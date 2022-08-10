Projecting Rams’ depth chart ahead of 1st preseason game
Like most other teams, the Los Angeles Rams are likely to release their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason sometime before Saturday’s game against the Chargers. It will give us some insight into the current structure of the team, but because the coaching staff itself doesn’t put together the unofficial depth chart, it doesn’t tell the complete story of who’s winning position battles.
Before the Rams pull back the curtain on their depth chart projection, we put together our own. It’s based on what we’ve heard out of training camp about who’s pulling ahead in certain battles, though it’s tough to definitively know where everyone will stand come Week 1.
Offense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Quarterback
Matthew Stafford
John Wolford
Bryce Perkins
Running back
Cam Akers
Darrell Henderson Jr.
Jake Funk
Kyren Williams
Raymond Calais
Trey Ragas/A.J. Rose
Wide receiver
Cooper Kupp
Van Jefferson
Ben Skowronek
J.J. Koski
Landen Akers
Austin Trammell
Wide receiver
Allen Robinson
Tutu Atwell
Brandon Powell
Jacob Harris
Warren Jackson
Tight end
Tyler Higbee
Kendall Blanton
Brycen Hopkins
Jamal Pettigrew
Roger Carter Jr.
Jared Pinkney
Left tackle
Joe Noteboom
Alaric Jackson
Max Pircher
Chandler Brewer
Left guard
David Edwards
Jeremiah Kolone
Jack Snyder
Center
Brian Allen
Coleman Shelton
Right guard
Coleman Shelton
Logan Bruss
Bobby Evans
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
Right tackle
Rob Havenstein
Alaric Jackson
Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
A.J. Arcuri
Adrian Ealy
The most important position battle on offense right now is at right guard. Last we heard, Sean McVay said Shelton was separating himself from the rest of the competition, most notably the rookie Bruss.
At wide receiver, Atwell is certainly making his name known in Year 2 and if Jefferson is going to miss Week 1 or any regular-season time, he could be the No. 3 receiver.
There are no other surprises on offense, but the Rams still have to sort out the RB3 spot behind Akers and Henderson. Williams is back from a broken foot so he can now push Jake Funk even more.
Defense
Starter
Backup
Third-string
Reserve
Defensive tackle
Aaron Donald
Marquise Copeland
Elijah Garcia
Nose tackle
Greg Gaines
Bobby Brown III
Defensive end
A’Shawn Robinson
Michael Hoecht
Jonah Williams
Earnest Brown IV
Outside linebacker
Leonard Floyd
Daniel Hardy
Chris Garrett
Brayden Thomas
Inside linebacker
Bobby Wagner
Travin Howard
Anthony Hines
Inside linebacker
Ernest Jones
Christian Rozeboom
Jake Hummel
Outside linebacker
Justin Hollins
Terrell Lewis
Keir Thomas
Benton Whitley
Cornerback
Jalen Ramsey
Derion Kendrick
Grant Haley
T.J. Carter
Safety
Jordan Fuller
Taylor Rapp
Quentin Lake
Antoine Brooks Jr./Jairon McVea
Safety
Nick Scott
Terrell Burgess
Russ Yeast
Jake Gervase/Dan Isom
Cornerback
Troy Hill
Robert Rochell
Tyler Hall
Duron Lowe
Nickel
David Long Jr.
Decobie Durant
Terrell Burgess
The starting defense is pretty close to being set. We know who the starters on the defensive line will be as well as the inside linebackers. Ramsey, Hill and Long could make up the cornerback trio, though Durant and Kendrick are making that a difficult decision for the coaching staff at CB3.
What we don’t yet know is who will start alongside Floyd at outside linebacker and next to Fuller at safety. Hollins and Scott seem like the best bets, but Lewis and Rapp aren’t going to go quietly.
Special teams
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Matt Gay
Punter
Riley Dixon
Cameron Dicker
Kick returner
Brandon Powell
Raymond Calais/Kyren Williams
Punt returner
Brandon Powell
Tutu Atwell
Long snapper
Matthew Orzech
The Rams still have to decide who their punter will be this season and there have been no reports about Dixon or Dicker having the edge thus far. Powell is certain to be the punt returner, but Williams and Calais are getting work on kickoffs, too. That could help keep Powell fresh.
