Projecting Oregon Ducks’ two-deep depth chart following first scrimmage of fall camp
We are a little bit more than a week into the fall season for the Oregon Ducks, and the first big event just took place, with Dan Lanning’s first scrimmage of the season now in the rearview mirror.
Though the scrimmage was closed to media members, Lanning discussed what took place afterwards, and reported that both the offense and defense looked pretty good, with the offense starting out hot, and the defense buckling down and forcing a couple of turnovers late.
What’s most important is that there appear to have been no major injuries, and all of the players on the roster got a chance to showcase what they have been working on during the offseason and try to find a place on the depth chart.
So after a week of camp, what does that depth chart look like? Here’s our best estimation based on what we’ve seen at practice thus far:
Quarterback
Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports
QB1: Bo Nix
QB2: Ty Thompson
Running Back
RB1: Byron Cardwell
RB2: Mar’Keise Irving
Wide Receiver
X Receiver
WR1: Troy Franklin
WR2: Caleb Chapman
Z Receiver
WR1: Dont’e Thornton
WR2: Chase Cota
Y Receiver (Slot)
WR1: Kris Hutson
WR2: Seven McGee
Tight End
(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)
Tight End (H)
TE1: Moliki Matavao
TE2: Cam McCormick
Tight End (A)
TE1: Terrance Ferguson
TE2: Terrell Tilmon
Offensive Tackle
Left Tackle
LT1: Steven Jones
LT2: Josh Conerly Jr.
Right Tackle
RT1: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
RT2: Dawson Jaramillo
Offensive Guard
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Left Guard
LG1: TJ Bass
LG2: Dave Iuli
Right Guard
RG1: Ryan Walk
RG2: Marcus Harper
Center
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
C1: Alex Forsyth
C2: Ryan Walk
Nose Tackle
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
NT1: Popo Aumavae
NT2: Sam Taimani
Defensive Tackle
DT1: Keyon Ware-Hudson
DT2: Casey Rogers
Defensive End
DE1: Brandon Dorlus
DE2: Bradyn Swinson
Jack Linebacker (Outside)
LB1: DJ Johnson
LB2: Bradyn Swinson
Mac Linebacker (Inside)
(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)
LB1: Justin Flowe
LB2: Keith Brown
Money Linebacker (Middle)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LB1: Noah Sewell
LB2: Jackson LaDuke
Sam Linebacker (Strong)
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
LB1: Mase Funa
LB2: Jake Shipley
Field Cornerback
CB1: Christian Gonzalez
CB2: Avante Dickerson
Boundary Cornerback
CB1: Dontae Manning
CB2: Trikweze Bridges
Field Safety
(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)
FS1: Bryan Addison
FS2: JJ Greenfield
Boundary Safety
(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
BS1: Trikweze Bridges
BS2: Bennett Williams
Nickel Safety
N1: Bennett Williams
N2: Jamal Hill
Kickoff Return
Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports
KR1: Christian Gonzalez
KR1: Mar’Keise Irving
KR2: Sean Dollars
KR2: Noah Whittington
Punt Return
PR1: Seven McGee
PR2: Kris Hutson
Kickoff Specialists
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
Field Goal Kicker
K1: Camden Lewis
K2: Andrew Boyle
Kickoff
K1: Andrew Boyle
K2: Alex Bayles
Punter
P1: Adam Barry
P2: Ross James
Long Snapper
LS1: Karsten Battles
LS2: Luke Basso
