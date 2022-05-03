Projecting Rams’ depth chart following 2022 NFL draft
There’s a long way to go before the 2022 season begins, with OTAs, minicamps and training camp still needing to take place. That’s when the Los Angeles Rams’ depth chart will become clearer as players beat out their competition for starting and backup jobs.
Even though it’s a bit early to be projecting the Rams’ depth chart, it’s a fun exercise to show where Los Angeles got better and which positions still need help coming out of the draft.
Here’s an updated look at the depth chart following the 2022 draft. It excludes the reported undrafted free-agent signings because they aren’t yet official, and none of them will be listed higher than “reserve” right now.
Note: Rookies are in italics
Offense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Quarterback
Running back
Xavier Jones
Kyren Williams
Javian Hawkins/Raymond Calais
Wide receiver
Landen Akers
Wide receiver
Allen Robinson
J.J. Koski
Warren Jackson
Tight end
Jacob Harris
Left tackle
Joe Noteboom
Max Pircher
Left guard
Jeremiah Kolone
Center
Right guard
Logan Bruss
Coleman Shelton
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Right tackle
Alaric Jackson
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Adrian Ealy
A.J. Arcuri
The biggest difference pre- and post-draft on offense is at right guard where I’m projecting Bruss to be the starter over Shelton, Evans and Anchrum. That would be atypical for the Rams because they usually prefer veterans and experience over rookies on the offensive line.
However, Sean McVay has already said Bruss will compete for the job right away and I think he has a good chance to win it outright over the other three players.
Williams will have a chance to beat out Jones and Funk for the RB3 role, and his value in passing situations is likely to get him on the field early in his career. He might already be the Rams’ best pass protector at running back.
Defense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Defensive tackle
Nose tackle
Bobby Brown III
Defensive end
A’Shawn Robinson
Jonah Williams
Earnest Brown IV
Outside linebacker
Chris Garrett
Inside linebacker
Bobby Wagner
Anthony Hines
Inside linebacker
Outside linebacker
Daniel Hardy
Cornerback
Derion Kendrick
Safety
Quentin Lake
Antoine Brooks Jr.
Safety
Russ Yeast
Jake Gervase
Cornerback
Decobie Durant
Nickel
David Long Jr.
Terrell Burgess
There are no new starters on defense coming out of the draft, but the depth is much better than it was previously. Durant, Lake, Yeast and Kendrick fill positions that needed more bodies and talent, even if they’re all penciled in as reserve players right now.
Hardy is the other defensive rookie the Rams added, but he has more hurdles on his path to playing time than the first-year players in the secondary. He could take a redshirt year similar to the way Chris Garrett did last season.
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Punter
Riley Dixon
Kick returner
Brandon Powell
Punt returner
Brandon Powell
Tutu Atwell
Long snapper
Matthew Orzech
The Rams chose not to draft a punter or return specialist, so Dixon and Powell don’t have any added competition coming out of the draft. They must be confident in Dixon as Johnny Hekker’s replacement, but hopefully that confidence isn’t misguided.
