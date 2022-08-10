Projecting Rams’ depth chart ahead of 1st preseason game

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read
In this article:
Like most other teams, the Los Angeles Rams are likely to release their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason sometime before Saturday’s game against the Chargers. It will give us some insight into the current structure of the team, but because the coaching staff itself doesn’t put together the unofficial depth chart, it doesn’t tell the complete story of who’s winning position battles.

Before the Rams pull back the curtain on their depth chart projection, we put together our own. It’s based on what we’ve heard out of training camp about who’s pulling ahead in certain battles, though it’s tough to definitively know where everyone will stand come Week 1.

Offense

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford

John Wolford

Bryce Perkins

Running back

Cam Akers

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Jake Funk

Kyren Williams

Raymond Calais

Trey Ragas/A.J. Rose

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp

Van Jefferson

Ben Skowronek

J.J. Koski

Landen Akers

Austin Trammell

Wide receiver

Allen Robinson

Tutu Atwell

Brandon Powell

Jacob Harris

Warren Jackson

Tight end

Tyler Higbee

Kendall Blanton

Brycen Hopkins

Jamal Pettigrew

Roger Carter Jr.

Jared Pinkney

Left tackle

Joe Noteboom

Alaric Jackson

Max Pircher

Chandler Brewer

Left guard

David Edwards

Jeremiah Kolone

Jack Snyder

Center

Brian Allen

Coleman Shelton

Right guard

Coleman Shelton

Logan Bruss

Bobby Evans

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Right tackle

Rob Havenstein

Alaric Jackson

Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

A.J. Arcuri

Adrian Ealy

The most important position battle on offense right now is at right guard. Last we heard, Sean McVay said Shelton was separating himself from the rest of the competition, most notably the rookie Bruss.

At wide receiver, Atwell is certainly making his name known in Year 2 and if Jefferson is going to miss Week 1 or any regular-season time, he could be the No. 3 receiver.

There are no other surprises on offense, but the Rams still have to sort out the RB3 spot behind Akers and Henderson. Williams is back from a broken foot so he can now push Jake Funk even more.

Defense

Starter

Backup

Third-string

Reserve

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald

Marquise Copeland

Elijah Garcia

Nose tackle

Greg Gaines

Bobby Brown III

Defensive end

A’Shawn Robinson

Michael Hoecht

Jonah Williams

Earnest Brown IV

Outside linebacker

Leonard Floyd

Daniel Hardy

Chris Garrett

Brayden Thomas

Inside linebacker

Bobby Wagner

Travin Howard

Anthony Hines

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones

Christian Rozeboom

Jake Hummel

Outside linebacker

Justin Hollins

Terrell Lewis

Keir Thomas

Benton Whitley

Cornerback

Jalen Ramsey

Derion Kendrick

Grant Haley

T.J. Carter

Safety

Jordan Fuller

Taylor Rapp

Quentin Lake

Antoine Brooks Jr./Jairon McVea

Safety

Nick Scott

Terrell Burgess

Russ Yeast

Jake Gervase/Dan Isom

Cornerback

Troy Hill

Robert Rochell

Tyler Hall

Duron Lowe

Nickel

David Long Jr.

Decobie Durant

Terrell Burgess

The starting defense is pretty close to being set. We know who the starters on the defensive line will be as well as the inside linebackers. Ramsey, Hill and Long could make up the cornerback trio, though Durant and Kendrick are making that a difficult decision for the coaching staff at CB3.

What we don’t yet know is who will start alongside Floyd at outside linebacker and next to Fuller at safety. Hollins and Scott seem like the best bets, but Lewis and Rapp aren’t going to go quietly.

Special teams

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Matt Gay

Punter

Riley Dixon

Cameron Dicker

Kick returner

Brandon Powell

Raymond Calais/Kyren Williams

Punt returner

Brandon Powell

Tutu Atwell

Long snapper

Matthew Orzech

The Rams still have to decide who their punter will be this season and there have been no reports about Dixon or Dicker having the edge thus far. Powell is certain to be the punt returner, but Williams and Calais are getting work on kickoffs, too. That could help keep Powell fresh.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

