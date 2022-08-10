Projecting Rams’ depth chart ahead of 1st preseason game

Like most other teams, the Los Angeles Rams are likely to release their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason sometime before Saturday’s game against the Chargers. It will give us some insight into the current structure of the team, but because the coaching staff itself doesn’t put together the unofficial depth chart, it doesn’t tell the complete story of who’s winning position battles.

Before the Rams pull back the curtain on their depth chart projection, we put together our own. It’s based on what we’ve heard out of training camp about who’s pulling ahead in certain battles, though it’s tough to definitively know where everyone will stand come Week 1.

Offense

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Reserve Reserve Quarterback Matthew Stafford John Wolford Bryce Perkins Running back Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Jr. Jake Funk Kyren Williams Raymond Calais Trey Ragas/A.J. Rose Wide receiver Cooper Kupp Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek J.J. Koski Landen Akers Austin Trammell Wide receiver Allen Robinson Tutu Atwell Brandon Powell Jacob Harris Warren Jackson Tight end Tyler Higbee Kendall Blanton Brycen Hopkins Jamal Pettigrew Roger Carter Jr. Jared Pinkney Left tackle Joe Noteboom Alaric Jackson Max Pircher Chandler Brewer Left guard David Edwards Jeremiah Kolone Jack Snyder Center Brian Allen Coleman Shelton Right guard Coleman Shelton Logan Bruss Bobby Evans Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Right tackle Rob Havenstein Alaric Jackson Tremayne Anchrum Jr. A.J. Arcuri Adrian Ealy

The most important position battle on offense right now is at right guard. Last we heard, Sean McVay said Shelton was separating himself from the rest of the competition, most notably the rookie Bruss.

At wide receiver, Atwell is certainly making his name known in Year 2 and if Jefferson is going to miss Week 1 or any regular-season time, he could be the No. 3 receiver.

There are no other surprises on offense, but the Rams still have to sort out the RB3 spot behind Akers and Henderson. Williams is back from a broken foot so he can now push Jake Funk even more.

Story continues

Defense

Starter Backup Third-string Reserve Defensive tackle Aaron Donald Marquise Copeland Elijah Garcia Nose tackle Greg Gaines Bobby Brown III Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson Michael Hoecht Jonah Williams Earnest Brown IV Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd Daniel Hardy Chris Garrett Brayden Thomas Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner Travin Howard Anthony Hines Inside linebacker Ernest Jones Christian Rozeboom Jake Hummel Outside linebacker Justin Hollins Terrell Lewis Keir Thomas Benton Whitley Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Derion Kendrick Grant Haley T.J. Carter Safety Jordan Fuller Taylor Rapp Quentin Lake Antoine Brooks Jr./Jairon McVea Safety Nick Scott Terrell Burgess Russ Yeast Jake Gervase/Dan Isom Cornerback Troy Hill Robert Rochell Tyler Hall Duron Lowe Nickel David Long Jr. Decobie Durant Terrell Burgess

The starting defense is pretty close to being set. We know who the starters on the defensive line will be as well as the inside linebackers. Ramsey, Hill and Long could make up the cornerback trio, though Durant and Kendrick are making that a difficult decision for the coaching staff at CB3.

What we don’t yet know is who will start alongside Floyd at outside linebacker and next to Fuller at safety. Hollins and Scott seem like the best bets, but Lewis and Rapp aren’t going to go quietly.

Special teams

Starter Backup Kicker Matt Gay Punter Riley Dixon Cameron Dicker Kick returner Brandon Powell Raymond Calais/Kyren Williams Punt returner Brandon Powell Tutu Atwell Long snapper Matthew Orzech

The Rams still have to decide who their punter will be this season and there have been no reports about Dixon or Dicker having the edge thus far. Powell is certain to be the punt returner, but Williams and Calais are getting work on kickoffs, too. That could help keep Powell fresh.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire