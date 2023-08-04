Projecting Rams’ depth chart after first half of training camp
The Los Angeles Rams haven’t yet released an unofficial depth chart, though it’s possible they will before their first preseason game next week. Until then, we can only project how the depth chart looks, from the starters to reserve players.
With one half of training camp in the books, here’s how we see the depth chart on offense and defense, going position by position and predicting where everyone stands so far.
(*) = rookie
Quarterback
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Quarterback
Dresser Winn*
No real surprises here. Bennett looks like he’s the frontrunner to back up Stafford this season, though he and Rypien are still splitting snaps in practice. Eventually, I think Bennett will pull even further ahead, potentially resulting in the Rams cutting Rypien before the season begins.
Running back
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Running back
Ronnie Rivers/Royce Freeman
With only five running backs on the roster, the Rams don’t have a ton of depth at the position. They quickly filled Sony Michel’s spot by signing Freeman, but he may not even make the 53-man roster. The Rams are likely to keep at least four, though, so it could come down to Rivers vs. Freeman.
Wide receiver
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Wide receiver
Braxton Burmeister*
Wide receiver
Tyler Hudson*
Wide receiver
Xavier Smith*
The wide receiver position is wide open behind Kupp and Jefferson. Based on reports out of camp, Robinson has been the most impressive of the bunch, but Atwell is also turning some heads with his improvements this summer.
Skowronek missed a little bit of time with a back injury and though Nacua has shined, he’s still just a fifth-round rookie. It’s a toss-up between Robinson, Atwell, Skowronek and Nacua right now.
Tight end
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Tight end
Hunter Long
Davis Allen*/Christian Sims*/Nikola Kalinic
Long and Allen are both injured, so it’s anyone’s guess where they stand on the depth chart. Higbee and Hopkins have both played well in training camp, which is encouraging for the Rams, but they need to sort out who their third and fourth tight ends will be at some point.
Offensive tackle
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Left tackle
Joe Noteboom/Alaric Jackson
A.J. Arcuri
Right tackle
Warren McClendon Jr.*
Noteboom and Jackson are still dueling for the starting left tackle spot and there doesn’t seem to be any clear leader so far. Arcuri and McClendon could each be the swing tackle, depending on how they play in the preseason and the rest of camp.
Bruss is a wild card at right tackle because he’s gotten reps with the second-team there, so he’s not exclusively playing guard for the Rams.
Guard/center
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Left guard
Grant Miller*
Center
Brian Allen/Coleman Shelton
Sean Maginn*
Mike McAllister*
Right guard
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Logan Bruss
Zach Thomas
Allen and Shelton are battling for the starting center job just as Noteboom and Jackson are at left tackle. We don’t yet know who the leader is, but that’ll have to become clearer as the summer progresses.
Avila and Anchrum Jr. are projected to be the starting guards right now, though that could change if Bruss, Noteboom or Shelton stands out on the right side.
Defensive line
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Defensive tackle
Nose tackle
Bobby Brown III
Defensive end
Earnest Brown IV
T.J. Carter
The defensive line is anchored by Donald, but the Rams have yet to determine who the other two starters will be. Brown has the build to play nose tackle but he still has to prove he’s deserving of the starting job in the middle.
Williams appears to be having a good camp so far, which will assure him a spot on the roster.
Inside linebacker
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Inside linebacker
Ernest Jones
Jaiden Woodbey*
Ryan Smenda Jr.*
Inside linebacker
Kelechi Anyalebechi*
DeAndre Square*
It’s possible the Rams will only keep three linebackers this season, which would be Jones, Rozeboom and Hummel. None of the four undrafted rookies has made a strong statement thus far, but the preseason will be incredibly important for all of them.
Outside linebacker
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Outside linebacker
Daniel Hardy
Nick Hampton*
Outside linebacker
Byron Young*
Young has been getting first-team reps opposite Hoecht, according to those in attendance at training camp, which is hardly surprising. Mathis will need to rebound quickly from his knee injury if he’s going to make the team as a sixth-round rookie.
Cornerback
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Cornerback
Tyon Davis*
Cameron McCutcheon*
Cornerback
Timarcus Davis*
Jordan Jones*
Vincent Gray
Nickel
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson*
Witherspoon and Kendrick are the favorites to start on the outside, with Durant manning the slot. Davis was spotted getting first-team reps on defense, which is both surprising and great to see because the Rams need some depth at cornerback behind the projected starters.
Safety
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Safety
Rashad Torrence II*
Richard LeCounte III
Safety
Russ Yeast/Quentin Lake
Jason Taylor II*
Quindell Johnson*
Yeast and Lake are probably going to be co-starters next to Fuller, getting a lot of playing time in nickel and dime packages. The Rams like to use three-safety sets, which sets up perfectly with Fuller, Yeast and Lake all playing well in camp this summer. Ingle has been the most impressive backup and could be earning himself a roster spot.