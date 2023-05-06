Projecting roles for 49ers 2023 draft picks

The 49ers made nine selections in the 2023 draft, with their first choice not hitting the board until they traded up to No. 87 in Round 3. They still checked some boxes they needed to fill, but without a premium pick the team likely didn’t do much to bolster the top end of their roster.

Instead, as we went through and projected roles for each member of the draft class, it became clear the impact of this year’s class could be felt further down the depth chart and perhaps over the next handful of seasons.

Here’s how we think roles for the nine-player draft class will shake out:

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Brown will enter camp as the backup free safety, but in an ideal world he’d surpass veteran Tashaun Gipson atop the depth chart. Gipson was good for San Francisco last year. Brown offers more athleticism and versatility though and adding that to the back end of the secondary would help an already good 49ers defense.

Projected role: Starting FS

K Jake Moody

There’ll be some semblance of a battle for the starting kicker job with veteran Zane Gonzalez also in the building. Gonzalez is more of an insurance policy at this point though given San Francisco’s investment in Moody.

Projected role: Starting K

TE Cameron Latu

There’s a lot to like about Latu’s game, particularly his pass-catching skills which have only recently been on display. He began his career at Alabama on the defensive side before switching to TE. There are some warts on his game as a blocker, but he offers a ton of upside as a pass catcher even as a rookie. His role could be dependent on matchups and the 49ers’ game plan for a particular defense.

Projected role: No. 3 TE

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Luter has some really interesting physical traits, but the 49ers have a crowded CB room. He could conceivably be in the mix to battle for a starting job. Given where he was drafted though and the team’s needs, they’d take good special teams production.

Projected role: Reserve CB, special teams contributor

DE Robert Beal Jr.

There’s plenty to be excited about with Beal. His size and athleticism scream productive pass rusher. The problem is those tools only translated to 9.0 sacks in his last two seasons at Georgia. There are some areas he’ll need coaching, but it wouldn’t be a huge shock if he finds his way onto the field as a situational edge rusher.

Projected role: Rotational DE

LB Dee Winters

49ers general manager John Lynch invoked Dre Greenlaw’s name when he discussed Winters’ playing style. That’s a high bar, but he certainly fits the mold. He’s undersized and very fast. Getting him alongside Greenlaw and Warner could quickly turn him into another in the line of very good LBs who’ve come through under Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Projected role: Sam LB, special teams contributor

TE Brayden Willis

Willis is a lot like Latu in that there’s plenty to like about his game. He was a capable blocker in college, especially on the move, which bodes well for his chances to play as a pro. His athleticism and ability to move after the catch could also help him find his way into some pass-catching work if the blocking translates to the NFL.

Projected role: No. 4 TE

WR Ronnie Bell

Bell is perhaps the most interesting wide receiver on the 49ers’ roster. He got open plenty in college without elite physical tools or athleticism, and had a career year in 2022 while bouncing back from a torn ACL the previous season. He’s also a willing blocker in the run game with a playing style that should translate right away to special teams. Keep a close eye on Bell.

Projected role: Special teams contributor

LB Jalen Graham

Former 49ers GM Scot McCloughan really likes Graham. The measurables for the former Purdue LB don’t jump out, but McCloughan told Matt Barrows he loved what he saw on tape.

“Because I’m telling you, this cat’s got change of direction, he’s got instincts, he’s got eyes. And he’s got pass rush, too. So on third down, he can put his hand on the ground,” McCloughan said in the Athletic.

If he’s right, Graham will battle for the Sam LB spot. If not, there are still plenty of reasons to believe the 49ers’ final pick in the draft could make an impact in kick coverage.

Projected role: Special teams contributor

