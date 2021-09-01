Projecting Rams’ depth chart with initial 53-man roster set
Now that final cuts have been made across the NFL, we’ve gained some clarity about the Los Angeles Rams’ initial 53-man roster. It will still be tweaked and changed before Week 1, but for now, we can gather what this team will look like when the season opens on Sept. 12.
The Rams haven’t released their unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and it’s not certain that they will, but we’ve gone ahead and projected who the starters will be, who will back them up, and which players will play reserve roles.
Quarterback
Starter
Backup
Reserve
QB
This order shouldn't change all season. Stafford is very clearly the starter, and Wolford is entrenched as the backup. Perkins won't push him for that role this year, and Sean McVay indicated that even keeping three quarterbacks on the roster is fluid, suggesting Perkins might not stick all season.
Running back
Starter
Backup
Reserve
RB
Darrell Henderson Jr.
Jake Funk
While we don't truly know the order at the top with Henderson and Michel, Henderson should be the starter in Week 1. That could change as Michel gets up to speed and gains comfort in the Rams' offense, but for now, it's Henderson's job to lose. Funk should be active on game days, though there probably won't be many touches left for him.
Wide receiver
Starter
Backup
WR1
Robert Woods
Ben Skowronek
WR2
Van Jefferson
Slot
Tutu Atwell
We know Woods and Kupp will be the starters in the Rams' base defense and should get the most snaps. But Jefferson has a chance to hold off Jackson for snaps in 11 personnel. He's a more well-rounded receiver and it's become evident that the Rams want to manage Jackson's workload in order to keep him fresh or healthy. Both will play, but don't be surprised if Jefferson gets more snaps.
Tight end
Starter
Backup
Reserve
Reserve
TE
Nothing to see here. Higbee and Mundt will be the top two tight ends, with Higbee handling the bulk of the snaps at the position. Hopkins and Harris won't play much, at least not in the beginning. McVay said Harris' role is primarily on special teams right now and Hopkins has done very little to earn reps with the starting offense.
Offensive line
Starter
Backup
Reserve
LT
Andrew Whitworth
Joe Noteboom
A.J. Jackson
LG
David Edwards
Joe Noteboom
C
Brian Allen
Coleman Shelton
RG
Austin Corbett
Bobby Evans
RT
Rob Havenstein
Tremayne Anchrum
The starters are set now that Allen and Corbett have settled in at center and right guard. The backups are more difficult to project because there's so much versatility and position flexibility. Evans can play guard and tackle, as can Anchrum. Noteboom is the swing tackle, per McVay, so he might be the primary backup on the right side, too. Jackson only played left tackle in the preseason, so he'll probably stick there. We'll get more clarity on the pecking order during practices when veterans get days off and we see the second-team offensive line operating.
Defensive line
Starter
Backup
Reserve
DT
Aaron Donald
Jonah Williams
NT
Sebastian Joseph-Day
Greg Gaines
Bobby Brown III
DE
A'Shawn Robinson
Michael Hoecht
This is a versatile group, too. Donald, Joseph-Day and Robinson can all play multiple positions, giving opposing offensive lines different looks from snap to snap. Gaines is exclusively a nose tackle, while Williams, Hoecht and Brown can move around depending on which other starters are on the field.
Inside linebackers
Starter
Backup
ILB1
Kenny Young
Travin Howard
ILB2
Troy Reeder
Ernest Jones
Young and Reeder both sat out the preseason, which was a clear indication that they were locked in as the starters. When the Rams go to their nickel and dime packages with only one inside linebacker on the field, it's likely Young will stay out there. Howard and Jones probably won't play a ton, but they're good players to have in case of injury – especially at a physically demanding position.
Outside linebackers
Starter
Backup
Reserve
LOLB
Leonard Floyd
Terrell Lewis
ROLB
Justin Hollins
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Chris Garrett
This group could clearly use some depth. Okoronkwo is likely going on short-term IR, which could open the door for the Rams to bring back Justin Lawler if he clears waivers. Floyd and Hollins will start on the edges, with Lewis rotating in as a situational rusher, particularly on third downs. Floyd will rarely come off the field, though.
Cornerback
Starter
Backup
CB1
Jalen Ramsey
Robert Rochell
CB2
Darious Williams
Nickel
David Long Jr.
Terrell Burgess
Ramsey and Williams will start on the outside in the Rams' base defense, with Long coming onto the field in nickel packages. He earned that job in camp, beating out the Rams' other cornerbacks such as Dont'e Deayon and Kareem Orr. Burgess can cover the slot, too, and is expected to get opportunities there. Rochell probably won't get many chances to play but he has a high ceiling.
Safety
Starter
Backup
Reserve
FS
Jordan Fuller
Terrell Burgess
J.R. Reed
SS
Taylor Rapp
Nick Scott
JuJu Hughes
Talk about a well-rounded a versatile group. The Rams' safeties are almost all interchangeable, so their free and strong designations don't matter much. I expect Rapp to start next to Fuller after he had a difficult 2020 season, with Burgess coming in as the third safety. Reed and Hughes will have to earn playing time and may not even be active on game days, but the Rams couldn't risk cutting them and having them get claimed.
Special teams
Starter
Backup
K
Matt Gay
P
Johnny Hekker
LS
Matthew Orzech
KR
Jake Funk
Tutu Atwell
PR
Tutu Atwell
The kicking and punting operations are set in stone. But the returner roles are still very much up in the air. Without Raymond Calais, the Rams don't have a clear kick returner. That role could fall to Funk, or possibly a player the team claims off waivers. Atwell should handle the punt return job, which is a way for McVay to get him on the field, given the way he's buried on the depth chart at wide receiver.
1
1