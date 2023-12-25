Projecting the Oregon Ducks’ defensive two-deep depth chart in the Fiesta Bowl

We are now just a week away from the Oregon Ducks playing their final game of the 2024 season in the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames.

While it’s not the caliber of bowl game that fans were hoping for — a College Football Playoff game — it is still a highly prestigious New Year’s Six game that should draw a lot of eyeballs, and give the beloved Ducks on the roster one last chance to go out with a bang.

Though there have been a handful of opt-outs from Oregon starters, for the most part we’ve seen a lot of the biggest contributing Ducks announce that they will play in this game, such as Bo Nix and Bucky Irving. With some opt outs and entrees in the transfer portal, though, the depth chart is going to look quite a bit different for this game than it did during the regular season, and a lot of younger players are going to get some playing time.

Here’s our projection for the defensive depth chart for the Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl:

EDGE

First Team: Jordan Burch

Second Team: Matayo Uiagalelei

Analysis: We are still waiting for a public decision to be made by Jordan Burch, but at the moment, we have no reason to believe that he won’t be playing in the Fiesta Bowl. Behind him, expect to see a lot of Matayo Uiagaleleli and Blake Purchase as well.

Defensive Tackle

First Team: Taki Taimani/Casey Rogers

Second Team: Popo Auamavae

Analysis: I expect that we will see a good amount of the trio of Taki Taimani, Casey Rogers, and Popo Aumavae in this game, with it being their last as Oregon Ducks. There’s a good chance we see some young guys rotate in as well, like Ben Roberts, Johnny Bowens, and My’Keil Gardner.

Defensive End

First Team: Brandon Dorlus

Second Team: Teitum Tuioti

Analysis: Though Brandon Dorlus will be graduating this year and heading to the NFL, there is a belief that he will likely be playing in the bowl game instead of opting out. Behind him, expect to see a lot of Teitum Tuioti as well.

Money Linebacker

First Team: Jeffrey Bassa

Second Team: Jamal Hill

Analysis: Jeffrey Bassa said immediately after the Pac-12 Championship game that he plans to play in this game, so while it remains to be seen whether or not he returns in 2024, we should expect the rotation at the Money LB spot to look like it did during the regular season.

Mac Linebacker

First Team: Jestin Jacobs

Second Team: Devon Jackson

Analysis: The same can be said about the Mac LB spot, with Jestin Jacobs expected to play in the bowl game, and likely to return in 2024 as well. I expect we see a lot of Devon Jackson in this game rotating in as well.

Field Cornerback

First Team: Dontae Manning

Second Team: Nikko Reed

Analysis: With Khyree Jackson opting out and leaving for the NFL, expect Donate Manning to step up in his place and be one of the leading CBs. It will also be likely that Nikko Reed slots in as well, rotating throughout the secondary as needed.

Boundary Cornerback

First Team: Jahlil Florence

Second Team: Rodrick Pleasant

Analysis: I feel less confident about the depth chart at this position because injuries will certainly play a factor. Jahlil Florence missed the end of the season with an apparent leg injury, so it’s unknown if he will be able to go. Rodrick Pleasant also dealt with some injuries throughout the season as well.

Field Safety

First Team: Steve Stephens IV

Second Team: Cole Martin

Analysis: In his last game as a Duck, there’s no reason to believe that Steve Stephens won’t be starting for the Ducks and playing a bit role. Behind him, expect true freshman Cole Martin to have a big role, as he is one of the few safety depth players left on the roster.

Boundary Safety

First Team: Evan Williams

Second Team: Tysheem Johnson

Analysis: The same can be said about Evan Williams, who will be heading to the NFL this offseason but should play a big role in one last game. Behind him, I could see either Tysheem Johnson of Cole Martin pitching in as well.

Star

First Team: Tysheem Johnson

Second Team: Cole Martin

Analysis: Tysheem Johnson should be returning in 2024, so I expect to see a lot from him in this game. Again, it could be Cole Martin, or maybe Khamari Terrell, behind him as a depth piece.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire