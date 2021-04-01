Projecting Rams’ depth chart on offense after initial free agency moves

The first wave of free agency led to a lot of losses for the Los Angeles Rams offense, seeing Austin Blythe, Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett all leave to sign elsewhere. The core of the team remains intact, with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth and Cam Akers all returning, while Matthew Stafford takes over as the quarterback.

The Rams will still add talent in the draft to fill some of their remaining holes, but the offense has mostly taken shape for the 2021 season. Here’s a projection of what the depth chart looks like as of now, laying out starters and key backups at each position.

Quarterback

Starter: Matthew StaffordBackup: John Wolford For the first time since 2016, Jared Goff won’t be atop the Rams’ depth chart at quarterback. That spot now belongs to Stafford, who is expected to be backed up by Wolford. Despite having a reputation of being injury-prone, Stafford has only missed eight games since 2011, all of which came two seasons ago. Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges will likely compete for the third spot, if the Rams go three deep.

Running back

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Starter: Cam Akers Backups: Darrell Henderson and Xavier Jones Akers will be RB1 and complemented by Henderson as a change-of-pace back. Jones should take over the No. 3 spot from Malcolm Brown, who signed with the Dolphins. There’s still room for a fourth running back here, potentially a scat-back type who’s proficient at catching passes out of the backfield.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Starters: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson Backups: DeSean Jackson and Trishton Jackson Kupp and Woods will undoubtedly be Stafford’s top targets. After that, it should be Jefferson working as the No. 3 receiver, just as Josh Reynolds did a season ago. He’ll split time with Jackson, who will be the team’s deep threat, but expect both players to see the field often if healthy. Jackson is a wild card as a second-year player who the Rams kept around all of last season. Expect another rookie addition to this group in the draft.

Tight end

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Starter: Tyler Higbee Backups: Brycen Hopkins and Johnny Mundt As of now, the Rams are betting that Hopkins can be the No. 2 tight end next season, replacing Gerald Everett. There were no signs of that being the case last year as he spent his rookie season on the bench, but his skill set is promising. Mundt is a backup option if Hopkins doesn’t pan out immediately.

Offensive tackle

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Starters: LT Andrew Whitworth and RT Rob Havenstein Backups: Joe Noteboom and Bobby Evans Whitworth will be back after restructuring his contract and there are no signs of the Rams trading Havenstein. They should be backed up by Noteboom and Evans, while Tremayne Anchrum and Chandler Brewer could also be groomed at tackle as reserves. There are almost no concerns about this group.

Guard

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Starters: LG David Edwards and RG Austin Corbett Backups: Tremayne Anchrum and Bobby Evans Edwards should stick at left guard, but Corbett’s future isn't so certain. With Austin Blythe gone, it’s possible the Rams will give Corbett a shot at center, a position he has experience at. If that becomes the case, Evans or Noteboom could slide in at guard, as could Anchrum. There’s a lot of fluidity across the line right now.

Center

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Brian Allen Backup: Coleman Shelton Blythe’s departure leaves a big hole at center that will likely be filled by either a free agent or a rookie draft pick. Allen is the best option on the roster right now but he really struggled in 2019 before getting hurt and doesn’t seem to have the strength to hold up as a starting center in the NFL. Shelton can compete at this spot, too, if the Rams don’t add a surefire starter.

