Projecting the roles for all seven of Eagles’ 2023 NFL draft picks

The Eagles came away with seven talented players after the 2023 NFL draft, and the team received glowing grades from experts and analysts.

Philadelphia landed five total defenders and four real players in the trenches, landing Tyler Steen from Alabama in the second round.

With the young guys fully entrenched into the offseason workout program, here is an early projection of their roles and fits for this season.

Jalen Carter, defensive tackle

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

2023 role: Day 1 contributor

An explosive and disruptive player at multiple positions, Carter will compete with Fletcher Cox, Kentavious Street, second-year man Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Noah Elliss, who spent last season rehabbing from injury.

Breakdown: Carter is the team’s first-round draft pick, and with that comes expectations, but he’s on a roster where being a Day 1 starter isn’t the most crucial objective. He’d have to be dominant from the onset to be a starter, while the Eagles want the All-American to gel quickly while maintaining his dominance.

Nolan Smith, Edge

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

2023 role: Day 1 contributor

Smith certainly will have a chance to earn time on special teams with his speed and his tenacity, and he’s joining a team that values pass rushing off the edge – Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, among them.

Breakdown: Smith will likely play the SAM linebacker spot as well as a more natural defensive end position at times. He’s among a talented group of pass rushers, but should see quality snaps from the onset.

Tyler Steen, OL

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

2023 role: Initial backup

Breakdown: Four of the five offensive line positions in Philadelphia return starters and only at right guard is there a starting position open. Steen will battle Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta and others.

Sydney Brown, S

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2023 role: Starter

A productive and versatile player at Illinois, Brown brings five years of starting experience and a hybrid skill set that Sean Desai will love. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps moving on in free agency, playing time is available. The Eagles signed Terrell Edmunds, a five-year starter with the Steelers, and Justin Evans, who fought back from a severe knee injury. Reed Blankenship played well in his rookie season. K’Von Wallace provided some quality depth.

Breakdown: How quickly Brown can learn the defense will determine when he’s a starter.

Kelee Ringo, CB

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2023 role: Backup

The 20-year-old, athletic cornerback has a lot of developing to do, and he’ll have veterans like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox around give Ringo a great group of players to learn from.

Breakdown: Short of a serious injury or ultimate collapse, this should be a redshirt season for Ringo unless his talent is that overwhelming.

Tanner McKee, CB

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2023 role: Third quarterback

McKee is a big-armed, strong quarterback who has a lot of qualities the Eagles like as a developmental prospect.

Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

2023 role: Backup

Ojomo has said all the right things about competing, but he plays one of the deepest positions on the Eagles roster.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire