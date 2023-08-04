Projecting Rams’ depth chart after first half of training camp

Cameron DaSilva
·5 min read

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t yet released an unofficial depth chart, though it’s possible they will before their first preseason game next week. Until then, we can only project how the depth chart looks, from the starters to reserve players.

With one half of training camp in the books, here’s how we see the depth chart on offense and defense, going position by position and predicting where everyone stands so far.

(*) = rookie

Quarterback

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford

Stetson Bennett*

Brett Rypien

Dresser Winn*

No real surprises here. Bennett looks like he’s the frontrunner to back up Stafford this season, though he and Rypien are still splitting snaps in practice. Eventually, I think Bennett will pull even further ahead, potentially resulting in the Rams cutting Rypien before the season begins.

Running back

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Running back

Cam Akers

Kyren Williams

Zach Evans*

Ronnie Rivers/Royce Freeman

With only five running backs on the roster, the Rams don’t have a ton of depth at the position. They quickly filled Sony Michel’s spot by signing Freeman, but he may not even make the 53-man roster. The Rams are likely to keep at least four, though, so it could come down to Rivers vs. Freeman.

Wide receiver

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp

Tutu Atwell

Tyler Johnson

Braxton Burmeister*

Wide receiver

Van Jefferson

Ben Skowronek

Austin Trammell

Tyler Hudson*

Wide receiver

Demarcus Robinson

Puka Nacua*

Lance McCutcheon

Xavier Smith*

The wide receiver position is wide open behind Kupp and Jefferson. Based on reports out of camp, Robinson has been the most impressive of the bunch, but Atwell is also turning some heads with his improvements this summer.

Skowronek missed a little bit of time with a back injury and though Nacua has shined, he’s still just a fifth-round rookie. It’s a toss-up between Robinson, Atwell, Skowronek and Nacua right now.

Tight end

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Tight end

Tyler Higbee

Brycen Hopkins

Hunter Long

Davis Allen*/Christian Sims*/Nikola Kalinic

Long and Allen are both injured, so it’s anyone’s guess where they stand on the depth chart. Higbee and Hopkins have both played well in training camp, which is encouraging for the Rams, but they need to sort out who their third and fourth tight ends will be at some point.

Offensive tackle

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Left tackle

Joe Noteboom/Alaric Jackson

A.J. Arcuri

Right tackle

Rob Havenstein

Warren McClendon Jr.*

Logan Bruss

Noteboom and Jackson are still dueling for the starting left tackle spot and there doesn’t seem to be any clear leader so far. Arcuri and McClendon could each be the swing tackle, depending on how they play in the preseason and the rest of camp.

Bruss is a wild card at right tackle because he’s gotten reps with the second-team there, so he’s not exclusively playing guard for the Rams.

Guard/center

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Left guard

Steve Avila*

Grant Miller*

Center

Brian Allen/Coleman Shelton

Sean Maginn*

Mike McAllister*

Right guard

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Logan Bruss

Zach Thomas

Allen and Shelton are battling for the starting center job just as Noteboom and Jackson are at left tackle. We don’t yet know who the leader is, but that’ll have to become clearer as the summer progresses.

Avila and Anchrum Jr. are projected to be the starting guards right now, though that could change if Bruss, Noteboom or Shelton stands out on the right side.

Defensive line

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald

Kobie Turner*

Larrell Murchison

Desjuan Johnson*

Nose tackle

Bobby Brown III

Taron Vincent

Defensive end

Marquise Copeland

Jonah Williams

Earnest Brown IV

T.J. Carter

The defensive line is anchored by Donald, but the Rams have yet to determine who the other two starters will be. Brown has the build to play nose tackle but he still has to prove he’s deserving of the starting job in the middle.

Williams appears to be having a good camp so far, which will assure him a spot on the roster.

Inside linebacker

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones

Jake Hummel

Jaiden Woodbey*

Ryan Smenda Jr.*

Inside linebacker

Christian Rozeboom

Kelechi Anyalebechi*

DeAndre Square*

It’s possible the Rams will only keep three linebackers this season, which would be Jones, Rozeboom and Hummel. None of the four undrafted rookies has made a strong statement thus far, but the preseason will be incredibly important for all of them.

Outside linebacker

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Outside linebacker

Michael Hoecht

Daniel Hardy

Nick Hampton*

Zach VanValkenburg

Outside linebacker

Byron Young*

Keir Thomas

Ochaun Mathis*

Young has been getting first-team reps opposite Hoecht, according to those in attendance at training camp, which is hardly surprising. Mathis will need to rebound quickly from his knee injury if he’s going to make the team as a sixth-round rookie.

Cornerback

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Cornerback

Ahkello Witherspoon

Robert Rochell

Tyon Davis*

Cameron McCutcheon*

Cornerback

Derion Kendrick

Timarcus Davis*

Jordan Jones*

Vincent Gray

Nickel

Cobie Durant

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson*

Shaun Jolly

Witherspoon and Kendrick are the favorites to start on the outside, with Durant manning the slot. Davis was spotted getting first-team reps on defense, which is both surprising and great to see because the Rams need some depth at cornerback behind the projected starters.

Safety

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Safety

Jordan Fuller

Tanner Ingle*

Rashad Torrence II*

Richard LeCounte III

Safety

Russ Yeast/Quentin Lake

Jason Taylor II*

Quindell Johnson*

Yeast and Lake are probably going to be co-starters next to Fuller, getting a lot of playing time in nickel and dime packages. The Rams like to use three-safety sets, which sets up perfectly with Fuller, Yeast and Lake all playing well in camp this summer. Ingle has been the most impressive backup and could be earning himself a roster spot.

