his heir-apparent.

WLB Pete Werner

Werner is the most athletic player the Saints have at the second level — it’s just a shame that injuries have taken him out of the lineup so often. New Orleans could use improved depth here in case he misses more time.

SLB Zack Baun

We haven’t gotten a great look at Baun outside of a few preseason games, and an injury kept him out of action last season. It doesn’t help that the Saints play so few snaps with three or more linebackers on the field together. Kaden Elliss proved a strongside linebacker can make plays in this defense last year, though, so you’d think Baun would be the next guy up in that role.

SS Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu settled into his role as the 2022 season marched on, and now he’s poised to better meet expectations as a playmaker the Saints can move all over the field. But he’s also on the wrong side of 30 and in the second year of his three-year contract, so New Orleans could be looking to draft and develop his eventual replacement.

FS Marcus Maye

Maye missed seven games with injuries last year and is facing a possible suspension this year as his Florida DUI case continues further, so availability remains a serious question for him. He also brings range as the last line of defense that no one else in the secondary can match. The Saints need fresh legs here.

NB Bradley Roby

Roby has the most experience guarding the slot out of the various eligible players, though you’d rather have a younger, more athletic player in that role. Until the Saints find one he’s their best bet, though maybe someone like Smoke Monday (537 slot snaps in college) can seize the opportunity.

LCB Alontae Taylor/Paulson Adebo

This is going to be a fascinating training camp battle. Taylor missed too many tackles last year but he got his hands on a lot of footballs, didn’t shy away from top competition, and he did a good job dodging coverage penalties. Adebo has more experience but he was picked on at times and became a penalty magnet as the year continued, though he was slowed by an injury that sidelined him for four games.

RCB Marshon Lattimore

The pass defense survived while Lattimore was on the mend, though he made sure his impact was felt when he returned. Hopefully last season’s freak injury — broken ribs and a lacerated kidney — was just a one-off, but the Saints are still deep at cornerback. That’s also Dennis Allen’s bread and butter, and they could continue to stack talent there in the draft.

