Projecting Rams’ starting defense before training camp

The Rams’ defense is almost unrecognizable compared to last season’s unit after they parted ways with Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, Greg Gaines and others. There’s been an injection of young talent on that side of the ball, but there’s no telling it will work out the way the Rams hope it will in 2023.

Heading into training camp next month, there’s still a lot for Los Angeles to sort out on defense, beginning with the starting lineup. We gave our best guess as to who will start in Week 1 coming out of OTAs and minicamp.

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald

Donald is the single most important defender on this team. Without him, the Rams would have a lot of trouble pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run. He’s going to play most of the defensive snaps like he always does and Los Angeles will need him to be at his very best once again, especially given the lack of star power around him this year.

Nose tackle: Bobby Brown III

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Brown is essentially the Rams’ only true nose tackle. Their other defensive linemen are all under 310 pounds, making them a bit small for the position. Brown brings impressive size and relatively good movement skills to the defensive line at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, playing a different style than Greg Gaines did for the Rams the last few years. Brown has to make the third-year jump for L.A. in 2023, even if it’s primarily as a run defender on first and second down.

Defensive end: Marquise Copeland

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams re-signed Copeland this offseason and will likely make him their starting defensive end. He started nine games last season and had one sack to go along with 31 tackles, showing some potential along the Rams’ defensive line. He has some big shoes to fill following A’Shawn Robinson’s departure, but he can generate some pressure on third down when the opponent is in an obvious passing situation.

Inside linebacker: Ernest Jones

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams are primarily a nickel defense, just like most other teams in the NFL. They’ll have one inside linebacker on the field for the majority of their snaps and that linebacker is going to be Jones. He’s already been declared the defensive signal caller, taking on that very important responsibility, which almost assures he’ll be on the field for just about all of the plays. Jones said this offseason that he expects to blitz more than he has in the past, a welcome change to his role as the Rams search for pass-rush help next to Donald.

Outside linebacker: Michael Hoecht

Hoecht should be one of the two starting edge rushers and with his position flexibility, he could move inside to defensive end in passing situations on third down. Hoecht had his share of growing pains late last year after transitioning to outside linebacker, but he also helped provide a spark as an edge rusher after the Rams cut Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis. It’s hard to know what to expect with Hoecht this year but they don’t have a clear-cut No. 1 option.

Outside linebacker: Byron Young

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Rams have a lot to sort through at outside linebacker in training camp. They have a host of young, unproven players competing for snaps, but Young might have the best chance to start right away because of his high ceiling and athleticism. He’ll need to hold off Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Nick Hampton and others, but the Rams should bet on Young early on as he looks to make a name for himself in the NFL.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick has made positive strides this offseason, earning praise from Raheem Morris, Sean McVay and others. After an up-and-down rookie season, Kendrick’s role will be essential to the Rams defense because of their lack of proven talent at cornerback. He’s not the fastest corner but in the Rams’ zone scheme, he does have some potential. He’ll just need to cut down on the mistakes and over-aggressiveness on the back end.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Rochell barely played last year and it wasn’t because of injury. The coaching staff just didn’t show much confidence in him in the secondary, but they don’t have much of a choice in 2023. They need Rochell to step up as one of the outside cornerbacks because he has the best size and physicality of all their options. His path to a starting job will begin in training camp but the preseason will be important for him, too.

Durant is almost certain to start one way or another, whether it’s in the slot or outside. That could depend on whether Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson or Shaun Jolly emerges as the Rams’ best slot option, thus kicking Durant outside and likely sending Rochell to the bench. Durant had an impressive rookie season despite playing limited snaps, picking off three passes and returning one for a touchdown. He’s a promising young player and could really break out in 2023.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Fuller should be back to his normal starting duties after missing most of last season with a hamstring injury. He’s a leader in the secondary and certainly helps in coverage, bringing some stability to a position that has undergone a lot of changes after losing Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott in free agency. The question at safety isn’t who will be the two starters, but who will line up alongside Fuller.

Safety: Russ Yeast

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We got our first indication of who might be the second safety next to Fuller when McVay said Yeast is a player the Rams are counting on in 2023, along with Durant and Kendrick. Yeast is a second-year defender who played sparingly last year, primarily helping on special teams before getting an opportunity late in the year on defense. He won’t be handed the job and will need to beat out Quentin Lake, Jason Taylor II and others.

