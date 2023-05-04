Projecting Rams’ depth chart following 2023 NFL draft: How many rookie starters?

There might not be a team in the NFL that has undergone more turnover this offseason than the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, their depth chart looks vastly different than it did a year ago when the Rams were trying to defend their Super Bowl title.

This roster is full of rookies, 40 to be exact. That’s almost as many veterans (44) as the Rams have on the team currently. Knowing that, there will be a lot of competition for roster spots and starting jobs in camps.

We’ve got a long way to go before the roster is settled for the regular season, but here’s how the depth chart could look at the moment.

(*) = rookie

Offense

As different as the Rams are expected to look in 2023, the offense has a bunch of returning starters and backups who were on the team last season. Though Allen Robinson and David Edwards are both gone, the Rams have viable replacements in Van Jefferson as WR2 and Steve Avila as the starting left guard.

Logan Bruss steps in as a projected starter, though he’ll need to beat out Coleman Shelton for that spot, along with Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and possibly Alaric Jackson or Joe Noteboom. Really, there are at least 10 different combinations the Rams can deploy up front.

Cam Akers is still projected to be the starting running back despite the addition of Zach Evans, who would begin as the third-string back behind Kyren Williams.

Stetson Bennett looks like the best backup quarterback on the roster, even with the addition of veteran Brett Rypien. It remains to be seen how many quarterbacks the Rams will carry this season, but it could only be two.

Defense

The defense is where major changes are coming. It’s possible the Rams will have 9 or 10 new starters compared to Week 1 of last season, with Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones being the only returning starters. Otherwise, it’s all new faces across the defense.

We’re projecting two rookie starters on defense: Byron Young and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Both will need to earn their spots because the Rams do have a bunch of cornerbacks and edge rushers now, but they’re lacking top-end talent at both positions.

Inside linebacker is a huge question mark behind Jones, but it’s possible an undrafted rookie will emerge from that group. The same goes for nose tackle following Greg Gaines’ departure; the Rams don’t have a true nose tackle to back up Bobby Brown III right now. Most of their defensive linemen are undersized.

At safety, Jordan Fuller is the most experienced player at the position and should take back his starting role after a tough, injury-plagued 2022 season. Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake will both be competing for starting spots, too.

Special teams

Starter Backup Kicker Christopher Dunn* Tanner Brown* Punter Ethan Evans* Kick returner Kyren Williams Punt returner Tutu Atwell Xavier Smith* Long snapper Alex Ward*

The special teams unit looks vastly different than it did a year ago. The Rams have three new specialists after letting Matt Gay, Matt Orzech and Riley Dixon leave. Christopher Dunn and Tanner Brown will compete for the kicking job, while Ethan Evans is the only punter and Alex Ward is the only long snapper.

The returner spot is also up for grabs following Brandon Powell’s departure. Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams and Xavier Smith – if he makes the roster – could all contribute.

