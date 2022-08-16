Projecting Rams’ 53-man roster after first week of preseason

Week 1 of the regular season is rapidly approaching for the Los Angeles Rams, with just three weeks until the opener against the Buffalo Bills. The team just trimmed their roster to 85 players on Tuesday as part of the first round of cuts, waiving five players.

They’ll need to cut another five next Tuesday, and then 27 more on Aug. 30 for the final wave of roster trimming. Fortunately, there are still two more preseason games to go, giving the coaching staff and front office a few more chances to evaluate players on the bubble.

Here’s our latest roster projection, predicting which 53 players will wind up on the final roster.

Quarterback (3)

Matthew Stafford John Wolford Bryce Perkins

The Rams will once again have to decide between keeping two or three quarterbacks. Wolford’s job is safe as Stafford’s backup after sitting out the first preseason game, and with Luis Perez getting waived, Perkins is likely to be the only one playing in the final two exhibition games. Every time Perkins steps on the field, he shows he belongs on a roster. The Rams should keep him.

Running back (4)

Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Jr. Kyren Williams Jake Funk

Unless Raymond Calais sticks around as a kick returner, the Rams are almost certain to only keep four running backs this season – even with Akers and Henderson suffering soft-tissue injuries recently. Williams and Funk will be their backups.

Wide receiver (8)

Cooper Kupp Allen Robinson Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek Tutu Atwell Brandon Powell Jacob Harris Lance McCutcheon

Here’s the biggest change from our last projection. I’m slotting McCutcheon on the 53-man roster because if he keeps playing the way he did in the preseason opener, the Rams might lose him to another team if they waive him. Eight receivers is a lot, and perhaps the team will cut Harris to keep McCutcheon, but both are valuable special teams players. I think both make it.

Tight end (3)

Tyler Higbee Kendall Blanton Brycen Hopkins

Three tight ends are plenty for the Rams. Higbee will get most of the snaps this season, with Blanton and Hopkins splitting time as the No. 2 tight end – and Higbee’s backup in the event of an injury. It would be surprising if the Rams kept more than three.

Offensive line (8)

Joe Noteboom David Edwards Brian Allen Coleman Shelton Rob Havenstein Logan Bruss A.J. Jackson Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

This is one fewer lineman than last time, with Bobby Evans getting cut in this projection. Bruss can play guard or tackle, Jackson is comfortable on both sides as a tackle and Anchrum can play inside or out. That flexibility allows the Rams to only keep eight linemen, especially given Shelton’s ability to play center if Allen gets hurt.

Defensive line (5)

Aaron Donald Greg Gaines A’Shawn Robinson Michael Hoecht Marquise Copeland

Bobby Brown III would also make the team in this projection if not for his suspension. The Rams can keep him around for six weeks of the regular season without him taking up a roster spot, and after that, I expect him to get activated instead of cut. Copeland, who got the night off in the preseason opener, beats out Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams in this projection.

Inside linebacker (4)

Bobby Wagner Ernest Jones Travin Howard Christian Rozeboom

Howard is still hurt and Rozeboom is a valuable special teams contributor, which will land him on the 53-man roster. Neither is expected to play very much on defense, but they can both contribute on special teams and provide depth.

Outside linebacker (4)

Leonard Floyd Justin Hollins Terrell Lewis Daniel Hardy

Four edge rushers feels really thin, but that’s the price the Rams pay for keeping guys like Perkins and McCutcheon. Benton Whitley or Keir Thomas could make it as an undrafted rookie, and Chris Garrett is still fighting for a roster spot (he’s currently injured), but these four seem like the top guys on the depth chart.

Cornerback (6)

Jalen Ramsey Troy Hill David Long Jr. Robert Rochell Decobie Durant Derion Kendrick

No changes here. Grant Haley is making a strong push for a roster spot, and Tyler Hall has some experience, too, but six cornerbacks are enough for the Rams. All six have shown the ability to play with the starters, too, which is a great sign for the defense.

Safety (5)

Jordan Fuller Nick Scott Taylor Rapp Terrell Burgess Quentin Lake

I debated only going with four safeties and leaving Lake off the roster, given his absence from practice and the preseason due to an undisclosed injury. But assuming he can get back and healthy before the season begins, I think he’ll be on the team. Burgess might be closer to the roster bubble than initially believed, especially after giving up a long touchdown against the Chargers.

Specialists (3)

K Matt Gay P Riley Dixon LS Matthew Orzech

There is no longer a decision to make here: Dixon is the punter after the Rams waived Cameron Dicker.

