Projecting Rams’ depth chart after first half of training camp

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t yet released an unofficial depth chart, though it’s possible they will before their first preseason game next week. Until then, we can only project how the depth chart looks, from the starters to reserve players.

With one half of training camp in the books, here’s how we see the depth chart on offense and defense, going position by position and predicting where everyone stands so far.

(*) = rookie

Quarterback

No real surprises here. Bennett looks like he’s the frontrunner to back up Stafford this season, though he and Rypien are still splitting snaps in practice. Eventually, I think Bennett will pull even further ahead, potentially resulting in the Rams cutting Rypien before the season begins.

Running back

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Running back Cam Akers Kyren Williams Zach Evans* Ronnie Rivers/Royce Freeman

With only five running backs on the roster, the Rams don’t have a ton of depth at the position. They quickly filled Sony Michel’s spot by signing Freeman, but he may not even make the 53-man roster. The Rams are likely to keep at least four, though, so it could come down to Rivers vs. Freeman.

Wide receiver

The wide receiver position is wide open behind Kupp and Jefferson. Based on reports out of camp, Robinson has been the most impressive of the bunch, but Atwell is also turning some heads with his improvements this summer.

Skowronek missed a little bit of time with a back injury and though Nacua has shined, he’s still just a fifth-round rookie. It’s a toss-up between Robinson, Atwell, Skowronek and Nacua right now.

Tight end

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Tight end Tyler Higbee Brycen Hopkins Hunter Long Davis Allen*/Christian Sims*/Nikola Kalinic

Long and Allen are both injured, so it’s anyone’s guess where they stand on the depth chart. Higbee and Hopkins have both played well in training camp, which is encouraging for the Rams, but they need to sort out who their third and fourth tight ends will be at some point.

Offensive tackle

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Left tackle Joe Noteboom/Alaric Jackson A.J. Arcuri Right tackle Rob Havenstein Warren McClendon Jr.* Logan Bruss

Noteboom and Jackson are still dueling for the starting left tackle spot and there doesn’t seem to be any clear leader so far. Arcuri and McClendon could each be the swing tackle, depending on how they play in the preseason and the rest of camp.

Bruss is a wild card at right tackle because he’s gotten reps with the second-team there, so he’s not exclusively playing guard for the Rams.

Guard/center

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Left guard Steve Avila* Grant Miller* Center Brian Allen/Coleman Shelton Sean Maginn* Mike McAllister* Right guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Logan Bruss Zach Thomas

Allen and Shelton are battling for the starting center job just as Noteboom and Jackson are at left tackle. We don’t yet know who the leader is, but that’ll have to become clearer as the summer progresses.

Avila and Anchrum Jr. are projected to be the starting guards right now, though that could change if Bruss, Noteboom or Shelton stands out on the right side.

Defensive line

The defensive line is anchored by Donald, but the Rams have yet to determine who the other two starters will be. Brown has the build to play nose tackle but he still has to prove he’s deserving of the starting job in the middle.

Williams appears to be having a good camp so far, which will assure him a spot on the roster.

Inside linebacker

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Inside linebacker Ernest Jones Jake Hummel Jaiden Woodbey* Ryan Smenda Jr.* Inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom Kelechi Anyalebechi* DeAndre Square*

It’s possible the Rams will only keep three linebackers this season, which would be Jones, Rozeboom and Hummel. None of the four undrafted rookies has made a strong statement thus far, but the preseason will be incredibly important for all of them.

Outside linebacker

Young has been getting first-team reps opposite Hoecht, according to those in attendance at training camp, which is hardly surprising. Mathis will need to rebound quickly from his knee injury if he’s going to make the team as a sixth-round rookie.

Cornerback

Witherspoon and Kendrick are the favorites to start on the outside, with Durant manning the slot. Davis was spotted getting first-team reps on defense, which is both surprising and great to see because the Rams need some depth at cornerback behind the projected starters.

Safety

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Safety Jordan Fuller Tanner Ingle* Rashad Torrence II* Richard LeCounte III Safety Russ Yeast/Quentin Lake Jason Taylor II* Quindell Johnson*

Yeast and Lake are probably going to be co-starters next to Fuller, getting a lot of playing time in nickel and dime packages. The Rams like to use three-safety sets, which sets up perfectly with Fuller, Yeast and Lake all playing well in camp this summer. Ingle has been the most impressive backup and could be earning himself a roster spot.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire