Projecting Rams’ depth chart following 2022 NFL draft

There’s a long way to go before the 2022 season begins, with OTAs, minicamps and training camp still needing to take place. That’s when the Los Angeles Rams’ depth chart will become clearer as players beat out their competition for starting and backup jobs.

Even though it’s a bit early to be projecting the Rams’ depth chart, it’s a fun exercise to show where Los Angeles got better and which positions still need help coming out of the draft.

Here’s an updated look at the depth chart following the 2022 draft. It excludes the reported undrafted free-agent signings because they aren’t yet official, and none of them will be listed higher than “reserve” right now.

Note: Rookies are in italics

Offense

The biggest difference pre- and post-draft on offense is at right guard where I’m projecting Bruss to be the starter over Shelton, Evans and Anchrum. That would be atypical for the Rams because they usually prefer veterans and experience over rookies on the offensive line.

However, Sean McVay has already said Bruss will compete for the job right away and I think he has a good chance to win it outright over the other three players.

Williams will have a chance to beat out Jones and Funk for the RB3 role, and his value in passing situations is likely to get him on the field early in his career. He might already be the Rams’ best pass protector at running back.

Story continues

Defense

There are no new starters on defense coming out of the draft, but the depth is much better than it was previously. Durant, Lake, Yeast and Kendrick fill positions that needed more bodies and talent, even if they’re all penciled in as reserve players right now.

Hardy is the other defensive rookie the Rams added, but he has more hurdles on his path to playing time than the first-year players in the secondary. He could take a redshirt year similar to the way Chris Garrett did last season.

Starter Backup Kicker Matt Gay Punter Riley Dixon Kick returner Brandon Powell Raymond Calais Punt returner Brandon Powell Tutu Atwell Long snapper Matthew Orzech

The Rams chose not to draft a punter or return specialist, so Dixon and Powell don’t have any added competition coming out of the draft. They must be confident in Dixon as Johnny Hekker’s replacement, but hopefully that confidence isn’t misguided.

1

1