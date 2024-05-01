Projecting Rams’ 53-man roster following 2024 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have to trim their roster down to 53 players for another four months, so there’s a long way to go until they get to that point. There are still OTAs, minicamp and training camp, as well as preseason games that will help the coaching staff sort out which players to keep and who to cut.

While the draft just wrapped up, it’s never too early to project which players will make up the eventual 53-man roster in September. Some positions are much easier to predict than others, but with so much still unsettled for the Rams, it’s difficult to say who will be around for the upcoming season.

Here’s my best attempt at projecting the final roster four months out.

