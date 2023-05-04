Projecting Rams’ depth chart following 2023 NFL draft: How many rookie starters?
There might not be a team in the NFL that has undergone more turnover this offseason than the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, their depth chart looks vastly different than it did a year ago when the Rams were trying to defend their Super Bowl title.
This roster is full of rookies, 40 to be exact. That’s almost as many veterans (44) as the Rams have on the team currently. Knowing that, there will be a lot of competition for roster spots and starting jobs in camps.
We’ve got a long way to go before the roster is settled for the regular season, but here’s how the depth chart could look at the moment.
(*) = rookie
Offense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Quarterback
Stetson Bennett*
Dresser Winn*
Running back
Zach Evans*
Ronnie Rivers/Tiyon Evans*
Wide receiver
Braxton Burmeister*
Wide receiver
Tyler Hudson*
Wide receiver
Puka Nacua*
Sam James*
Tight end
Davis Allen*/Christian Sims*
Left tackle
Joe Noteboom
Left guard
Steve Avila*
Grant Miller*
Center
Sean Maginn*
Mike McAllister*
Right guard
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Right tackle
A.J. Arcuri
Warren McClendon Jr.*
As different as the Rams are expected to look in 2023, the offense has a bunch of returning starters and backups who were on the team last season. Though Allen Robinson and David Edwards are both gone, the Rams have viable replacements in Van Jefferson as WR2 and Steve Avila as the starting left guard.
Logan Bruss steps in as a projected starter, though he’ll need to beat out Coleman Shelton for that spot, along with Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and possibly Alaric Jackson or Joe Noteboom. Really, there are at least 10 different combinations the Rams can deploy up front.
Cam Akers is still projected to be the starting running back despite the addition of Zach Evans, who would begin as the third-string back behind Kyren Williams.
Stetson Bennett looks like the best backup quarterback on the roster, even with the addition of veteran Brett Rypien. It remains to be seen how many quarterbacks the Rams will carry this season, but it could only be two.
Defense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Defensive tackle
Kobie Turner*
Desjuan Johnson*
Nose tackle
Bobby Brown III
Defensive end
Earnest Brown IV
T.J. Carter
Outside linebacker
Daniel Hardy
Nick Hampton*
Inside linebacker
Kelechi Anyalebechi*
Ryan Smenda Jr.*
Inside linebacker
Jaiden Woodbey
DeAndre Square*
Outside linebacker
Byron Young*
Ochaun Mathis*
Matthew Jester*
Cornerback
Tyon Davis*
Cameron McCutcheon*
Safety
Quindell Johnson*
Tanner Ingle*
Safety
Jason Taylor II*
Rashad Torrence II*
Richard LeCounte III/Collin Duncan*
Cornerback
Timarcus Davis*
Nickel
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson*
The defense is where major changes are coming. It’s possible the Rams will have 9 or 10 new starters compared to Week 1 of last season, with Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones being the only returning starters. Otherwise, it’s all new faces across the defense.
We’re projecting two rookie starters on defense: Byron Young and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Both will need to earn their spots because the Rams do have a bunch of cornerbacks and edge rushers now, but they’re lacking top-end talent at both positions.
Inside linebacker is a huge question mark behind Jones, but it’s possible an undrafted rookie will emerge from that group. The same goes for nose tackle following Greg Gaines’ departure; the Rams don’t have a true nose tackle to back up Bobby Brown III right now. Most of their defensive linemen are undersized.
At safety, Jordan Fuller is the most experienced player at the position and should take back his starting role after a tough, injury-plagued 2022 season. Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake will both be competing for starting spots, too.
Special teams
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Tanner Brown*
Punter
Ethan Evans*
Kick returner
Kyren Williams
Punt returner
Tutu Atwell
Xavier Smith*
Long snapper
The special teams unit looks vastly different than it did a year ago. The Rams have three new specialists after letting Matt Gay, Matt Orzech and Riley Dixon leave. Christopher Dunn and Tanner Brown will compete for the kicking job, while Ethan Evans is the only punter and Alex Ward is the only long snapper.
The returner spot is also up for grabs following Brandon Powell’s departure. Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams and Xavier Smith – if he makes the roster – could all contribute.