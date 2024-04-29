Projecting Rams’ depth chart after 2024 NFL draft: How many rookie starters?
Over the course of the next few weeks and months, the Los Angeles Rams will begin onboarding their rookies and getting them ready for Year 1 in the NFL. They added 10 total players in the draft and while some of them have a chance to start, there’s no guarantee any of them will be atop the depth chart come Week 1.
With an already talented roster, the Rams’ veterans will try to hold off the young guns in training camp. That could be difficult at certain positions, though, as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kamren Kinchens all look like early contributors on defense.
Excluding undrafted rookies, below is a projection of what the Rams’ depth chart could look like. There are three rookie starters, all on defense, and four backups on offense who could see time in the event of an injury – or in Blake Corum’s case, when spelling Kyren Williams.
A lot will change between now and September, but here’s how we see the depth chart as of this moment. (Note: rookies are italicized)
Offense
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
RB
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
WR1
Tyler Johnson
WR2
Xavier Smith
WR3
TE
Colby Parkinson/Tyler Higbee
Nikola Kalinic/Miller Forristall
LT
Joe Noteboom
A.J. Arcuri
LG
KT Leveston
C
Mike McAllister
RG
Joe Noteboom
Grant Miller
RT
Warren McClendon Jr.
Defense
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
DE
Braden Fiske
NT
Bobby Brown III
DT
OLB
Jared Verse
ILB
ILB
OLB
CB
S
Kamren Kinchens
S
Jason Taylor II
NB
CB
Tre’Davious White
Cameron McCutcheon
Special teams
1st
2nd
K
P
LS
KR
Blake Corum
PR
Tutu Atwell