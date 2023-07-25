Projecting Rams’ 53-man roster as training camp gets underway

The return of regular-season football always feels close once training camp begins, which is the point of the offseason that we’ve reached for the Los Angeles Rams. Players are reporting to camp and practices will get underway soon, which makes this an exciting time for fans and players.

The roster will continue to get shuffled with players coming and going before final cuts are made in September, particularly with so many spots up for grabs on the Rams’ depth chart.

Here’s a look at our latest 53-man roster projection with camp getting starter in Irvine.

Quarterback (2)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The only way the Rams keep more than two quarterbacks is if someone gets hurt or Bennett struggles in training camp. If the rookie simply plays well enough to earn the backup job, the Rams can safely cut Brett Rypien and Dresser Winn and keep one or both of them on the practice squad.

Running back (4)

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Michel will need to fight to make the 53-man roster after being signed over the summer. He was ineffective with the Chargers last season so he has work to do this year. I think he can beat out Ronnie Rivers as one of the four running backs to make the team, with Evans being the fourth option for now.

Wide receiver (7)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The wide receiver group is going to be fun to watch because there are so many options on this team. The top five should be locked in, but after that, it gets interesting. Robinson and Tyler Johnson are two veterans who arrived this summer and if the Rams want some experience at wideout, one of them should make the team.

In this projection, I have McCutcheon holding off Johnson, with Robinson making the team as the sixth receiver.

Tight end (4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t expect any surprises with this group. The top four is pretty easy to project, led by Higbee as the starter. Hopkins is in line to be the No. 2 tight end, followed by two newcomers, Long and Allen. It’s hard to see the Rams only keeping three tight ends, but that’s more likely than them keeping a fifth on the 53-man roster.

Offensive tackle (4)

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Rob Havenstein Joe Noteboom Alaric Jackson Warren McClendon Jr.*

Noteboom, Jackson and McClendon can all play guard, which gives the Rams some good flexibility up front. Havenstein is obviously locked in as the starting right tackle, while Noteboom and Jackson will compete to be the starter on the left side. McClendon could end up being the backup to Havenstein and a reserve option at guard.

Center/Guard (5)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll either be Allen or Shelton as the starting center, with Avila most likely getting the nod at one of the two guard spots. Bruss and Anchrum will compete for the other guard position, with Noteboom and potentially Shelton also factoring into the equation at guard. The Rams have a lot to sort out and it’s possible one of the three undrafted rookies will surprise in camp.

Defensive line (6)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

There are a bunch of spots up for grabs along the defensive line following the departures of Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson. Aaron Donald is the only lock to start up front, though Brown and Copeland seem likely to be the other two starters next to him.

Rookie Desjuan Johnson gets cut in this projection, with the Rams taking Williams over him.

Outside linebacker (5)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Michael Hoecht Byron Young* Daniel Hardy Nick Hampton* Ochaun Mathis*

Three rookie pass rushers and one second-year player make up this group alongside Hoecht, who’s entering his first full season as an edge rusher this year. It’s a very inexperienced group, which will only change if the Rams bring in a proven veteran, but it’s one Los Angeles feels good about heading into camp.

Inside linebacker (3)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ORG XMIT: CAMS235

Three inside linebackers isn’t a large number, especially with the snaps they’ll need to play on special teams. But the Rams don’t have much proven talent at this position and they’re going to lean heavily on Jones as the primary starter in the middle. Rozeboom should be the No. 2 guy, but don’t expect him to play a ton of snaps.

Cornerback (5)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Witherspoon was a solid addition to the secondary this offseason, joining the team after OTAs and minicamp. He’s not assured a roster spot yet, but it’s likely he’ll make the team and be one of their key contributors at cornerback. That doesn’t help Robert Rochell’s case, and it’ll also make it harder for players such as Shaun Jolly and Vincent Gray to stick on the 53-man roster.

Safety (5)

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Johnson is an undrafted rookie who brings versatility to the secondary, showing the ability to play deep, in the box or in the slot. That position flexibility could help the Rams feel more comfortable keeping only five cornerbacks. Yeast and Lake will be the top competitors for the second safety spot, with Taylor possibly emerging as a good option, too.

Special teams (3)

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

K Tanner Brown* P Ethan Evans* LS Alex Ward*

The Rams only have one kicker, punter and long snapper on the team right now, and though that could change at some point in the coming weeks, these are the only specialists we can project right now. All three are rookies so don’t be surprised if a veteran is added in the near future to compete with the first-year players.

