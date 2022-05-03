Projecting Rams’ depth chart following 2022 NFL draft

There’s a long way to go before the 2022 season begins, with OTAs, minicamps and training camp still needing to take place. That’s when the Los Angeles Rams’ depth chart will become clearer as players beat out their competition for starting and backup jobs.

Even though it’s a bit early to be projecting the Rams’ depth chart, it’s a fun exercise to show where Los Angeles got better and which positions still need help coming out of the draft.

Here’s an updated look at the depth chart following the 2022 draft. It excludes the reported undrafted free-agent signings because they aren’t yet official, and none of them will be listed higher than “reserve” right now.

Note: Rookies are in italics

Offense

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford

John Wolford

Bryce Perkins

Running back

Cam Akers

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Jake Funk

Xavier Jones

Kyren Williams

Javian Hawkins/Raymond Calais

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp

Van Jefferson

Tutu Atwell

Landen Akers

Brandon Powell

Wide receiver

Allen Robinson

Ben Skowronek

J.J. Koski

Jacob Harris

Warren Jackson

Tight end

Tyler Higbee

Kendall Blanton

Brycen Hopkins

Jacob Harris

Kyle Markway

Left tackle

Joe Noteboom

Alaric Jackson

Max Pircher

Chandler Brewer

Left guard

David Edwards

Jeremiah Kolone

Center

Brian Allen

Coleman Shelton

Right guard

Logan Bruss

Coleman Shelton

Bobby Evans

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Right tackle

Rob Havenstein

Alaric Jackson

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Adrian Ealy

A.J. Arcuri

The biggest difference pre- and post-draft on offense is at right guard where I’m projecting Bruss to be the starter over Shelton, Evans and Anchrum. That would be atypical for the Rams because they usually prefer veterans and experience over rookies on the offensive line.

However, Sean McVay has already said Bruss will compete for the job right away and I think he has a good chance to win it outright over the other three players.

Williams will have a chance to beat out Jones and Funk for the RB3 role, and his value in passing situations is likely to get him on the field early in his career. He might already be the Rams’ best pass protector at running back.

Defense

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald

Marquise Copeland

Nose tackle

Greg Gaines

Bobby Brown III

Defensive end

A’Shawn Robinson

Michael Hoecht

Jonah Williams

Earnest Brown IV

Outside linebacker

Leonard Floyd

Chris Garrett

Inside linebacker

Bobby Wagner

Travin Howard

Anthony Hines

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones

Christian Rozeboom

Outside linebacker

Justin Hollins

Terrell Lewis

Daniel Hardy

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey

Grant Haley

Derion Kendrick

Safety

Jordan Fuller

Taylor Rapp

Quentin Lake

Antoine Brooks Jr.

Safety

Nick Scott

Terrell Burgess

Russ Yeast

Jake Gervase

Cornerback

Troy Hill

Robert Rochell

Decobie Durant

Tyler Hall

Nickel

David Long Jr.

Terrell Burgess

There are no new starters on defense coming out of the draft, but the depth is much better than it was previously. Durant, Lake, Yeast and Kendrick fill positions that needed more bodies and talent, even if they’re all penciled in as reserve players right now.

Hardy is the other defensive rookie the Rams added, but he has more hurdles on his path to playing time than the first-year players in the secondary. He could take a redshirt year similar to the way Chris Garrett did last season.

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Matt Gay

Punter

Riley Dixon

Kick returner

Brandon Powell

Raymond Calais

Punt returner

Brandon Powell

Tutu Atwell

Long snapper

Matthew Orzech

The Rams chose not to draft a punter or return specialist, so Dixon and Powell don’t have any added competition coming out of the draft. They must be confident in Dixon as Johnny Hekker’s replacement, but hopefully that confidence isn’t misguided.

1

1

