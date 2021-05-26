Projecting Raiders QB Derek Carr’s stats for 2021 season

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
Derek Carr is coming off the best statistical season of his career. While his touchdown total wasn’t elite (27), he posted the highest passer rating (101.4) of his NFL career and averaged just under eight yards per attempt.

But what will his numbers look like in 2021 without Nelson Agholor? Can he replicate that type of efficiency with a new-look wide receiver corps?

In a recent article by Bleacher Report, the site predicted the stats for all 32 starting quarterbacks. For Carr, they project him to have a very similar year to last season, throwing 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the team’s franchise quarterback:

“Carr has rising star tight end Darren Waller but otherwise faces major question marks with his pass-catching group. Gruden could embrace a conservative run-heavy approach with Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake before he calls a more balanced game that incorporates multiple unproven players in key positions.

The Raiders’ aerial attack could take a step back with a strong emphasis on the run game, which lowers the ceiling on Carr’s 2021 passing numbers.

If Carr can replicate his numbers from the 2020 season, the Raiders should be just fine. He played like a borderline top-10 passer last year and the expectation is that the offensive line and defense should both improve dramatically.

Don’t expect Carr to lead the NFL in touchdown passes or yards this season, but for the veteran quarterback to continue to complete a high percentage of his passes and be among the most efficient passers in the NFL.

