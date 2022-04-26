Projecting what round every Ohio State offensive player will be drafted

Welcome to April. It’s officially NFL draft month and with every passing day, we get closer and closer to seeing some former college football stars get paid and possibly become stars. I wanted to take a glance at where former Ohio State stars might get selected.

Today I take a look at the former Ohio State offensive stars that could hear their names called during the 2022 NFL draft and try to project which round they may get taken in. This year there are six former Ohio State offensive studs in the class that have the skill and goods to make it at the next level.

So, let’s get to all the fun.

Master Teague III, RB

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

At 5-feet, 11-inches, and 221-pounds, Teague looks like the ideal NFL running back. He may have improved his draft stock during the OSU pro day by running an impressive 4.44 40-yard dash and showing out in other drills, but we know the story about Teague’s diminished role within Ohio State’s offense. There will no doubt be NFL teams that are enticed by his “fresh” legs, but it would have been nice to see Teague be a lead back at another school and not have to deal with injuries and other circumstances.

Projection: 6th Round/7th Round

Master Teague III takes it 73 yards to the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kOuzTBWZFZ — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) October 19, 2019

Garrett Wilson, WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) comes up with the football after being defended in the endzone by Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Dedrick Mackey (1) during the second quarter Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021.

Garrett Wilson was a four-star prospect from Texas who made an immediate impact as a true freshman and ended his career as one of the best receivers in Ohio State history. Wilson had a phenomenal 2021 season with 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns and declared after his true junior season.

Wilson is an absolute terror after the catch and is one of the best at creating separation. Any team that drafts Wilson will get a ready-made day one contributor.

Projection: 1st Round

Chris Olave, WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) scores a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7.

Chris Olave arrived at Ohio State as a three-star recruit from California and after playing sparingly as a freshman, entered the starting line-up as a sophomore and never looked back. Olave finished last season with 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Olave is an elite route-runner who can cut on a dime and doesn’t have any wasted movement. The former Buckeye can identify weaknesses in zone coverage and create separation easily. Olave will be a welcome addition to any offense.

Projection: 1st Round

"My guy Terry McLaurin… he was like a big brother to me." WR Chris Olave on which NFL player he likes to model his game after. @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/0tVxIp71ZN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 25, 2022

Jeremy Ruckert, TE

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) tries to hurdle over Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Ruckert committed to Ohio State as a highly touted recruit from the state of New York and although his impact may not be represented in the stat sheet, Ruckert was a stud. Ruckert ended his college career with 54 career receptions and 12 touchdowns, with his most memorable game being against Indiana this past season as he snagged five receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State may be known for not using the tight end, but there sure are plenty of solid ones in the NFL and Ruckert is next in line. Ruckert may not have eye-popping production as a receiver, but he is a nasty mauler of a blocker who can play inline and anchor against NFL-caliber defenders. Ruckert can be a true impact tight end and should be bust proof considering his likely impact as a blocker and his underrated receiving skills.

Projection: 2nd/3rd Round

Would love if the Giants drafted TE Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State. Tremendous upside as a receiver but is also a capable blocker! Here’s a clip of him handling George Karlaftis, a 1st round pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/oDAc2TEUIl — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) April 18, 2022

Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Nicholas Petit-Frere was a five-star recruit who finally cracked the starting line-up in 2020 at right tackle after waiting patiently for two seasons. The next season, Ohio State elected to move Petit-Frere to the blindside and he finished the season with first-team All-Big Ten honors.

What makes Petit-Frere special is his elite explosiveness and first step. Few defensive linemen can beat him off the snap. Petit-Frere also uses that excellent athleticism to reach the second level. He also plays with a mean streak, which scouts love.

Projection: 2nd/3rd Round

Nicholas Petit-Frere said he opted out of the Rose Bowl because he wanted to get a head start on preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine: “I came to Ohio State because I wanted to play in the NFL and I wanted to achieve my lifelong dream of being able to play in the league.” pic.twitter.com/m2GsUEzw9x — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 3, 2022

Thayer Munford, G

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Thayer Munford started 45 career games as a Buckeye and spent time at both offensive tackle and guard. Munford was named second-team All-Big Ten as a tackle in 2019 and first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 as a tackle again before moving to guard for the 2021 season.

Munford has the ideal size and length to go with superb anchor and strength to start at guard in the NFL. Despite playing most of his career at tackle, Munford translates much better to the inside and has a high-level starter ceiling at guard. At 6-foot, 6-inches, and 328-pounds, Munford has the look of an NFL starting offensive lineman.

Projection: 2nd/3rd Round

Today's number one OL featured Nick Petit-Frere at LT, Thayer Munford at LG, Harry Miller at C, Paris Johnson at RG, and Dawand Jones at RT. Also pictured, the No. 2 OL. pic.twitter.com/VUYUF2Dz27 — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) August 10, 2021

