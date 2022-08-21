Projecting Packers’ 53-man roster following preseason win over Saints

The Green Bay Packers just finished up arguably the most important week of training camp. From Friday, Aug. 12 to Friday, Aug. 19, the Packers played two preseason games and hosted joint practices with the New Orleans Saints. The seven days provided the perfect evaluation tool for Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur, who now need to trim the roster to 80 players this week.

Here’s an updated 53-man roster projection after the Packers beat the Saints at Lambeau Field on Friday night:

OFFENSE (25)

QB (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

RB (3): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Tyler Goodson

WR (7): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree

TE (4): Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Nate Becker

OL (9): Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Jake Hanson, Caleb Jones

Thoughts: Only a few changes here from last week. Out are Tyler Davis, who is having a nightmare summer, and Dominique Dafney, who was waived injured and could get an injury settlement. In is Becker, who was claimed off waivers last week and looked comfortable in a versatile run-blocking role against the Saints. The depth at the position is still a big issue. Along the offensive line, we’re now going with a bit of a surprise: Jones over Cole Van Lanen. An undrafted rookie, Jones has been terrific at left tackle over two preseason games. Maybe the practice squad is a better spot, but he certainly looks worth developing long-term.

DEFENSE (25)

DL (5): Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt

OLB (5): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, Kingsley Enagbare, Kobe Jones

ILB (4): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Krys Barnes

CB (6): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas

S (5): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage, Vernon Scott, Shawn Davis, Micah Abernathy

Thoughts: Thomas has stood out over two preseason games, and he’s playing a ton on special teams. He wins a job here as the sixth corner. The safety position is a big question mark. Scott is now injured, and Dallin Leavitt is dealing with a serious injury. The Packers may have to sacrifice an extra player at a deep position (like Jack Heflin?) to keep a fifth safety, and Abernathy’s splash plays against the Saints give him a chance. After a solid week, Jones gets the fifth edge rusher job, although Ladarius Hamilton and Tipa Galeai are still right there.

Story continues

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

K (1): Mason Crosby

P (1): Pat O’Donnell

LS (1): Jack Coco

Coco had a solid week, so he’s in good shape to win the long snapper job. Ramiz Ahmed, who made both field goals against the Saints, provides some protection at kicker, where the Packers are still waiting for Crosby to return.

Related

Keisean Nixon and Shemar Jean-Charles providing stability to Packers CB depth Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason win over Saints What to know from Jordan Love's best NFL performance Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason win over Saints? Packers LB Isaiah McDuffie flies around, ends two drives and makes an insane tackle vs. Saints

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire