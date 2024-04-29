Advertisement

Projecting Rams’ depth chart after 2024 NFL draft: How many rookie starters?

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

Over the course of the next few weeks and months, the Los Angeles Rams will begin onboarding their rookies and getting them ready for Year 1 in the NFL. They added 10 total players in the draft and while some of them have a chance to start, there’s no guarantee any of them will be atop the depth chart come Week 1.

With an already talented roster, the Rams’ veterans will try to hold off the young guns in training camp. That could be difficult at certain positions, though, as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kamren Kinchens all look like early contributors on defense.

Excluding undrafted rookies, below is a projection of what the Rams’ depth chart could look like. There are three rookie starters, all on defense, and four backups on offense who could see time in the event of an injury – or in Blake Corum’s case, when spelling Kyren Williams.

A lot will change between now and September, but here’s how we see the depth chart as of this moment. (Note: rookies are italicized)

Offense

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

QB

Matthew Stafford

Jimmy Garoppolo

Stetson Bennett

Dresser Winn

RB

Kyren Williams

Blake Corum

Ronnie Rivers

Zach Evans

WR1

Cooper Kupp

Tutu Atwell

Tyler Johnson

WR2

Puka Nacua

Ben Skowronek

Xavier Smith

WR3

Demarcus Robinson

Jordan Whittington

TE

Colby Parkinson/Tyler Higbee

Davis Allen

Hunter Long

Nikola Kalinic/Miller Forristall

LT

Alaric Jackson

Joe Noteboom

A.J. Arcuri

LG

Jonah Jackson

KT Leveston

Zach Thomas

C

Steve Avila

Beaux Limmer

Mike McAllister

RG

Kevin Dotson

Joe Noteboom

Grant Miller

RT

Rob Havenstein

Warren McClendon Jr.

Logan Bruss

Defense

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

DE

Braden Fiske

Desjuan Johnson

NT

Bobby Brown III

Tyler Davis

Cory Durden

DT

Kobie Turner

Larrell Murchison

OLB

Jared Verse

Michael Hoecht

Ochaun Mathis

Zach VanValkenburg

ILB

Ernest Jones

Troy Reeder

Olakunle Fatukasi

ILB

Christian Rozeboom

Jake Hummel

OLB

Byron Young

Nick Hampton

Brennan Jackson

Keir Thomas

CB

Darious Williams

Cobie Durant

Tre Tomlinson

S

Kamren Kinchens

Russ Yeast

Tanner Ingle

S

Kamren Curl

Jason Taylor II

NB

Quentin Lake

Shaun Jolly

CB

Tre’Davious White

Derion Kendrick

Cameron McCutcheon

Special teams

1st

2nd

K

Joshua Karty

Tanner Brown

P

Ethan Evans

LS

Alex Ward

KR

Blake Corum

PR

Tutu Atwell

 

