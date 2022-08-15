Projecting Oregon Ducks’ two-deep depth chart following first scrimmage of fall camp

We are a little bit more than a week into the fall season for the Oregon Ducks, and the first big event just took place, with Dan Lanning’s first scrimmage of the season now in the rearview mirror.

Though the scrimmage was closed to media members, Lanning discussed what took place afterwards, and reported that both the offense and defense looked pretty good, with the offense starting out hot, and the defense buckling down and forcing a couple of turnovers late.

What’s most important is that there appear to have been no major injuries, and all of the players on the roster got a chance to showcase what they have been working on during the offseason and try to find a place on the depth chart.

So after a week of camp, what does that depth chart look like? Here’s our best estimation based on what we’ve seen at practice thus far:

Quarterback

Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Bo Nix

QB2: Ty Thompson

Running Back

RB1: Byron Cardwell

RB2: Mar’Keise Irving

Wide Receiver

X Receiver

WR1: Troy Franklin

WR2: Caleb Chapman

Z Receiver

WR1: Dont’e Thornton

WR2: Chase Cota

Y Receiver (Slot)

WR1: Kris Hutson

WR2: Seven McGee

Tight End

(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

Tight End (H)

TE1: Moliki Matavao

TE2: Cam McCormick

Tight End (A)

TE1: Terrance Ferguson

TE2: Terrell Tilmon

Offensive Tackle

Left Tackle

LT1: Steven Jones

LT2: Josh Conerly Jr.

Right Tackle

RT1: Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

RT2: Dawson Jaramillo

Offensive Guard

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Left Guard

LG1: TJ Bass

LG2: Dave Iuli

Right Guard

RG1: Ryan Walk

RG2: Marcus Harper

Center

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

C1: Alex Forsyth

C2: Ryan Walk

Nose Tackle

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

NT1: Popo Aumavae

NT2: Sam Taimani

Defensive Tackle

DT1: Keyon Ware-Hudson

DT2: Casey Rogers

Defensive End

DE1: Brandon Dorlus

DE2: Bradyn Swinson

Jack Linebacker (Outside)

LB1: DJ Johnson

LB2: Bradyn Swinson

Mac Linebacker (Inside)

(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

LB1: Justin Flowe

LB2: Keith Brown

Money Linebacker (Middle)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Story continues

LB1: Noah Sewell

LB2: Jackson LaDuke

Sam Linebacker (Strong)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

LB1: Mase Funa

LB2: Jake Shipley

Field Cornerback

CB1: Christian Gonzalez

CB2: Avante Dickerson

Boundary Cornerback

CB1: Dontae Manning

CB2: Trikweze Bridges

Field Safety

(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

FS1: Bryan Addison

FS2: JJ Greenfield

Boundary Safety

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

BS1: Trikweze Bridges

BS2: Bennett Williams

Nickel Safety

N1: Bennett Williams

N2: Jamal Hill

Kickoff Return

Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports

KR1: Christian Gonzalez

KR1: Mar’Keise Irving

KR2: Sean Dollars

KR2: Noah Whittington

Punt Return

PR1: Seven McGee

PR2: Kris Hutson

Kickoff Specialists

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Field Goal Kicker

K1: Camden Lewis

K2: Andrew Boyle

Kickoff

K1: Andrew Boyle

K2: Alex Bayles

Punter

P1: Adam Barry

P2: Ross James

Long Snapper

LS1: Karsten Battles

LS2: Luke Basso

1

1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire