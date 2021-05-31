Projecting Rams' win ceiling, floor in 2021 'NFL Total Access'

Reuters

Daniil Medvedev's first-ever victory at the French Open on Monday has banished any doubts the second seed may have had about his chances at the claycourt Grand Slam, filling him with confidence for the rest of the tournament. The Russian beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-3 6-3 7-5 on Monday, to finally win his first match at Roland Garros on his fifth attempt. Medvedev plays best on hard courts, with clay his least favourite surface, but despite having lost in the first round during all four of his previous appearances in Paris, the lanky Russian mastered his nerves and turned in a dominant display.